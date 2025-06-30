Trump to visit so-called 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center in Everglades

June 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump plans Tuesday to visit the opening of an immigration detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," on an abandoned airstrip in Florida's Everglades.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who approved the project earlier this month, announced the president's trip Monday morning during a news conference in Wildwood to sign the state budget.

"When the president comes tomorrow, he's going to be able to see," DeSantis told reporters.

"We literally are doing what the voters who elected us have been demanding for many many years," he also said.

The Florida governor said he spoke with the president over the weekend, and said the Florida resident is "very excited" to visit where immigrants possibly will await deportation.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later confirmed the visit to the border between Collier and Miami-Dade counties.

Joining the president will be Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Republican Rep. Bryon Donalds, a candidate for governor in 2026 when DeSantis' final term ends.

Leavitt described the location as ideal because it is in an alligator-filled swamp teeming with pythons and other wild animals and physical threats.

"There's only one road leading in, and the only way out is a one-way flight. It is isolated and surrounded by dangerous wildlife and unforgiving terrain," Leavitt told reporters. "This is an efficient and low-cost way to help carry out the largest mass deportation campaign in American history."

"They ain't going anywhere once they're there, unless you want them to go somewhere," DeSantis said Monday. "Because good luck getting to civilization. So the security is amazing -- natural and otherwise."

Environmental activists, indigenous groups and immigration advocates have opposed the detention center on the runway of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.

On Saturday, several hundred demonstrators protested the detention center. They went to the edge of the Tamiami Trail, which is near the site for the mobile units being constructed on the border between Collier and Miami-Dade counties. Alligator Alley, as the region is known, encompasses part of Interstate 75, which runs through the Everglades.

On Friday, environmental groups filed a lawsuit seeking to halt construction of the facility, saying it "threatens the Everglades ecosystem that state and federal taxpayers have spent billions to protect."

DeSantis, who used his emergency powers from an order in 2023 to approve the project, said there will be "zero" impact on the land.

The state is offering to pay Miami-Dade County $20 million for the airstrip.

Florida will seek reimbursement from the federal government for the $450 million yearly cost of running the facility, a senior Department of Homeland Security official told the Miami Herald.

The detention center is scheduled to open Tuesday, weeks after plans went public on June 18.

Trucks have carried onto the site building materials, industrial lights, generators and portable toilets for an initial 1,000 beds that will fill trailers. Ultimately, state officials say they hope to have several thousand beds on site.

Attorney General James Uthmeier has been campaigning for the site with interviews across cable news and posted a video on X on June 19, promoting it as "the one-stop shop to carry out President Trump's mass deportation agenda."

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, a Democrat, opposes the takeover of the airport.

The airstrip was envisioned to become the Everglades Jetport, with construction to begin in 1968. Work was halted in 1970, though, because of environmental concerns, but not before one runway was finished.

The land later became Big Cyprus National Preserve, which encompasses 1,139 square miles. It is adjacent to Everglades National Park, which covers 2,356 square miles.