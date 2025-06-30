Senate to hold marathon 'vote-a-rama' session on Trump budget bill

June 30 (UPI) -- The Senate is expected to begin a marathon session Monday after Republicans advanced President Donald Trump's legislative agenda Saturday.

The so-called "vote-a-rama" is a period when senators can put forth an unlimited slate of amendments and force repeated votes into and through the evening. Republicans hold a 53-seat majority and have sought the legislation through the budget reconciliation process, which enables the GOP to move ahead with only a simple majority required to advance the measure, rather than the 60 votes needed to move forward with most legislation.

This leaves Senate Democrats few methods to battle the bill, but they can use a vote-a-rama to at least put Republicans on the record in regard to issues that could come back to haunt them when midterm elections take place.

Speaking from the Senate floor Sunday, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that should the agenda pass, "we will continue to make sure today, tomorrow, next week, next month, next year, that the American people know exactly what happened here."

The bill did move forward over the weekend, after tweaks were made to get Republican holdouts on board. However, there are still GOP members who appear locked into "no' votes. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., posted to X Sunday that he won't vote for the legislation because he feels it will raise the national deficit.

The Congressional Budget Office announced Sunday that it estimates the legislation would increase the deficit by around $3.3 trillion over the next decade.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R- N.C., has said the Senate's version of the bill "contains significant changes to Medicaid that would be devastating" to his state.

The Senate's Medicaid approach breaks promises and will kick people off of Medicaid who truly need it," he wrote on X Sunday.

This whittles the GOP's majority down to a very slim majority, and should one more Republican vote against the legislation, it would take a tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance to push it to back to the House, where it would then need to approve the Senate's changes before it can reach the president's desk for his signature.