Trump signs EO ending most U.S. sanctions on Syria

June 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday afternoon removing many U.S. sanctions levied against Syria, months after he promised the war-torn country's new leader that he would lift the "brutal and crippling" punitive measures.

The United States has hit Syria with a slew of sanctions over the decades, especially targeting the former reign of dictator president Bashar al-Assad for his civil war and repression of his own people.

The sanctions relief announced Monday removes punitive economic measures from Syria while maintaining those that apply to al-Assad, his associates, human rights abusers, drug traffickers, individuals linked to chemical weapons activities and members of terrorist organizations and Iranian proxy militias.

"President Trump is committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified and at peace with itself and its neighbors," the White House said in a statement.

The announcement follows Trump's meeting with his Syrian counterpart, transitional leader President Ahmed al-Sharaa, in mid-May in Riyadh, where the American president vowed to lift the sanctions.

"The sanctions were brutal and crippling and served as an important -- really, an important function -- nevertheless, at the time," Trump said. "But now, it's time to shine."

He said he would lift the sanctions "to give them a chance at greatness."

Following the meeting, the U.S. Treasury implemented a 180-day waiver on the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019 sanctions, which imposed punitive measures on those related to the Syrian civil war -- a conflict that began in 2011 when al-Assad violently cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

Al-Assad was ousted in December by jihadist-led rebels, and al-Sharaa was appointed president.

"This is in an effort to promote and support the country's path to stability and peace," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Monday during a press briefing ahead of Trump's signing of the executive order.

The State Department further explained in a statement that the sanctions to remain in place "are a tool to promote accountability for Assad, his cronies and others who seek to destabilize Syria or the region."

The Syrian Emergency Task Force, a U.S.-based organization supporting the Syrian opposition, applauded Trump for removing the sanctions.

"It is now the responsibility of the new Syrian government to ensure safety and security, the transition to democracy and economic prosperity for all Syrians," SETF's advocacy director, Veronica Zanetta-Brandoni, said in a statement.