U.S. News
June 28, 2025 / 4:25 PM

Trump cancels U.S.-Canadian trade talks over tech taxes

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on May 6. Trump on Friday suspended trade talks due to Canada's new Digital Services Tax. File Photo by Francis Chung/UPI
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on May 6. Trump on Friday suspended trade talks due to Canada's new Digital Services Tax. File Photo by Francis Chung/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump cited potential Canadian taxes on U.S. tech companies as his reason for ending trade talks with Canada on Friday.

The tech taxes on Amazon, Google, Meta and other U.S. tech firms are due on Monday, and Trump said it is a deal-breaker.

"We have just been informed that Canada ... has just announced that they are putting a Digital Services Tax on our American technology companies," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday.

He called the tax a "direct and blatant attack on our country" and accused Canada of "copying the European Union, which has done the same thing."

Related

"We are hereby terminating all discussions on trade with Canada, effective immediately," Trump said.

His administration in the coming week will notify Canadian officials of the tariff that it will have to pay to do business in the United States, Trump added.

Trump last week attended the G7 economic trade summit hosted by Canada and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and sought common ground on trade talks, The Washington Post reported.

Officials at U.S. tech firms oppose the Canadian tax, the amount of which is based on the revenues generated by Canadians' use of e-commerce sites, social media and the sales of data.

All tech companies that generate more than $14.59 million from such services would be subject to the new 3% Digital Services Tax.

The tax is retroactive to 2022 and could cost U.S.-based tech firms up to $3 billion, NBC News reported.

Upon learning of Trump halting trade talks, Canadian officials on Friday limited U.S. steel imports and placed a 50% surcharge on steel imports that surpass the quota.

Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the surcharge will help to protect Canadian steel against what he called "unjust U.S. tariffs."

He said the Canadian government is prepared to take additional actions, if necessary.

Latest Headlines

Haitians to lose TPS status in September
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Haitians to lose TPS status in September
June 28 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security is ending Temporary Protected Status for nearly 350,000 Haitians living in the United States as of Sept. 2.
Senate debates GOP budget bill ahead of procedural vote
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Senate debates GOP budget bill ahead of procedural vote
June 28 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans released their updated version of the massive spending bill late Friday, which still includes an extension of tax cuts mainly for wealthy people, and have scheduled the first vote to move it forward.
Slain Minnesota state House member, husband mourned at funeral
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Slain Minnesota state House member, husband mourned at funeral
June 28 (UPI) -- About 1,500 people on Saturday attended the funeral of slain former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in Minneapolis.
FBI confirms hacker group behind Hawaiian Airlines attack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FBI confirms hacker group behind Hawaiian Airlines attack
June 28 (UPI) -- A notorious hacker group could reportedly be responsible for a recent cyberattack on Hawaiian Airlines that affected some of its IT systems.
Bill to limit Trump's use of military against Iran fails in Senate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bill to limit Trump's use of military against Iran fails in Senate
June 28 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats have failed in their attempt to curtail President Donald Trump's ability to use the military against Iran without congressional approval.
Families decry conditions inside immigrant detention centers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Families decry conditions inside immigrant detention centers
June 28 (UPI) -- Friends and family members of people detained in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids are raising concerns over conditions inside detention centers in California.
Nike forecasts turnaround from dismal Q4 despite tariffs
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Nike forecasts turnaround from dismal Q4 despite tariffs
June 27 (UPI) -- Nike on Friday is forecasting a rebound from slow sales and profits in the last quarter and despite $1 billion added tariff costs on foreign goods of its sneakers and athletic gear.
Ninth prison escapee in Orleans captured; man remains at large
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Ninth prison escapee in Orleans captured; man remains at large
June 27 (UPI) -- The second-to-last of 10 escapees from a New Orleans jailbreak last month has been recaptured after six weeks on the run, authorities said Friday.
S&P 500, Nasdaq set records in dramatic 3-month turnaround
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
S&P 500, Nasdaq set records in dramatic 3-month turnaround
June 27 (UPI) -- The Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq Composite on Friday rose to record highs nearly three months after plunging to bearish stock prices amid tariff wars.
Canadian national awaiting deportation dies in Miami detention center
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Canadian national awaiting deportation dies in Miami detention center
June 27 (UPI) -- Canadian officials are "urgently seeking more information" after one of their citizens died while in a detention center in Miami pending deporation after being convicted of a felony in 2023.

Trending Stories

Iran's foreign minister: Israel ran to 'Daddy' to avoid missiles
Iran's foreign minister: Israel ran to 'Daddy' to avoid missiles
Trump heralds 'tremendous breakthrough' in Rwanda, Congo peace accord
Trump heralds 'tremendous breakthrough' in Rwanda, Congo peace accord
Senate debates GOP budget bill ahead of procedural vote
Senate debates GOP budget bill ahead of procedural vote
Canadian national awaiting deportation dies in Miami detention center
Canadian national awaiting deportation dies in Miami detention center
S&P 500, Nasdaq set records in dramatic 3-month turnaround
S&P 500, Nasdaq set records in dramatic 3-month turnaround

Follow Us