Humanist conference relocates, citing U.S. religious nationalism

SALT LAKE CITY, June 30 (UPI) -- American Atheists has withdrawn as host of the 2026 World Humanist Congress, originally scheduled to be held in Washington, D.C., citing "new and yet unfolding risks posed by the escalation of religious nationalism and the erosion of human rights" in the United States under President Donald Trump's administration.

The event will be hosted, instead, by Humanist Canada in Ottawa on Aug. 7 to 9, 2026. The decision, made in coordination with Humanist Canada and Humanists International, came after a thorough assessment of the social, political and economic environment in the United States, according to the New Jersey-based American Atheists.

The Trump administration's actions -- including the deportation of legal immigrants, refusals of admissions to travelers and travel restrictions -- have created an environment that is inhospitable to members of the global secular community, Jen Scott, board chair of American Atheists, said in a news release.

The fear of being detained, surveilled or harassed at the borders has caused the number of foreign arrivals to drop, she said. And a significant majority of the potential attendees surveyed expressed apprehension about the political climate and a reluctance to travel to Washington, she said.

"Here's the sobering truth: Under this administration, it is impossible for American Atheists to guarantee or even make reasonable assurances regarding the admissibility of international guests from key regions of the world, nor is it feasible for us to ensure the security of those who are granted entry to the United States or to mitigate against the still unknown events of the coming year," Scott said.

Too large a risk

Reductions to the Department of State's visa application and approval capacity also were a factor in the conclusion that holding the World Humanist Congress was too large a risk to event attendees, staff and volunteers.

Gary McLelland, chief executive of Humanists International, said in a news release that his organization has had very positive discussions with Canadian authorities about how they can help humanists come together in their country.

"Humanists all over the world are alarmed by the escalating religious nationalism and decline in human rights protections in the United States," McLelland said. "As a stable, inclusive and rights-affirming environment, Canada will allow us to convene an event that truly reflects humanist values."

American Atheists is especially concerned about the security of attendees from South America, Central America, the Middle East, northern Africa and central Asia.

Some attendees will be coming from countries that are subject to a travel ban and others will have visas, but still could have problems when they try to enter the United States, American Atheists President Nick Fish said.

There have been recent allegations that some travelers have been detained for hours arbitrarily or because they accidentally checked the wrong box on a form, he said.

The German government issued updated travel guidance in March after three of its citizens were denied entry to the United States and put in detention facilities. Germany's foreign office warned stricter immigration policies under the Trump administration could land travelers in detention or facing deportation.

In one of those incidents, Fabian Schmidt, a German national who is a lawful permanent U.S. resident, was detained March 7 at Boston Logan International Airport despite having a valid green card and no active legal issues.

The case against him centered on a 2015 misdemeanor marijuana possession charge that had already been dismissed under California's revised drug laws, according to David Keller, his Worcester, Mass., attorney.

Keller argued the legal basis for the detention was invalid and an immigration judge found in favor of Schmidt, who was released after spending nearly two months in a Rhode Island facility.

Domestic travelers impacted

Domestic travelers also are at risk because the administration seems to consider criticism of religion or the viewpoint that the United States is not a Christian nation as an attack on America, Fish said.

"We've seen it over and over, with the administration targeting nonprofit organizations, targeting law firms, targeting anybody who speaks out and challenges their policies," he said.

Fish said organizers were anticipating 850 to 1,000 attendees at the World Humanist Congress, which is held every three years. Representatives from the global humanist, atheist and secular communities attend.

The 2023 event in Copenhagen, Denmark, featured talks and training sessions on threats to democracy, gender equality, shared challenges and possibilities for cooperation in different parts of the world, rising secularism in the Western world and humanist ceremonial practices, among other subjects.

Current pressing issues include freedom of expression in the world and the role that American organizations play in exporting Christian nationalism abroad, Fish said.

Topic crosses borders

"This is a topic that unfortunately crosses borders," Fish said of Christian nationalism. "Our failure to grapple with it here in the U.S. means that it is having an extremely dangerous impact on folks all across the world.

"We're so glad our friends in Canada were able to step in and have the event in a country with a government that still respects free expression and freedom of religion."

Martin Frith, the Humanist Canada president, described religious nationalism as a threat to civil liberties and said his organization is excited to host the event.

"We want to stand in solidarity with our American colleagues because they really made a courageous and principled decision to withdraw as hosts," Frith said. "They really prioritized the safety of global participants who would be traveling."

He added that Canada is a "remarkably pluralist society and also remarkably secular."

"And so, while the U.S. talks about separation of church and state, we actually live it much more here," Frith said.