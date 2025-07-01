Trending
U.S. News
July 1, 2025 / 9:53 AM

Cloudflare to block AI crawler bots by default

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
Internet firm Cloudflare has started blocking AI web crawlers to prevent them from “accessing content without permission or compensation,” by default according to an announcement on Tuesday. EPA-EFE/WU HAO
Internet firm Cloudflare has started blocking AI web crawlers to prevent them from “accessing content without permission or compensation,” by default according to an announcement on Tuesday. EPA-EFE/WU HAO

July 1 (UPI) -- Cloudflare announced it will begin blocking AI web crawlers to prevent them from "accessing content without permission or compensation," from all of its clients beginning on Tuesday.

Cloudflare blocking AI crawler bots builds off the tool launched in September last year that allowed publishers the ability to block crawlers with one click but announced Tuesday the option to block them will be implemented by default for all of its clients.

"AI crawlers have been scraping content without limits. Our goal is to put the power back in the hands of creators, while still helping AI companies innovate," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "This is about safeguarding the future of a free and vibrant Internet with a new model that works for everyone."

Cloudflare is a content delivery network which helps businesses and applications by caching the data closer to end users and it estimated that 16% of global internet traffic goes directly through it's service in a 2023 report.

The company also announced it will implement a Pay Per Crawl program that will allow some publishers to set a price that can be viewed by companies to decide whether they want to pay the fee for its content.

AI crawlers are automated bots with the intent to extract large amounts of data from websites, to train large language models from companies such as OpenAI and Google.

AI crawlers are typically seen as more invasive and selective when it comes to the data they consumer. They have been accused of overwhelming websites and significantly impacting user experience," Matthew Holman, a partner at U.K. law firm Cripps, said.

"If effective, the development would hinder AI chatbots' ability to harvest data for training and search purposes," he added. "This is likely to lead to a short term impact on AI model training and could, over the long term, affect the viability of models."

Latest Headlines

AAA: Record 61.6 million people to travel by car for July 4 weekend
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
AAA: Record 61.6 million people to travel by car for July 4 weekend
July 1 (UPI) -- According to the American Automobile Association, it's anticipated that more people will be traveling around the United States by car over the Independence Day holiday than ever before.
Senate 'vote-a-rama' session on Trump budget bill enters second day
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate 'vote-a-rama' session on Trump budget bill enters second day
July 1 (UPI) -- Although Vice President JD Vance's arrived on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning, it is unclear if GOP senators may see some sort of finish line for the ongoing vote-a-rama session in regard to President Donald Trump's legisla
Deceased gunman who ambushed Idaho firefighters identified
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Deceased gunman who ambushed Idaho firefighters identified
July 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in northwestern Idaho have identified the deceased gunman who ambushed firefighters responding to a blaze he set as 20-year-old Wes Roley.
China's Luckin Coffee opens first U.S. locations in New York City
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
China's Luckin Coffee opens first U.S. locations in New York City
July 1 (UPI) -- Starbucks got some heated competition Monday as China's largest coffee chain Luckin Coffee opened its first two locations in the United States.
Trump appeals order striking down EO targeting Perkins Coie
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump appeals order striking down EO targeting Perkins Coie
July 1 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is appealing a federal judge's order striking down a President Donald Trump executive order targeting the law firm of former political opponent Hillary Clinton.
Trump signs EO ending most U.S. sanctions on Syria
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump signs EO ending most U.S. sanctions on Syria
June 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday afternoon removing many U.S. sanctions levied against Syria.
Senate moves toward final vote on Trump budget bill
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Senate moves toward final vote on Trump budget bill
June 30 (UPI) -- The Senate is holding a marathon amendment voting session Monday after Republicans advanced President Donald Trump's legislative agenda over the weekend. A final vote on the bill is not expected anytime soon.
Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty to quadruple murder
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty to quadruple murder
June 30 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in 2022, has agreed to plead guilty and avoid the death penalty, according to court documents and one of the victim's families.
Girl, man rescued after going overboard on Disney cruise ship
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Girl, man rescued after going overboard on Disney cruise ship
June 30 (UPI) -- A young girl and a man, believed to be her father, were rescued Sunday after they went overboard into the ocean off of a Disney cruise ship, as it set sail from the Bahamas.
Democrat Dwight Evans, GOP Don Bacon won't seek House re-election
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Democrat Dwight Evans, GOP Don Bacon won't seek House re-election
June 30 (UPI) -- Two U.S. House members -- Democrat Dwight Evans and Republican Don Bacon -- announced Monday they will not seek a third term in 2026 after both have served since 2016.

Trending Stories

Supreme Court declines American Airlines partnership with JetBlue
Supreme Court declines American Airlines partnership with JetBlue
Australia arrests childcare worker; 1,200 children urged to get tested
Australia arrests childcare worker; 1,200 children urged to get tested
DOJ charges more than 300 in $14B healthcare 'fraud takedown'
DOJ charges more than 300 in $14B healthcare 'fraud takedown'
Senate moves toward final vote on Trump budget bill
Senate moves toward final vote on Trump budget bill
Home Depot buys bulding product distributor GMS in $4.3B deal
Home Depot buys bulding product distributor GMS in $4.3B deal

Follow Us