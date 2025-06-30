U.S. News
June 30, 2025 / 10:09 AM

Gallup: American pride falls to record low

By Andrew Sookdeo
The percentage of Americans who say they are “proud to be an American” is down nine percent from last year, a recent study shows. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
The percentage of Americans who say they are "proud to be an American" is down nine percent from last year, a recent study shows. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

June 30 (UPI) -- The percentage of Americans who say they are "proud to be an American" has fallen to a record low, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

The poll found that 58% of U.S. respondents said they were "extremely (41%) or very proud (17%) " to be an American this year. The "extremely proud" Americans have not been shown a massive difference from prior years, 2022 (38%) and (39%) in 2023. The change is mostly in the "very proud" percentile.

An additional 19% of respondents said they were "moderately" proud, while 11% said they were "only a little" and 9% "not at all" proud.

In 2018, 10% of U.S. adults said they had little or no national pride.

In January 2001, when Americans were first asked how proud they were, 87% said extremely or very proud. After the terrorist attacks of 9/11, this increased to 90% and it was at that level between 2002 and 2004.

The percentage of American pride was higher than 80% until 2017, when 75% said they were proud and it has since then deteriorated.

The Democratic party has seen the biggest drop in pride this year going from 62% to 36%. While the Republicans' national pride has typically stayed above 90%.

Generation Z and millennials are the most distinct in pride between generations. Generation Z is at 41%, while millennials are at 58%. Generation X is 71%, the baby boom generation is 75% and 83% of the Silent Generation.

According to this study, Generation Z and millennials are much less proud of their country than their elders. These changes seem to have occurred during "economic prospects for young people, widespread dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, greater ideological divides between the parties, unfavorable images of both parties and intense partisan rancor during the Trump and Biden administrations."

The survey was conducted from June 2-19 before the United States launched strikes on Iran on June 21.



