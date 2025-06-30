Trending
U.S. News
June 30, 2025 / 8:13 PM

B-2 bomber pilots to be honored at White House Fourth of July celebration

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
The U.S. pilots of the B-2 bombers, that targeted Iranian nuclear facilities this month, will join President Donald Trump at the White House on the Fourth of July. The event will also feature a flyover by B-2 Spirit bombers, which struck Iran's uranium enrichment sites at Fordo and Natanz in Operation Midnight Hammer. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The U.S. pilots of the B-2 bombers, that targeted Iranian nuclear facilities this month, will join President Donald Trump at the White House on the Fourth of July. The event will also feature a flyover by B-2 Spirit bombers, which struck Iran's uranium enrichment sites at Fordo and Natanz in Operation Midnight Hammer. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. pilots of the B-2 bombers, that targeted Iranian nuclear facilities this month, will be honored by President Donald Trump at the White House on the Fourth of July.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced their attendance Monday. Friday's celebration will also feature a flyover by B-2 Spirit bombers, the same jets that struck Iran's uranium enrichment sites at Fordo and Natanz in Operation Midnight Hammer.

"President Trump looks forward to celebrating our nation's founding on Friday in the nation's capital. To join in the celebration, the might of America's Air Force will conduct a flyover featuring our state-of-the-art F-22s, B-2s and F-35s -- the same air capabilities used for the decisive and successful strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities," Leavitt said in a statement.

President Trump is scheduled to speak at the event. Additional personnel from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, where the bombers are based, are also expected to attend.

Related

On Sunday, Trump told Fox News that plans were in the works to honor the pilots.

"Yes, they're going to come to the White House," Trump said. "These people flew 36 hours in a small space, a big plane, but a small space mostly occupied by bombs, and they flew so brilliantly."

According to the Trump administration, the 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs and long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles "completely and fully obliterated" Iran's nuclear program.

The Pentagon said seven B-2 bombers dropped 14 bunker-buster bombs, while other B-2's flew over the Pacific as decoys. The bombers refueled multiple times while in flight.

U.S. officials have pushed back on a leaked preliminary report from the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency that said the strikes had only set back Iran's nuclear development by a few months.

Iran has acknowledged that the nuclear sites sustained "serious and significant damage" from the strikes.

Latest Headlines

Jurors to resume deliberations Tuesday in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Jurors to resume deliberations Tuesday in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial
June 30 (UPI) -- Jurors in Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal trial deliberated for about five hours Monday and will resume Tuesday in the official court proceedings in Manhattan ended last week.
Senate holds marathon 'vote-a-rama' session on Trump budget bill
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Senate holds marathon 'vote-a-rama' session on Trump budget bill
June 30 (UPI) -- The Senate is holding a marathon amendment voting session Monday after Republicans advanced President Donald Trump's legislative agenda over the weekend. A final vote on the bill is not expected anytime soon.
USDA to resume livestock imports from Mexico after screwworm fears
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
USDA to resume livestock imports from Mexico after screwworm fears
June 30 (UPI) -- Imports of livestock from Mexico will resume in phases starting next week after a ban in May at ports of entry because of fear of the spread of New World screwworm, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday.
Supreme Court tells lower courts to revisit pro-transgender decisions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court tells lower courts to revisit pro-transgender decisions
June 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ordered lower courts to review appellate decisions involving transgender people after the justices' ruling last week banned gender-affirming care for minors.
Man arrested, 51 treated after bear spray used at NYC pride parade
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man arrested, 51 treated after bear spray used at NYC pride parade
June 30 (UPI) -- A 33-year-old man is in New York City police custody after bear repellant sprayed into the crowd during the city's annual Pride Month march injured 51 parade goers.
Trump to visit so-called 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center in Everglades
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump to visit so-called 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center in Everglades
June 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump plans Tuesday to visit the opening of an immigration detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," on an abandoned airstrip in Florida's Everglades.
DOJ charges more than 300 in $14B healthcare 'fraud takedown'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DOJ charges more than 300 in $14B healthcare 'fraud takedown'
June 30 (UPI) -- U.S. officials say hundreds of medical professionals will face federal charges for alleged roles in various healthcare schemes that resulted in financial losses to the tune of billions.
Woman, 82, dies nearly month after Colorado anti-Semitic firebombing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Woman, 82, dies nearly month after Colorado anti-Semitic firebombing
June 30 (UPI) -- An 82-year-old woman burned in an anti-Semitic firebombing in Boulder, Colo., earlier this month has died, authorities said Monday, prompting an upgrade in charges against the person suspected of carrying out the attack.
Democrat Dwight Evans won't seek re-election in U.S. House
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Democrat Dwight Evans won't seek re-election in U.S. House
June 30 (UPI) -- Democratic U.S. House member Dwight Evans said Monday he won't run for election again in 2026 after representing Philadelphia in the chamber since 2016.
EPA employees past and present protest Trump administration efforts
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
EPA employees past and present protest Trump administration efforts
June 30 (UPI) -- More than 300 current and former employees of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency put out a statement Monday to criticize the efforts of current EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

Trending Stories

Two Idaho firefighters killed, third injured in apparent ambush
Two Idaho firefighters killed, third injured in apparent ambush
Canada rescinds Digital Services Tax to restart U.S. trade talks
Canada rescinds Digital Services Tax to restart U.S. trade talks
Supreme Court declines American Airlines partnership with JetBlue
Supreme Court declines American Airlines partnership with JetBlue
Barry makes landfall in eastern Mexico as tropical depression
Barry makes landfall in eastern Mexico as tropical depression
Humanist conference relocates, citing U.S. religious nationalism
Humanist conference relocates, citing U.S. religious nationalism

Follow Us