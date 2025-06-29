U.S. News
June 29, 2025 / 5:33 PM

Trump reveals group of 'wealthy people' wants to buy TikTok in U.S.

By Allen Cone
A group of "very wealthy people" wants to buy the Chinese-owned TikTok social media app that is facing a ban in the United States, President Donald Trump said. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | A group of "very wealthy people" wants to buy the Chinese-owned TikTok social media app that is facing a ban in the United States, President Donald Trump said. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said a group of "very wealthy people" wants to buy the Chinese-owned TikTok social media app that is facing a ban in the United States.

During an interview Friday with Maria Bartiromo that appeared Sunday on Fox News, Trump said, "We have a buyer for TikTok, by the way," declining to name the potential buyers.

"I'll tell you in about two weeks," he added.

The president said he believes Chinese President Xi Jinping "will probably" approve the deal for U.S. ownership of the video service, which was founded in September 2016.

President Joe Biden signed a law in 2024 requiring TikTok to be blocked in the United States unless its parent company, ByteDance, sold it to a non-Chinese company over concerns that sensitive user data could be acquired by the Chinese government.

The U.S. Supreme Court voted unanimously on Jan. 17 that TikTok must be banned from U.S. app stores unless the company divested from the platform and sold to an American company by Jan. 19.

Biden said he didn't want to intervene in the final days of his presidency, the app went dark around 10:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 18 and the app ceased to appear on Apple and Google's app stores.

The 170 million U.S. users and around 1 million creators lost access to the app for at least one day. Those using the app spend about an hour a day looking at some of the 23 million new clips uploaded daily, with teens using it for 2-3 hours a day, according to Exploding Topics.

But the next day, the company restored service after Donald Trump said he would pause the deadline for 75 days when he was sworn in as president on Jan. 20. He signed an executive order to do so on his first day in office, and has since pushed off the deadline two more times, with it now delayed until Sept. 17.

In April, the White House said it was close to a deal in which 50% of the app would be owned by an American company. Negotiations ended when Trump announced tariffs on goods coming from China to the United States. Trump proposed 134% tariffs on most goods but it has been scaled back to 30% for some items exempt.

During his first presidency, on Aug. 6, 2020, Trump signed an executive order that said "action must be taken to address the threat posed by one mobile application in particular, TikTok" from China.

Trump later credited TikTok with gaining more young voters in the 2024 election and seemed to soften his stance. ByteDance has also been reluctant to turn over rights to the app's algorithm.

It is the fifth-most social network with 1.6 billion users in the world behind Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp, according to Statistica.

In April, Adweek compiled a list of suitors for U.S. rights, including Applovin, Amazon, Oracle, Blackstone and Andreessen Horowitz. None confirmed negotiations to Adweek.

"It does not feel like these are serious bids for TikTok," David Arslanian, managing director of Progress Partners, told Adweek. "It is hard to imagine any of these companies, like Amazon and Oracle, successfully operating just a piece of TikTok."

Latest Headlines

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis announces he will not seek re-election
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
GOP Sen. Thom Tillis announces he will not seek re-election
June 29 (UPI) -- Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C, said Sunday that he would not seek re-election, opening up a seat in a state that was already considered a battleground in the 2026 midterm elections.
'Alligator Alcatraz' detention site in Everglades draws protests
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Alligator Alcatraz' detention site in Everglades draws protests
June 29 (UPI) -- Several hundred demonstrators protested plans for an immigration detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," that is being constructed on an abandoned airstrip in Florida's Everglades.
Senate begins debate after 16-hour read of entire budget bill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate begins debate after 16-hour read of entire budget bill
June 29 (UPI) -- The Senate has started formal debate on the Trump administration's budget reconciliation bill after lawmakers spent 16 hours reading the entire measure aloud on the Senate floor.
G-7 agrees to exclude U.S. companies from 15% minimum tax
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
G-7 agrees to exclude U.S. companies from 15% minimum tax
June 29 (UPI) -- Group of Seven nations agreed to exempt U.S. companies from a 15% minimum corporate tax rate, the countries said in a joint statement.
Senate barely approves procedural vote to open debate on spending bill
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Senate barely approves procedural vote to open debate on spending bill
June 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate late Saturday conducted its first vote to move the massive spending bill forward after Republicans released their updated version.
Microsoft's 'blue screen of death' has died at 40
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Microsoft's 'blue screen of death' has died at 40
June 28 (UPI) -- The infamous "blue screen of death," which featured a text frown and terrified those who experienced it, no longer exists after Microsoft killed it in favor of a simple black screen and error code.
Proposed federal budget would limit access to student loans
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Proposed federal budget would limit access to student loans
June 28 (UPI) -- The latest version of the Senate's federal budget reconciliation bill would limit the availability of student loans for future borrowers by revising federal student loan programs.
Haitians to lose TPS status in September
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Haitians to lose TPS status in September
June 28 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security is ending Temporary Protected Status for nearly 350,000 Haitians living in the United States as of Sept. 2.
Trump cancels U.S.-Canadian trade talks over tech taxes
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump cancels U.S.-Canadian trade talks over tech taxes
June 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump cited potential Canadian taxes on U.S. tech companies as his reason for ending trade talks with Canada on Friday.
Slain Minnesota state House member, husband mourned at funeral
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Slain Minnesota state House member, husband mourned at funeral
June 28 (UPI) -- About 1,500 people on Saturday attended the funeral of slain former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in Minneapolis.

