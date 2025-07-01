Trump appeals order striking down EO targeting Perkins Coie

July 1 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is appealing a federal judge's order striking down a President Donald Trump executive order targeting the law firm of former political opponent Hillary Clinton.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has used his executive orders to attack more than a half-dozen premier law firms, suspending their security clearances, revoking federal contracts and even restricting their access to federal buildings for being associated or linked to people and supporting interests that do not align with the president or his policies.

Several law firms made deals, including preemptive agreements, worth a combined nearly $1 billion in pro bono commitments, while others, including Perkins Coie, have fought back. Critics have accused Trump of using his presidential authority to attack his perceived political opponents and as part of a larger attack on the U.S. justice system.

In March, Trump terminated government contracts and revoked security clearances for Perkins Coie via an executive order that cited the firm's work for Clinton during the 2016 presidential election -- when she ran against him and lost -- as the reason for the punitive measure.

In early May, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell struck down the executive order, which she said was unlike any that an American president had issued before.

"Using the powers of the federal government to target lawyers for their representation of clients and avowed progressive employment policies in an overt attempt to suppress and punish certain viewpoints, however, is contrary to the Constitution," she said.

Other, similar rulings have followed, giving victories to Jenner & Block, WilmerHale and Susman Godfrey, for a total of four executive orders naming specific law firms being turned aside.

The appeal filed Monday by the Justice Department suggests it will continue to fight for Trump's executive orders.

"We look forward to presenting our case to the D.C. Circuit and remain committed to ensuring that the unconstitutional Executive Order targeting our firm is never enforced," Perkins Coie said in a statement.

"In the meantime, we will continue to practice law, as we have for over a century, and remain guided by the same commitments that first compelled us to bring this challenge: to protect our firm, safeguard the interests of our clients and uphold the rule of law."