Responding Idaho firefighters shot in apparent 'ambush'

June 29 (UPI) -- Multiple firefighters have been shot while responding to a brush fire near Coeur d'Alene, Id., in what appeared to be an ambush, local fire officials said Sunday.

Officials with Kootenai County Emergency Medical have told residents to shelter in place and asked others to avoid the area.

Officials from multiple agencies are assisting in the investigation, according to local media, and Northern Lakes Fire Protection Chief Pat Riley said fire mitigation efforts have been stalled.

"Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho, Gov. Brad Little posted on social media. "This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken."

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said two people were killed after the firefighters were shot and that it was not clear how many assailants or total victims there were.

"We don't know if there's one, two, three or four," Norris told local media. "We are actively taking sniper fire."

Norris said police would "neutralize" the assailants.

The incident took place in the Canfield Mountain Natural Area, a 24-acre park east of the city. The heavily treed park is known for its hiking and biking trails.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.