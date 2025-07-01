Trending
July 1, 2025 / 8:38 PM

Coast Guard reports fewest boating deaths in more than 50 years

By Sheri Walsh
The U.S. Coast Guard announced Tuesday that there were fewer boating deaths in 2024 than any year in more than five decades, as alcohol remained one of the leading causes of water deaths or drownings. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The U.S. Coast Guard announced Tuesday that there were fewer boating deaths in 2024 than any year in more than five decades, as alcohol remained one of the leading causes of water deaths or drownings. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

July 1 (UPI) -- Just days before the Fourth of July and a long weekend of summer water activities, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Tuesday that there were fewer boating deaths last year than any year in more than five decades.

In 2024, there were 556 boating-related fatalities in the United States. That is down 1.4% from 2023, according to the USCG accident statistics report. Most of the fatalities were caused by operator error, or boaters who had not been properly trained on the rules of water safety. The other leading cause of boating deaths was alcohol.

"Boating under the influence is not only illegal but it is also dangerous," said Coast Guard Capt. Robert Compher, inspections and compliance director.

"The effects of alcohol can be magnified when boating in the sun and on a moving vessel," he said. "Staying sober protects you and those around you."

While there were fewer boating deaths last year, the number of boating incidents was up 1.1% to 3,887 and injuries increased 2.1% to 2,170. Alcohol accounted for 92 deaths, or 20% of the fatalities. Roughly 70% of the deaths occurred on motorboats operated by untrained or inattentive individuals, according to the Coast Guard.

Shortly after the Safe Boating Act was enacted in 1971, the number of boating deaths was 20.6 per 100,000 registered recreational vessels. Last year, that number was 4.8 deaths per 100,000, proving that increased safety requirements have paid off.

Despite fewer deaths last year on boats, there was an increase in deaths on standup paddle boards. Most of the deaths were due to drowning with 87% of the victims not wearing life jackets, according to the USCG.

"The Coast Guard reminds boaters to wear serviceable, properly sized and correctly fastened life jackets, and encourages boaters to check the weather and water conditions before getting underway."

