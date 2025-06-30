U.S. News
June 30, 2025 / 5:26 AM

Two shot near Stonewall Inn following NYC Pride March

By Darryl Coote
Participants march down Fifth Avenue at the 2025 New York City Gay Pride Parade on Sunday, June 29, 2025, in New York City. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Participants march down Fifth Avenue at the 2025 New York City Gay Pride Parade on Sunday, June 29, 2025, in New York City. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Two people were shot Sunday night near the Stonewall Inn during New York City's Pride celebrations, according to reports.

Sgt. Matthew Forsythe of the New York Police Department told The New York Times that the shooting occurred near the iconic LGBTQ landmark in Greenwich Village at 10:15 p.m. EDT. An unnamed NYPD spokesperson identified the victims to NBC News as a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl.

The 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was in critical condition, while the 17-year-old was shot in the leg and was in stable condition, according to the spokesperson.

No suspect has been identified.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on X that he was "saddened" to learn of the shooting.

"During a time when our city should be rejoicing and celebrating members of our diverse LGBTQ+ community, incidents like this are devastating," he said.

"We're praying for the speedy recovery of the victims in tonight's shooting. The NYPD will work quickly and tirelessly to bring the suspect to justice."

The Stonewall Inn, a gay bar, is where in the early hours of June 28, 1969, police conducted a raid, sparking what is now known as the Stonewall riots, marking for many in the LGBTQ community, a pivotal turning point in their struggle for rights and acceptance.

The annual NYC Pride March honors that event. The Sunday night shooting occurred after the march and as celebrations were winding down.

The Christopher Street Project, a transgender advocacy group, mourned the violence in a statement, while demanding "accountability for the hateful rhetoric that fuels attacks on queer and trans lives."

"Tonight, we are holding the victims of the shooting outside the Stonewall Inn and their families in our hearts," the organization said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not clear as of Monday morning and remained under police investigation.

