U.S. News
June 30, 2025 / 11:58 AM

Jurors meet in Manhattan to rule in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial

By Chris Benson
King Combs (C) and Justin Combs (R), sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs, arrive Monday morning at federal court for their father's sex-trafficking trial in New York City, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
King Combs (C) and Justin Combs (R), sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs, arrive Monday morning at federal court for their father's sex-trafficking trial in New York City, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 30 (UPI) -- Jury deliberations are underway in Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal trial after official court proceedings in Manhattan ended last week.

Judge Arun Subramanian gave the court's pre-scripted instructions to the 12-person jury after entering the chamber shortly after 9 a.m. EDT.

"You have to decide which witnesses to believe and which facts are true," the judge told jurors. But it's unclear how long the panel will sit.

She asked them to consider both the evidence and law as the more than hour-long process started, and defined the eight specific legal acts jurors can find that the disgraced entertainer or a co-conspirator committed.

"If you find that any witness has willfully testified falsely, you have the right to reject the testimony of that witness in its entirety," Subramanian said.

She added that a witness "may be inaccurate or contradictory but be truthful or entirely credible in other parts of their testimony."

The federal indictment charged Combs with conspiring with others to commit arson, bribery, kidnapping, forced labor, sex trafficking, transporting to engage in prostitution, witness tampering and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The 12-person jury of eight men and five women -- all with a college or advanced degree -- heard 34 witnesses in the nearly two-month-long trial describe harrowing testimony and explicit details of the hip hop mogul's often violent and degrading sexual lifestyle that accompanied signs of psychological trauma.

Combs, 55, has an estimated $400 million net worth. He was arrested last year in September and remained in custody despite repeated bail attempts, confined in a special housing unit at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

He has vehemently denied all charges.

On Monday, he was reportedly smiling and in good spirits as he entered the court and hugged members of his defense team with Combs family members present in court.

On Friday, his legal team in closing arguments conceded but framed a choreographed world of violent and drug-fueled orgies but "one of the great modern love stories."

"They have charged personal-use drugs and threesomes as racketeering," Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo told jurors last week.

Closing arguments were Thursday and Friday after the federal government rested its case on Wednesday.

