U.S. News
June 29, 2025 / 12:15 PM

G-7 agrees to exclude U.S. companies from 15% minimum tax

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Leaders of the G-7 nations pose for a photo in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, on Monday: (from left) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, U.S. President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The G-7 announced the U.S. would be excluded from the 15% minimum tax on American companies. Photo via G7/UPI
Leaders of the G-7 nations pose for a photo in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, on Monday: (from left) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, U.S. President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The G-7 announced the U.S. would be excluded from the 15% minimum tax on American companies. Photo via G7/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Group of Seven nations agreed to exempt U.S. companies from a 15% minimum corporate tax rate, the countries said in a joint statement.

The nonbinding deal was announced Saturday but still requires approval from the 38-member Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development that established the 2021 agreement on taxing companies. G-7 nations are part of the OECED.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had proposed a "side-by-side solution" for American-headquartered companies that would be exempt from the Income Inclusion Rule and Undertaxed Profits Rule "in recognition of the existing U.S. minimum tax rules to which they are subject."

The massive spending bill now being considered in Congress originally included a "revenge tax" that would have imposed a levy of up to 20% on investments from countries that taxed U.S. companies.

Related

"I have asked the Senate and House to remove the Section 899 protective measure from consideration in the One, Big, Beautiful Bill," Bessent wrote in a multi-post thread on X on Thursday.

The House has approved the massive legislation and the Senate is considering it.

"It is an honorable compromise as it spares us from the automatic retaliations of Section 899 of the Big, Beautiful Bill," Italian Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told local media.

"We are not claiming victory, but we obtained some concessions as the U.S. pledged to engage in OECD negotiations on fair taxation," an unnamed French official told Politico Europe. The official called the "revenge tax" a potentially "huge burden for French companies."

Trump has criticized this provision because he said it would limit sovereignty and send U.S. tax revenues to other countries.

"The Trump administration remains vigilant against all discriminatory and extraterritorial foreign taxes applied against Americans," Bessent wrote Thursday.

Trump has imposed a July 9 deadline for U.S. trading partners to lower taxes on foreign goods, threatening high duties on the worst offenders, including 50% on goods from the 27 European Union members. In April, a baseline tariff was imposed on most U.S. trading partners, with higher rates on certain companies and products.

In 2021, nearly 140 countries agreed to tax multinational companies at the 15% minimum, regardless of where they were headquartered.

In late April, the European Union, Britain, Japan and Canada agreed to exempt the United States from the 15% minimum tax on companies.

"Delivery of a side-by-side system will facilitate further progress to stabilize the international tax system, including a constructive dialogue on the taxation of the digital economy and on preserving the tax sovereignty of all countries," the joint statement read.

The agreement, according to the statement, would ensure that any substantial risks identified "with respect to the level playing field, or risks of base erosion and profit shifting, are addressed to preserve the common policy objectives of the side-by-side system."

The G-7 includes Britain, France, Germany, Italy in Europe, as well as Canada, Japan and U.S. Before 2014, the group was known as the G-8 until Russia was expelled after annexing the Crimea region of Ukraine.

The chairs of the House and Senate committees responsible for tax policy cheered the agreement.

"We applaud President Trump and his team for protecting the interests of American workers and businesses after years of congressional Republicans sounding the alarm on the Biden Administration's unilateral global tax surrender under Pillar 2," Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, and Missouri Rep. Jason Smith, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, said in a press release.

The agreement also, however, has its critics.

"The U.S. is trying to exempt itself by arm-twisting others, which would make the tax deal entirely useless," Markus Meinzer, director of policy at the Tax Justice Network, told Politico Europe. "A ship with a U.S.-sized hole in its hull won't float."

Latest Headlines

Senate barely approves procedural vote to open debate on spending bill
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Senate barely approves procedural vote to open debate on spending bill
June 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate late Saturday conducted its first vote to move the massive spending bill forward after Republicans released their updated version.
Microsoft's 'blue screen of death' has died at 40
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Microsoft's 'blue screen of death' has died at 40
June 28 (UPI) -- The infamous "blue screen of death," which featured a text frown and terrified those who experienced it, no longer exists after Microsoft killed it in favor of a simple black screen and error code.
Proposed federal budget would limit access to student loans
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Proposed federal budget would limit access to student loans
June 28 (UPI) -- The latest version of the Senate's federal budget reconciliation bill would limit the availability of student loans for future borrowers by revising federal student loan programs.
Haitians to lose TPS status in September
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Haitians to lose TPS status in September
June 28 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security is ending Temporary Protected Status for nearly 350,000 Haitians living in the United States as of Sept. 2.
Trump cancels U.S.-Canadian trade talks over tech taxes
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Trump cancels U.S.-Canadian trade talks over tech taxes
June 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump cited potential Canadian taxes on U.S. tech companies as his reason for ending trade talks with Canada on Friday.
Slain Minnesota state House member, husband mourned at funeral
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Slain Minnesota state House member, husband mourned at funeral
June 28 (UPI) -- About 1,500 people on Saturday attended the funeral of slain former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in Minneapolis.
FBI confirms hacker group behind Hawaiian Airlines attack
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
FBI confirms hacker group behind Hawaiian Airlines attack
June 28 (UPI) -- A notorious hacker group could reportedly be responsible for a recent cyberattack on Hawaiian Airlines that affected some of its IT systems.
Bill to limit Trump's use of military against Iran fails in Senate
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Bill to limit Trump's use of military against Iran fails in Senate
June 28 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats have failed in their attempt to curtail President Donald Trump's ability to use the military against Iran without congressional approval.
Families decry conditions inside immigrant detention centers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Families decry conditions inside immigrant detention centers
June 28 (UPI) -- Friends and family members of people detained in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids are raising concerns over conditions inside detention centers in California.
Nike forecasts turnaround from dismal Q4 despite tariffs
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Nike forecasts turnaround from dismal Q4 despite tariffs
June 27 (UPI) -- Nike on Friday is forecasting a rebound from slow sales and profits in the last quarter and despite $1 billion added tariff costs on foreign goods of its sneakers and athletic gear.

Trending Stories

FBI confirms hacker group behind Hawaiian Airlines attack
FBI confirms hacker group behind Hawaiian Airlines attack
Senate barely approves procedural vote to open debate on spending bill
Senate barely approves procedural vote to open debate on spending bill
Haitians to lose TPS status in September
Haitians to lose TPS status in September
Microsoft's 'blue screen of death' has died at 40
Microsoft's 'blue screen of death' has died at 40
Proposed federal budget would limit access to student loans
Proposed federal budget would limit access to student loans

Follow Us