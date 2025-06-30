Trending
U.S. News
June 30, 2025 / 4:30 PM

DOJ charges more than 300 in $14B healthcare 'fraud takedown'

Hundreds of medical professionals throughout the nation will face federal charges for alleged roles in various criminal schemes.

By Chris Benson
Share with X
On Monday, U.S. officials said that hundreds of medical professionals throughout the United States will face federal charges for alleged roles in various health care schemes that resulted in billions in financial losses. They claimed the "National Health Care Fraud Takedown" was DOJ's largest health care fraud takedown in U.S. history. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | On Monday, U.S. officials said that hundreds of medical professionals throughout the United States will face federal charges for alleged roles in various health care schemes that resulted in billions in financial losses. They claimed the "National Health Care Fraud Takedown" was DOJ's largest health care fraud takedown in U.S. history. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. government said Monday hundreds of medical professionals throughout the nation will face federal charges for alleged roles in various healthcare schemes that resulted in financial losses to the tune of billions.

Federal officials claimed this year's so-called "National Health Care Fraud Takedown" was DOJ's largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history.

"This record-setting Health Care Fraud Takedown delivers justice to criminal actors who prey upon our most vulnerable citizens and steal from hardworking American taxpayers," said U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

According to the department, 324 defendants will see charges in 50 federal judicial districts by 12 state attorneys general in California, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Wisconsin.

Related

The charges included some 96 doctors, nurse practitioners, pharmacists and other licensed medical professionals for alleged health care-related crimes that saw more than $14.6 billion in intended fraudulent losses.

In addition, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Monday it managed to stop fraudulent payouts totaling over $4 billion, and suspended or revoked billing privileges to about 205 service providers in the last few months. It arrived with news the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration charged in the last six months 93 cases in administrative court seeking an end to the ability of certain pharmacies, medical practitioners and other companies to doll out a controlled drug.

The coordinated federal effort led by the criminal division of DOJ's health care fraud unit -- along with other enforcement partners such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, DEA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services -- took over $245 million in reported cash, luxury vehicles, cryptocurrency and other seized assets.

On Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel said with more than $13 billion in fraud uncovered, the sting was the "largest takedown for this initiative to date."

It came with civil charges for 20 defendants for alleged fraud of $14.2 billion, civil settlements totaling more than $34 million against 106 other unnamed defendants, and charges for 74 others, which included 44 medical professionals in 58 cases of alleged diversion of more than 15 million prescription opioid pills and other controlled substances such as oxycodone, hydrocodone and carisoprodol.

"Health care fraud isn't just theft -- it's trafficking in trust," acting DEA Administrator Robert Murphy said in a statement.

The Justice Department added that 29 others were charged for transnational crimes after $12 billion in alleged fraudulent claims were filed with American health insurance companies in legal charges against 19 people in New York, Illinois, California, Florida and New Jersey.

It included four Estonian defendants, attempts to flee U.S. authorities and a billing company owner based in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates who allegedly conspired with treatment center owners to fraudulently bill Arizona's medicaid program roughly $650 million.

Murphy said Monday's announcement showed that the DEA will act "when doctors become drug dealers and treatment centers become profit-driven fraud rings."

It arrived nearly a year to date after the Biden Justice Department announced a similar crackdown that saw 193 arrested, over $2 billion in losses and $231 million in seized cash in a conspiracy to distribute misbranded HIV drugs.

Latest Headlines

Woman, 82, dies nearly month after Colorado anti-Semitic firebombing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Woman, 82, dies nearly month after Colorado anti-Semitic firebombing
June 30 (UPI) -- An 82-year-old woman burned in an anti-Semitic firebombing in Boulder, Colo., earlier this month has died, authorities said Monday, prompting an upgrade in charges against the person suspected of carrying out the attack.
Democrat Dwight Evans won't seek re-election in U.S. House
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democrat Dwight Evans won't seek re-election in U.S. House
June 30 (UPI) -- Democratic U.S. House member Dwight Evans said Monday he won't run for election again in 2026 after representing Philadelphia in the chamber since 2016.
EPA employees past and present protest Trump administration efforts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
EPA employees past and present protest Trump administration efforts
June 30 (UPI) -- More than 300 current and former employees of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency put out a statement Monday to criticize the efforts of current EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.
Joint Task Force on anti-Semitism accuses Harvard of Civil Rights Act violation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Joint Task Force on anti-Semitism accuses Harvard of Civil Rights Act violation
June 30 (UPI) -- Threats of more funding cuts to Harvard University after a federal task force claimed the ivy league school was in "violent violation" of the Civil Rights Act over a perceived failure to protect Jewish students
Jurors meet in Manhattan to rule in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jurors meet in Manhattan to rule in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial
June 30 (UPI) -- Jury deliberations are underway in Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal trial after official court proceedings in Manhattan ended last week.
Supreme Court declines American Airlines partnership with JetBlue
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court declines American Airlines partnership with JetBlue
June 30 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court declined review of the partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways in the Northeast on Monday.
Home Depot buys bulding product distributor GMS in $4.3B deal
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Home Depot buys bulding product distributor GMS in $4.3B deal
June 30 (UPI) -- Home Depot has entered an agreement to buy GMS INC for about $4.3 billion, a leading specialty building products distributor on Monday.
Gallup: American pride falls to record low
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Gallup: American pride falls to record low
June 30 (UPI) -- The percentage of Americans who say they are "proud to be an American" is down nine percent from last year, a recent study shows.
Senate to hold marathon 'vote-a-rama' session on Trump budget bill
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senate to hold marathon 'vote-a-rama' session on Trump budget bill
June 30 (UPI) -- The Senate is expected to begin a marathon session Monday after Republicans advanced President Donald Trump's legislative agenda Saturday.
Two shot near Stonewall Inn following NYC Pride March
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Two shot near Stonewall Inn following NYC Pride March
June 30 (UPI) -- Two people were shot Sunday night near the Stonewall Inn during New York City's Pride celebrations, according to reports.

Trending Stories

'Alligator Alcatraz' detention site in Everglades draws protests
'Alligator Alcatraz' detention site in Everglades draws protests
Two Idaho firefighters killed, third injured in apparent ambush
Two Idaho firefighters killed, third injured in apparent ambush
Trump reveals group of 'wealthy people' wants to buy TikTok in U.S.
Trump reveals group of 'wealthy people' wants to buy TikTok in U.S.
Canada rescinds Digital Services Tax to restart U.S. trade talks
Canada rescinds Digital Services Tax to restart U.S. trade talks
Senate begins debate after 16-hour read of entire budget bill
Senate begins debate after 16-hour read of entire budget bill

Follow Us