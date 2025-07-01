Senate 'vote-a-rama' session on Trump budget bill enters second day

July 1 (UPI) -- Although Vice President JD Vance's arrived on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning, it is unclear if GOP senators may see some sort of finish line for the ongoing vote-a-rama session in regard to President Donald Trump's legislative agenda.

The marathon vote-a-rama, a period when senators can put forth an unlimited stack of amendments and force repeated votes, began Monday morning. As of 8 a.m. EDT Tuesday, the session neared its 23rd straight hour.

As vice president, Vance would serve as the tiebreaker vote in the bill's passage, which remains close despite the 53-47 GOP majority present. However, four Republicans remain as no votes, which means even Vance can't push the agenda to Trump's desk for his signature without at least one current 'no' flipping.

The Republican who is reportedly the focus of the GOP leadership is Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, whose request for provisos that would protect Medicaid recipients in her home state were ruled out of order by the Senate parliamentarian.

Senators Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Mike Lee, R- Utah, are also apparently holdouts over their Medicaid-related amendment, while Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, had her proposed rural hospital relief fund amendment voted down.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., announced Saturday he wouldn't support the Senate's version of the legislation as he purported it contained "significant changes to Medicaid that would be devastating" to his home state, and he has not indicated he has changed his stance.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has also been viewed as a no due to his stance against how the bill could raise the federal debt limit by $5 trillion, although he does apparently have a related amendment up for a vote that would shrink the increase to only $500 billion.

No Democrats in the Senate have expressed any interest in passing the bill. "The Republicans still can't get it together," posted Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to X Tuesday, who then alleged "It's because they're trying to rip away health care from 17 million Americans."