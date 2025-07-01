Trending
U.S. News
July 1, 2025

AAA: Record 61.6 million people to travel by car for July 4 weekend

By Ian Stark
A fireworks show, held near the Washington Monument in Washington D.C. in July of 2024. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
A fireworks show, held near the Washington Monument in Washington D.C. in July of 2024. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- More people will be traveling around the United States by car over the Independence Day holiday than ever before, according to the American Automobile Association.

AAA forecasted in June that about 72.2 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home between June 28 and July 6. Of that group, 61.6 million are projected to be getting around by car, which would not only be a 2.2% increase over 2024, but the highest volume on the organization's record.

This would also equal out to 1.3 million more people behind the wheel over the holiday period than last year. July 3 is expected to be the busiest day for those who plan to rent a car to travel, as stated by the Hertz car rental company, the car rental partner of AAA.

Motorists are also advised to have their vehicles tuned up and to keep an emergency kit handy, as AAA said it responded to approximately 700,000 calls for emergency roadside assistance calls over the 2024 Independence Day holiday stretch.

AAA also predicts a record 5.84 million travelers will get around by air as well, which would surpass the 2024 record of 5.76 million. As for those who will make a trip via other methods of transportation, such as a cruise, or by train or bus, that amount is also expected to rise 7.4% over last year to 4.78 million.

The INRIX transportation data analysis company lists July 2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and July 6 from noon to 6 p.m. as likely to be the heaviest travel days and times, and generally recommends that trips be made most mornings before noon or 11 a.m.

Its data also states those seeking to avoid delays on Saturdays should travel before 10 a.m.

