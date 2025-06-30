Supreme Court tells lower courts to revisit pro-transgender decisions

June 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ordered lower courts to review appellate decisions involving transgender people after the justices' ruling last week banned gender-affirming care for minors.

On the final day of Pride Month, the high court threw out decisions from Idaho, North Carolina, Oklahoma and West Virginia.

Three cases involved gender-affirming care by government-sponsored insurance and sex changes on birth certificates.

In a 6-3 opinion on June 18, the Supreme Court issued a ruling on a case from Tennessee. Three transgender adolescents, their families and a Memphis-based medical provider filed suit against a state law banning gender-affirming hormone therapies for transgender people under 18.

The appellate courts had determined restrictions on transgender people imposed by the states violate the U.S. Constitution's Equal Protection Clause.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., to review its decision that West Virginia's and North Carolina's refusal to cover certain healthcare for transgender people with government-sponsored insurance is discriminatory.

In San Francisco, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was ordered to reconsider voting against a ban on certain surgical procedures for Medicaid recipients.

For Kentucky, the justices rejected the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals backing transgender minors and their families challenging that state's ban on gender-affirming care.

In Denver, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver must review its ruling blocking an Oklahoma ban on people changing their gender on birth certificates.

The justices didn't consider cases from Arizona, Idaho and West Virginia involving the participation of transgender students on school sports teams. By Thursday, the court can decide whether to take up this issue in the next term.

Federal appeals courts barred those states from enforcing their bans against students who sued.

President Donald Trump in February signed an executive order banning transgender women from competing on women's teams.

Trump signed an executive order in January banning transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military. In February, the Defense Department ordered an immediate pause on gender-affirming medical care for all active-duty service members and said the military will no longer accept transgender recruits with gender dysphoria.