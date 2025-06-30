Woman, 82, dies nearly month after Colorado anti-Semitic firebombing

1 of 2 | Law-enforcement officers work the scene of an attack on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. Colo, on June 1. File Photo by Rebecca Slezak/EPA-EFE

June 30 (UPI) -- An 82-year-old woman burned in an anti-Semitic firebombing in Boulder, Colo., earlier this month has died, authorities said Monday, prompting an upgrade in criminal charges against the person suspected of carrying out the attack.

Karen Diamond, among 14 people injured in the attack at Boulder's Pearl Street Mall on June 1, died "tragically as a result of the severe injuries that she suffered in the attack," the district attorney's office said.

Diamond and one other victim were airlifted to a Denver-area hospital in Aurora, which is 32 miles north of Boulder, because of the severity of their injuries. Diamond previously hadn't not been identified publicly.

"There are simply no words to properly express the pain of this tragic loss," Boulder Jewish Community Center Executive Director Jonathan Lev and JCC Board Chair David Paul said in an email to the Boulder Daily Camera. "Karen was a cherished member of our community, someone whose warmth and generosity left a lasting impact on all who knew her."

With Diamond's death, prosecutors have updated charges against Mohamed Soliman, 45, of Colorado Springs, KUSA-TV reported.

Prosecutors amended counts 4 and 5 to first-degree murder, instead of attempted murder.

He was arrested after the attack on a group of people peacefully marching in the Run for Their Lives event to raise awareness of Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

"This horrific act of terror has now claimed the life of an innocent person who was beloved by her family and friends," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. "Our hearts are with the Diamond family during this incredibly difficult time. Our office will fight for justice for all the victims, their loved ones, and the community.

"Part of what makes Colorado special is that people come together in response to a tragedy; I know that the community will unite in supporting the Diamond family and all the victims of this attack."

Prosecutors also added 66 more counts, which are related to 14 additional victims identified through the ongoing investigation, for a total of 101 counts. In all, 13 were physically injured.

If convicted of the first-degree murder charge, he faces an automatic life sentence without parole.

A dog also was injured in the attack.

On June 2, state bond was set at $10 million and the same day he was charged in federal court, including one hate crime count.

Last week, he was charged with nine federal counts of hate crime. Other charges are two counts of using fire or an explosive to commit a felony, and one count of carrying an explosive during the commission of a felony. If convicted in federal court, Soliman could face the maximum sentence of life in prison.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges during a hearing Friday.

The Department of Justice hadn't said yet whether the charges would be updated.

Soliman, an Egyptian national, entered California in August 2022 on a B2 visa that expired in February 2023 and his asylum claim was pending, said Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

He reportedly lived in Kuwait for 17 years before moving to Colorado.