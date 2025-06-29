Explosion in Philadelphia kills one, injures two

June 29 (UPI) -- One person is dead and two others injured after a fire and explosion in Philadelphia leveled or damaged multiple homes.

The explosion leveled three row houses in North Philadelphia and damaged other homes in the area, police and fire officials said.

Firefighters employed search dogs to sift through the debris and determine whether there were more victims. Investigators would begin looking for the cause of the blast, Philadelphia Fire Dept. Executive Officer Daniel McCarty said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives investigators were on the scene to assist, McCarty said.

Two badly injured women were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, he added.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, who said she went to the hospital to check on the condition of the victims, spoke to their families.

"Philadelphia, we want to ask that you lift them up in prayer," Parker said on social media. "To all of the families, we are lifting you up in prayer, and the City of Philadelphia will remain here and on the scene to ensure that anyone who has been directly or indirectly impacted receives the support services they need."

The incident occurred at about 4:50 a.m., fire officials said.