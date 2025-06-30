Trending
U.S. News
June 30, 2025 / 2:26 PM / Updated at 3:23 PM

Woman, 82, dies nearly month after Colorado anti-Semitic firebombing

Charges upgraded against suspected terrorist arrested in the Boulder incident.

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Law-enforcement officers work the scene of an attack on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. Colo, on June 1. File Photo by Rebecca Slezak/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Law-enforcement officers work the scene of an attack on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. Colo, on June 1. File Photo by Rebecca Slezak/EPA-EFE

June 30 (UPI) -- An 82-year-old woman burned in an anti-Semitic firebombing in Boulder, Colo., earlier this month has died, authorities said Monday, prompting an upgrade in criminal charges against the person suspected of carrying out the attack.

Karen Diamond, among 14 people injured in the attack at Boulder's Pearl Street Mall on June 1, died "tragically as a result of the severe injuries that she suffered in the attack," the district attorney's office said.

Diamond and one other victim were airlifted to a Denver-area hospital in Aurora, which is 32 miles north of Boulder, because of the severity of their injuries. Diamond previously hadn't not been identified publicly.

"There are simply no words to properly express the pain of this tragic loss," Boulder Jewish Community Center Executive Director Jonathan Lev and JCC Board Chair David Paul said in an email to the Boulder Daily Camera. "Karen was a cherished member of our community, someone whose warmth and generosity left a lasting impact on all who knew her."

With Diamond's death, prosecutors have updated charges against Mohamed Soliman, 45, of Colorado Springs, KUSA-TV reported.

Prosecutors amended counts 4 and 5 to first-degree murder, instead of attempted murder.

He was arrested after the attack on a group of people peacefully marching in the Run for Their Lives event to raise awareness of Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

"This horrific act of terror has now claimed the life of an innocent person who was beloved by her family and friends," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. "Our hearts are with the Diamond family during this incredibly difficult time. Our office will fight for justice for all the victims, their loved ones, and the community.

"Part of what makes Colorado special is that people come together in response to a tragedy; I know that the community will unite in supporting the Diamond family and all the victims of this attack."

Prosecutors also added 66 more counts, which are related to 14 additional victims identified through the ongoing investigation, for a total of 101 counts. In all, 13 were physically injured.

If convicted of the first-degree murder charge, he faces an automatic life sentence without parole.

A dog also was injured in the attack.

On June 2, state bond was set at $10 million and the same day he was charged in federal court, including one hate crime count.

Last week, he was charged with nine federal counts of hate crime. Other charges are two counts of using fire or an explosive to commit a felony, and one count of carrying an explosive during the commission of a felony. If convicted in federal court, Soliman could face the maximum sentence of life in prison.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges during a hearing Friday.

The Department of Justice hadn't said yet whether the charges would be updated.

Soliman, an Egyptian national, entered California in August 2022 on a B2 visa that expired in February 2023 and his asylum claim was pending, said Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

He reportedly lived in Kuwait for 17 years before moving to Colorado.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Democrat Dwight Evans won't seek re-election in U.S. House
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Democrat Dwight Evans won't seek re-election in U.S. House
June 30 (UPI) -- Democratic U.S. House member Dwight Evans said Monday he won't run for election again in 2026 after representing Philadelphia in the chamber since 2016.
EPA employees past and present protest Trump administration efforts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
EPA employees past and present protest Trump administration efforts
June 30 (UPI) -- More than 300 current and former employees of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency put out a statement Monday to criticize the efforts of current EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.
Joint Task Force on anti-Semitism accuses Harvard of Civil Rights Act violation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Joint Task Force on anti-Semitism accuses Harvard of Civil Rights Act violation
June 30 (UPI) -- Threats of more funding cuts to Harvard University after a federal task force claimed the ivy league school was in "violent violation" of the Civil Rights Act over a perceived failure to protect Jewish students
Jurors meet in Manhattan to rule in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jurors meet in Manhattan to rule in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial
June 30 (UPI) -- Jury deliberations are underway in Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal trial after official court proceedings in Manhattan ended last week.
Supreme court declines American Airlines partnership with JetBlue
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme court declines American Airlines partnership with JetBlue
June 30 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court declines the review of the partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways in the Northeast on Monday.
Home Depot buys bulding product distributor GMS in $4.3B deal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Home Depot buys bulding product distributor GMS in $4.3B deal
June 30 (UPI) -- Home Depot has entered an agreement to buy GMS INC for about $4.3 billion, a leading specialty building products distributor on Monday.
Gallup: American pride falls to record low
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gallup: American pride falls to record low
June 30 (UPI) -- The percentage of Americans who say they are "proud to be an American" is down nine percent from last year, a recent study shows.
Senate to hold marathon 'vote-a-rama' session on Trump budget bill
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Senate to hold marathon 'vote-a-rama' session on Trump budget bill
June 30 (UPI) -- The Senate is expected to begin a marathon session Monday after Republicans advanced President Donald Trump's legislative agenda Saturday.
Two shot near Stonewall Inn following NYC Pride March
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Two shot near Stonewall Inn following NYC Pride March
June 30 (UPI) -- Two people were shot Sunday night near the Stonewall Inn during New York City's Pride celebrations, according to reports.
Humanist conference relocates, citing U.S. religious nationalism
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Humanist conference relocates, citing U.S. religious nationalism
SALT LAKE CITY, June 30 (UPI) -- American Atheists has withdrawn as host of the 2026 World Humanist Congress, citing "new and yet unfolding risks posed by the escalation of religious nationalism and the erosion of human rights" in the United States.

Trending Stories

'Alligator Alcatraz' detention site in Everglades draws protests
'Alligator Alcatraz' detention site in Everglades draws protests
Two Idaho firefighters killed, third injured in apparent ambush
Two Idaho firefighters killed, third injured in apparent ambush
Trump reveals group of 'wealthy people' wants to buy TikTok in U.S.
Trump reveals group of 'wealthy people' wants to buy TikTok in U.S.
Canada rescinds Digital Services Tax to restart U.S. trade talks
Canada rescinds Digital Services Tax to restart U.S. trade talks
Senate begins debate after 16-hour read of entire budget bill
Senate begins debate after 16-hour read of entire budget bill

Follow Us