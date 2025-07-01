Trending
U.S. News
July 1, 2025 / 11:55 PM

UPenn agrees to Trump admin.'s ban on transgender women athletes

By Darryl Coote
The Department of Education, under Secretary Linda McMahon, and the University of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement that will see the Ivy League school ban transgender women from competing in women's sports. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
July 1 (UPI) -- The University of Pennsylvania and the federal government both said Tuesday that they have reached an agreement and that the Ivy League school will adhere to the Trump administration's ban on transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

The announcement comes in a civil rights investigation the Department of Education launched in February into transgender athlete Lia Thomas having competed for the school during the 2021-2022 swim season. In late April, the Department of Education said the University of Pennsylvania had violated Title IX by "denying woman equal opportunities by permitting males to compete in women's intercollegiate athletics and to occupy women-only intimate facilities."

In his statement Tuesday, UPenn president J. Larry Jameson stated that the university will adhere to the current federal government's interpretation of Title IX, which bans sex-based discrimination in schools that receive federal funding, while acknowledging that when Thomas competed for the university, the school was in compliance with NCAA eligibility rules and Title IX as it was interpreted at the time.

"This is a complex issue, and I'm pleased that we were able to reach a resolution through the standard [Department of Education Office for Civil Rights] process for concluding Title IX investigations," Jameson said.

"Our commitment to ensuring a respectful and welcoming environment for all of our students is unwavering. At the same time, we must comply with federal requirements, including executive orders, and NCAA eligibility rules, so our teams and student-athletes may engage in competitive intercollegiate sports."

The rights of LGBTQ Americans, in particular those who identify as transgender, have been targeted by conservatives and Republicans for years, and in the White House following the election of President Donald Trump.

Since being re-elected, Trump has signed a pair of executive orders concerning transgender Americans, one directing the federal government to only recognize the sex of a person at "conception" and the other to prohibit transgender women and girls from competing in women's and girls' sports.

Proponents of banning transgender women from girls' and women's sports argue that such athletes have an unfair advantage and their inclusion discriminates against competitors who were born female. Opponents, meanwhile, contend that the science does not support claims that transgender athletes have an unfair advantage, that this is a non-issue given how few transgender athletes there are and that transgender athletes have the right to compete alongside their friends and teammates.

Along with agreeing to adhere to Trump's interpretation of Title IX, the University of Pennsylvania agreed to restore female athletes' swimming records and titles affected by Thomas' participation, send a personalized letter of apology to each impacted woman swimmer and post a public statement proclaiming that they will not allow men to compete in women's sports or occupy changing rooms or bathrooms designated for women.

"Today is a great victory for women and girls not only at the University of Pennsylvania, but all across our nation," Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement. "The Department commends UPENN for rectifying its past harms against women and girls and we will continue to fight relentlessly to restore Title IX's proper application and enforce it to the fullest extent of the law."

Prior to the agreement, Thomas held three all-time school records in the 100-, 200- and 500-meter freestyle events as well as in the 400- and 800-meter freestyle relay events.

Paula Scanlan, a former University of Pennsylvania swimmer said in a statement provided by the Department of Education that she was "deeply grateful to the Trump administration for refusing to back down on protecting women and girls and restoring our rightful accolades.

"Today marks a momentous step in repairing the past mistreatment of female athletes and forging a future where sex discrimination plays no role in limiting girls' potential."

The agreement by the university has also attracted criticism and allegations of it caving to the Trump administration from local politicians.

"This move is not about equity. It's about appeasing the Trump administration," State Rep. Rick Krajewski and Philadelphia council members Rue Landau and Jamies Gauthier said in a statement.

"It's about deliberately targeting a vulnerable community for political points. It's about continuing to push the infiltration of the Republican extremist agenda to erase LGBTQ people -- specifically Trans people from daily life."

