June 30 (UPI) -- More than 300 current and former employees of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency put out a statement Monday to criticize the efforts of current EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

In a declaration of dissent issued by the nonprofit organization Stand Up for Science, 190 identified signers joined with 134 anonymous signers to "stand together in dissent against the current administration's focus on harmful deregulation, mischaracterization of previous EPA actions, and disregard for scientific expertise."

According to the statement, those who signed anonymously "chose not to sign their names for fear of retaliation."

The signers allege that, since January, public health and environmental protections have been "unraveled" for purposes of "political advantage."

The group then asks Zeldin -- as well as all members of Congress plus the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the U.S. House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology -- to address a list of concerns.

The letter alleges that the EPA has veered from its "non-partisan nature" by using its communication platforms "to promote misinformation and overtly partisan rhetoric," and further purports that Zeldin may have violated federal law by using the EPA's official social media pages and website to "promote political initiatives" such as President Donald Trump's legislative agenda and tariffs.

The signers also accuse the Trump administration of ignoring past scientific assessments made by the EPA in regard to such things as greenhouse gases, mercury, PFAS and asbestos.

"Under your leadership, Administrator Zeldin, EPA is promoting the fossil fuel-powered auto industry while simultaneously stripping away support for cleaner electric vehicles," the letter claims. "Such contradiction undermines EPA's reputation as a trusted scientific authority."

Other contentions made by the letter include allegations of the cancellation of environmental justice programs, the dismantlement of the Office of Research and Development, and the promotion of "a culture of fear, forcing staff to choose between their livelihood and well-being" among EPA employees.

"Your decisions and actions will reverberate for generations to come," the signers concluded. "[The] EPA under your leadership will not protect communities from hazardous chemicals and unsafe drinking water, but instead will increase risks to public health and safety."

"I have exactly two goals this week," said Stand Up for Science Founder and Executive Director Colette Delawalla in a post to Bluesky Monday. "Make sure that Lee Zeldin (administrator of the EPA) has a terrible week [and] Get enough support to traumatize every one of Trump's cabinet members who are making America less safe and destroying science."