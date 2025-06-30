Trending
U.S. News
June 30, 2025 / 5:28 PM

Man arrested, 51 treated after bear spray used at NYC pride parade

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Officials said Monday that Dominic Sabator, of Harlem, unleashed potent pepper spray at New York City's pride event (seen Sunday afternoon along Fifth Avenue) because he believed that he was to be jumped. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Officials said Monday that Dominic Sabator, of Harlem, unleashed potent pepper spray at New York City's pride event (seen Sunday afternoon along Fifth Avenue) because he believed that he was to be jumped. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- A 33-year-old man is in New York City police custody after bear repellant sprayed into the crowd during the city's annual Pride Month march injured 51 parade goers.

Officials said Monday that Dominic Sabator, of Harlem, unleashed the potent pepper spray Sunday during the event because he believed that he was about to be jumped by unnamed suspects.

Video footage from Sunday's pride event incident at Washington Square Park in Manhattan depicted at least two dozen police officers on scene with first responders called at about 7:50 p.m. EDT to 53 Washington Square South, according to FDNY.

"An individual deployed bear deterrent. This individual is in custody," NYPD posted Sunday on social media at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Related

Initial reports stated that six people were treated with minor injuries after panic swept the crowd and people were seen fleeing in all directions in the Greenwich Village park as the Fifth Avenue pride parade wrapped up.

"We ask the public to remain calm," police stated at the time.

But medics ultimately treated 47 victims on scene, with four others transported to local Bellevue and Northwell Greenwich Village Hospitals.

No further details have been released on Sabator or other information relating to the attack.

The incident took place within hours of a shooting near Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street that saw two 16- and 17-year-old victims injured shortly after 10 p.m. local time about six blocks from the park.

One is reported to be in critical and the other in stable condition. Police have not determined if the shooting was connected to the Pride celebrations.

New York City's annual pride event is known to draw in up to two million attendees to the Big Apple.

Last year's marked the 55th anniversary of New York City's 1969 Stonewall Uprising, which sparked the modern-day gay rights movement in the United States.

The bear repellant mix can be up to three times more toxic than the commonly-used pepper spray used to ward off would-be muggers.

Meanwhile, Sabator was arrested by NYPD on charges of assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a noxious chemical.

It's unclear when he will see an initial court hearing.

Latest Headlines

USDA to resume livestock imports from Mexico after screwworm fears
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
USDA to resume livestock imports from Mexico after screwworm fears
June 30 (UPI) -- Imports of livestock from Mexico will resume in phases starting next week after a ban in May at ports of entry because of fear of the spread of New World screwworm, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday.
Supreme Court tells lower courts to revisit pro-transgender decisions
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Supreme Court tells lower courts to revisit pro-transgender decisions
June 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ordered lower courts to review appellate decisions involving transgender people after the justices' ruling last week banned gender-affirming care for minors.
Trump to visit so-called 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center in Everglades
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump to visit so-called 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center in Everglades
June 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump plans Tuesday to visit the opening of an immigration detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," on an abandoned airstrip in Florida's Everglades.
DOJ charges more than 300 in $14B healthcare 'fraud takedown'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ charges more than 300 in $14B healthcare 'fraud takedown'
June 30 (UPI) -- U.S. officials say hundreds of medical professionals will face federal charges for alleged roles in various healthcare schemes that resulted in financial losses to the tune of billions.
Woman, 82, dies nearly month after Colorado anti-Semitic firebombing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Woman, 82, dies nearly month after Colorado anti-Semitic firebombing
June 30 (UPI) -- An 82-year-old woman burned in an anti-Semitic firebombing in Boulder, Colo., earlier this month has died, authorities said Monday, prompting an upgrade in charges against the person suspected of carrying out the attack.
Democrat Dwight Evans won't seek re-election in U.S. House
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democrat Dwight Evans won't seek re-election in U.S. House
June 30 (UPI) -- Democratic U.S. House member Dwight Evans said Monday he won't run for election again in 2026 after representing Philadelphia in the chamber since 2016.
EPA employees past and present protest Trump administration efforts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
EPA employees past and present protest Trump administration efforts
June 30 (UPI) -- More than 300 current and former employees of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency put out a statement Monday to criticize the efforts of current EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.
Joint Task Force on anti-Semitism accuses Harvard of Civil Rights Act violation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Joint Task Force on anti-Semitism accuses Harvard of Civil Rights Act violation
June 30 (UPI) -- Threats of more funding cuts to Harvard University after a federal task force claimed the ivy league school was in "violent violation" of the Civil Rights Act over a perceived failure to protect Jewish students
Jurors meet in Manhattan to rule in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jurors meet in Manhattan to rule in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial
June 30 (UPI) -- Jury deliberations are underway in Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal trial after official court proceedings in Manhattan ended last week.
Supreme Court declines American Airlines partnership with JetBlue
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court declines American Airlines partnership with JetBlue
June 30 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court declined review of the partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways in the Northeast on Monday.

Trending Stories

'Alligator Alcatraz' detention site in Everglades draws protests
'Alligator Alcatraz' detention site in Everglades draws protests
Two Idaho firefighters killed, third injured in apparent ambush
Two Idaho firefighters killed, third injured in apparent ambush
Trump reveals group of 'wealthy people' wants to buy TikTok in U.S.
Trump reveals group of 'wealthy people' wants to buy TikTok in U.S.
Canada rescinds Digital Services Tax to restart U.S. trade talks
Canada rescinds Digital Services Tax to restart U.S. trade talks
Supreme Court declines American Airlines partnership with JetBlue
Supreme Court declines American Airlines partnership with JetBlue

Follow Us