Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'

July 1 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump toured the "Alligator Alcatraz" detention facility for those being detained ahead of deportations ahead of its opening in Florida on Tuesday morning.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined the president at the facility's site in Ochopee, Fla., which is located along U.S. Route 41 in the Florida Everglades about 75 miles west of Miami and 44 miles southeast of Naples.

Trump and DeSantis viewed progress where workers are completing the conversion of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in the Everglades into a detention center, the Naples Daily News reported.

"Ron worked beautifully with [Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem] and all of the people at Homeland Security and got it done in how many days, Ron?" Trump told media.

"Eight days, and the new facility was up and running," DeSantis answered.

DeSantis on June 24 exercised state emergency powers to seize the grounds from Miami-Dade County to convert it into the proposed detention center that would house an overflow of detainees who are subject to deportation proceedings.

The remotely located facility is surrounded by the Everglades swamp and countless alligators and other predators, which has been dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz."

DeSantis recently signed a state law requiring state and local law enforcement to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to help them enforce federal immigration laws.

DeSantis earlier announced the arrest of 1,120 "undocumented migrants" during a statewide enforcement operation over a recent week-long period.

He called the facility a "force multiplier" by providing the Trump administration with more space and beds for detainees while awaiting deportation, the Miami Herald reported.

Its runway was lengthened to support deportation flights and make it about as long as the runways at Miami International Airport.

"Most states are doing nothing," DeSantis told media on Monday. "We are one of the few states ... that is really full throttle saying: 'You know what? We are not going to solve this problem unless we are part of the team.'"

He said those who unlawfully are in the United States "ain't going anywhere" without the cooperation of respective states.

DeSantis said the facility is ready as of Tuesday but does not know when the first detainees might arrive.

He said it initially will hold up to 500, but the goal is to expand its capacity to 3,000 and would cost the state about $450 million per year to operate.

Trump administration "border czar" Tom Homan credited DeSantis with rapidly making the detention facility available and said ICE will "be filling those beds as quick as we can," CNN reported.

The facility's conversion has drawn protests from aboriginal tribes and environmentalists.

Tribal members want to preserve the land as much as possible, while environmentalists are concerned about the potential environmental impacts of waste and blight on the Everglades.

"This massive detention center will blight one of the most iconic ecosystems in the world," Elise Bennett, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, told the Miami Herald.

"This reckless attack on the Everglades... risks polluting sensitive waters and turning more endangered Florida panthers into roadkill," Bennet said.

"It makes no sense to build what's essentially a new development in the Everglades for any reason," she said, "but this reason is particularly despicable."

Others in the state have protested the site, too, because of what they say is its inhumane facilities for detainees.