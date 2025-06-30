Trending
U.S. News
June 30, 2025 / 5:54 PM

Supreme Court tells lower courts to revisit pro-transgender decisions

By Allen Cone
Share with X
On Monday, the high court ordered lower courts to review appellate decisions involving transgender people. This came after the justices' ruling last week banned gender-affirming care for minors. File Photo (2024) by Bonnie Cash/UPI
On Monday, the high court ordered lower courts to review appellate decisions involving transgender people. This came after the justices' ruling last week banned gender-affirming care for minors. File Photo (2024) by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ordered lower courts to review appellate decisions involving transgender people after the justices' ruling last week banned gender-affirming care for minors.

On the final day of Pride Month, the high court threw out decisions from Idaho, North Carolina, Oklahoma and West Virginia.

Three cases involved gender-affirming care by government-sponsored insurance and sex changes on birth certificates.

In a 6-3 opinion on June 18, the Supreme Court issued a ruling on a case from Tennessee. Three transgender adolescents, their families and a Memphis-based medical provider filed suit against a state law banning gender-affirming hormone therapies for transgender people under 18.

Related

The appellate courts had determined restrictions on transgender people imposed by the states violate the U.S. Constitution's Equal Protection Clause.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., to review its decision that West Virginia's and North Carolina's refusal to cover certain healthcare for transgender people with government-sponsored insurance is discriminatory.

In San Francisco, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was ordered to reconsider voting against a ban on certain surgical procedures for Medicaid recipients.

For Kentucky, the justices rejected the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals backing transgender minors and their families challenging that state's ban on gender-affirming care.

In Denver, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver must review its ruling blocking an Oklahoma ban on people changing their gender on birth certificates.

The justices didn't consider cases from Arizona, Idaho and West Virginia involving the participation of transgender students on school sports teams. By Thursday, the court can decide whether to take up this issue in the next term.

Federal appeals courts barred those states from enforcing their bans against students who sued.

President Donald Trump in February signed an executive order banning transgender women from competing on women's teams.

Trump signed an executive order in January banning transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military. In February, the Defense Department ordered an immediate pause on gender-affirming medical care for all active-duty service members and said the military will no longer accept transgender recruits with gender dysphoria.

Latest Headlines

USDA to resume livestock imports from Mexico after screwworm fears
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
USDA to resume livestock imports from Mexico after screwworm fears
June 30 (UPI) -- Imports of livestock from Mexico will resume in phases starting next week after a ban in May at ports of entry because of fear of the spread of New World screwworm, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday.
Man arrested, 51 treated after bear spray used at NYC pride parade
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man arrested, 51 treated after bear spray used at NYC pride parade
June 30 (UPI) -- A 33-year-old man is in New York City police custody after bear repellant sprayed into the crowd during the city's annual Pride Month march injured 51 parade goers.
Trump to visit so-called 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center in Everglades
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump to visit so-called 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center in Everglades
June 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump plans Tuesday to visit the opening of an immigration detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," on an abandoned airstrip in Florida's Everglades.
DOJ charges more than 300 in $14B healthcare 'fraud takedown'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ charges more than 300 in $14B healthcare 'fraud takedown'
June 30 (UPI) -- U.S. officials say hundreds of medical professionals will face federal charges for alleged roles in various healthcare schemes that resulted in financial losses to the tune of billions.
Woman, 82, dies nearly month after Colorado anti-Semitic firebombing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Woman, 82, dies nearly month after Colorado anti-Semitic firebombing
June 30 (UPI) -- An 82-year-old woman burned in an anti-Semitic firebombing in Boulder, Colo., earlier this month has died, authorities said Monday, prompting an upgrade in charges against the person suspected of carrying out the attack.
Democrat Dwight Evans won't seek re-election in U.S. House
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democrat Dwight Evans won't seek re-election in U.S. House
June 30 (UPI) -- Democratic U.S. House member Dwight Evans said Monday he won't run for election again in 2026 after representing Philadelphia in the chamber since 2016.
EPA employees past and present protest Trump administration efforts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
EPA employees past and present protest Trump administration efforts
June 30 (UPI) -- More than 300 current and former employees of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency put out a statement Monday to criticize the efforts of current EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.
Joint Task Force on anti-Semitism accuses Harvard of Civil Rights Act violation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Joint Task Force on anti-Semitism accuses Harvard of Civil Rights Act violation
June 30 (UPI) -- Threats of more funding cuts to Harvard University after a federal task force claimed the ivy league school was in "violent violation" of the Civil Rights Act over a perceived failure to protect Jewish students
Jurors meet in Manhattan to rule in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jurors meet in Manhattan to rule in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial
June 30 (UPI) -- Jury deliberations are underway in Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal trial after official court proceedings in Manhattan ended last week.
Supreme Court declines American Airlines partnership with JetBlue
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court declines American Airlines partnership with JetBlue
June 30 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court declined review of the partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways in the Northeast on Monday.

Trending Stories

'Alligator Alcatraz' detention site in Everglades draws protests
'Alligator Alcatraz' detention site in Everglades draws protests
Two Idaho firefighters killed, third injured in apparent ambush
Two Idaho firefighters killed, third injured in apparent ambush
Trump reveals group of 'wealthy people' wants to buy TikTok in U.S.
Trump reveals group of 'wealthy people' wants to buy TikTok in U.S.
Canada rescinds Digital Services Tax to restart U.S. trade talks
Canada rescinds Digital Services Tax to restart U.S. trade talks
Supreme Court declines American Airlines partnership with JetBlue
Supreme Court declines American Airlines partnership with JetBlue

Follow Us