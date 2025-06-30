Democrat Dwight Evans won't seek re-election in U.S. House

June 30 (UPI) -- Democratic U.S. House member Dwight Evans said Monday he won't run for election again in 2026 after representing Philadelphia in the chamber since 2016.

Evans, 71, suffered a stroke last year and has missed several months of votes.

Until his announcement, he said he intended to run again in Pennsylvania's heavy Democratic Third Congressional District in Philadelphia.

"Serving the people of Philadelphia has been the honor of my life," Evans said in a statement. "And I remain in good health and fully capable of continuing to serve. After some discussions this weekend and thoughtful reflection, I have decided that the time is right to announce that I will not be seeking re-election in 2026. I will serve out the full term that ends Jan. 3, 2027."

He succeeded Chaka Fattah, who resigned after being indicted on federal corruption charges.

"I am deeply proud of what I have been able to accomplish over my 45 years in elected office -- from revitalizing neighborhoods block by block to fighting for justice, economic opportunity, investments in infrastructure and education," he said. "I cannot express the gratitude that I have for the trust that voters put in me as their voice in both state and federal office. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to serve as their advocate in government."

Evans was elected as the Democratic chairman of the House Appropriations Committee in 1990, serving 20 years.

Evans said he has remained "rooted in his neighborhood" throughout his career, and lived just blocks from where he grew up in the city.

He was a public school teacher and community organizer with the Urban League until he began working in government at 26 in 1980. He was elected to the state's House of Representatives.

State Sen. Sharif Street on Monday posted on X his intention to run for Evans' seat, writing "I'm in."

Two state representatives, Chris Raab and Morgan Cephas, told WCAU-TV they are considering seeking the seat.

The U.S. House currently has a breakdown of 220 Republicans and 212 Democrats with three vacancies after the death of three Democrats.

Longtime Rep. Jan Schakowsky, an 81-year-old Democrat from Illinois, said earlier this year she wouldn't run again.

Republican Mark Green of Tennessee said he will retire after the budget policy bill goes through Congress.

Another Republican, Don Bacon of Nebraska, plans to retire at the end of the 119th Congress.