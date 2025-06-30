Man arrested, 51 treated after bear spray used at NYC pride parade

June 30 (UPI) -- A 33-year-old man is in New York City police custody after bear repellant sprayed into the crowd during the city's annual Pride Month march injured 51 parade goers.

Officials said Monday that Dominic Sabator, of Harlem, unleashed the potent pepper spray Sunday during the event because he believed that he was about to be jumped by unnamed suspects.

Video footage from Sunday's pride event incident at Washington Square Park in Manhattan depicted at least two dozen police officers on scene with first responders called at about 7:50 p.m. EDT to 53 Washington Square South, according to FDNY.

"An individual deployed bear deterrent. This individual is in custody," NYPD posted Sunday on social media at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Initial reports stated that six people were treated with minor injuries after panic swept the crowd and people were seen fleeing in all directions in the Greenwich Village park as the Fifth Avenue pride parade wrapped up.

"We ask the public to remain calm," police stated at the time.

But medics ultimately treated 47 victims on scene, with four others transported to local Bellevue and Northwell Greenwich Village Hospitals.

No further details have been released on Sabator or other information relating to the attack.

The incident took place within hours of a shooting near Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street that saw two 16- and 17-year-old victims injured shortly after 10 p.m. local time about six blocks from the park.

One is reported to be in critical and the other in stable condition. Police have not determined if the shooting was connected to the Pride celebrations.

New York City's annual pride event is known to draw in up to two million attendees to the Big Apple.

Last year's marked the 55th anniversary of New York City's 1969 Stonewall Uprising, which sparked the modern-day gay rights movement in the United States.

The bear repellant mix can be up to three times more toxic than the commonly-used pepper spray used to ward off would-be muggers.

Meanwhile, Sabator was arrested by NYPD on charges of assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a noxious chemical.

It's unclear when he will see an initial court hearing.