U.S. News
June 30, 2025 / 10:43 AM

Home Depot buys bulding product distributor GMS in $4.3B deal

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
Home Depot has entered an agreement to buy GMS INC for about $4.3 billion, a leading specialty building products distributor on Monday. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Home Depot has entered an agreement to buy GMS INC for about $4.3 billion, a leading specialty building products distributor on Monday. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Home Depot on Monday announced an agreement to buy GMS, a leading specialty building products distributor.

The deal, which is expected to be completed in 2026, will see Home Depot acquire GMS for $4.3 billion as it aims to draw in more sales from contractors and other home professionals.

GMS is a distributor of specialty products which include drywall, ceilings, steel framing and other products related to construction and remodeling projects in residential and commercial end markets.

"We are excited to join with SRS and The Home Depot, and we believe this transaction delivers significant value to our customers, suppliers and team," said president and CEO of GMS, John C. Turner, Jr.

Related

GMS shares were up more than 11%, while Home Depots' rose slightly in early trading.

Home Depot subsidiary SRS distribution will buy all shares of GMS for $110, as part of the deal, the company said. The total enterprise value is approximately $5.5 billion.

"The combination of GMS and SRS will provide the residential and commercial Pro customer with more fulfillment and service options than ever before. Together, we'll create a network of more than 1,200 locations and a fleet of more than 8,000 trucks capable of making tens of thousands of jobsite deliveries per day," said CEO of SRS, Dan Tinker. "GMS is an industry leader with a proven track record of growth, and we look forward to welcoming the entire GMS team to SRS and capturing the exciting opportunity ahead."

The GMS acquisition is expected to be completed by early 2026, Home Depot said.

Latest Headlines

Gallup: American pride falls to record low
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Gallup: American pride falls to record low
June 30 (UPI) -- The percentage of Americans who say they are "proud to be an American" is down nine percent from last year, a recent study shows.
Senate to hold marathon 'vote-a-rama' session on Trump budget bill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate to hold marathon 'vote-a-rama' session on Trump budget bill
June 30 (UPI) -- The Senate is expected to begin a marathon session Monday after Republicans advanced President Donald Trump's legislative agenda Saturday.
Two shot near Stonewall Inn following NYC Pride March
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Two shot near Stonewall Inn following NYC Pride March
June 30 (UPI) -- Two people were shot Sunday night near the Stonewall Inn during New York City's Pride celebrations, according to reports.
Humanist conference relocates, citing U.S. religious nationalism
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Humanist conference relocates, citing U.S. religious nationalism
SALT LAKE CITY, June 30 (UPI) -- American Atheists has withdrawn as host of the 2026 World Humanist Congress, citing "new and yet unfolding risks posed by the escalation of religious nationalism and the erosion of human rights" in the United States.
Two Idaho firefighters killed, third injured in apparent ambush
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Two Idaho firefighters killed, third injured in apparent ambush
June 29 (UPI) -- Two firefighters are dead and a third was fighting for his life Sunday night after they were shot while responding to a wildfire on a northwestern Idaho mountain in what authorities said was an ambush.
Woman 'most likely' bitten by tiger shark swimming off New York beach
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Woman 'most likely' bitten by tiger shark swimming off New York beach
June 29 (UPI) -- A 20-year-old woman was likely bitten by a juvenile sand tiger shark while swimming off a New York beach, officials said.
Explosion in Philadelphia kills one, injures two
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Explosion in Philadelphia kills one, injures two
June 29 (UPI) -- One person is dead and two others injured after a fire and explosion in Philadelphia leveled or damaged multiple homes.
Senate begins debate after 16-hour read of entire budget bill
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Senate begins debate after 16-hour read of entire budget bill
June 29 (UPI) -- The Senate has started formal debate on the Trump administration's budget reconciliation bill after lawmakers spent 16 hours reading the entire measure aloud on the Senate floor.
Trump reveals group of 'wealthy people' wants to buy TikTok in U.S.
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Trump reveals group of 'wealthy people' wants to buy TikTok in U.S.
June 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said a group of "very wealthy people" wants to buy the Chinese-owned TikTok social media app that is facing a ban in the United States.
GOP Sen. Thom Tillis announces he will not seek re-election
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
GOP Sen. Thom Tillis announces he will not seek re-election
June 29 (UPI) -- Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C, said Sunday that he would not seek re-election, opening up a seat in a state that was already considered a battleground in the 2026 midterm elections.

Trending Stories

G-7 agrees to exclude U.S. companies from 15% minimum tax
G-7 agrees to exclude U.S. companies from 15% minimum tax
'Alligator Alcatraz' detention site in Everglades draws protests
'Alligator Alcatraz' detention site in Everglades draws protests
Two Idaho firefighters killed, third injured in apparent ambush
Two Idaho firefighters killed, third injured in apparent ambush
Ukrainian F-16 pilot killed in major Russian airstrikes
Ukrainian F-16 pilot killed in major Russian airstrikes
Trump reveals group of 'wealthy people' wants to buy TikTok in U.S.
Trump reveals group of 'wealthy people' wants to buy TikTok in U.S.

Follow Us