Trump cancels U.S.-Canadian trade talks over tech taxes

June 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump cited potential Canadian taxes on U.S. tech companies as his reason for ending trade talks with Canada on Friday.

The tech taxes on Amazon, Google, Meta and other U.S. tech firms are due on Monday, and Trump said it is a deal-breaker.

"We have just been informed that Canada ... has just announced that they are putting a Digital Services Tax on our American technology companies," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday.

He called the tax a "direct and blatant attack on our country" and accused Canada of "copying the European Union, which has done the same thing."

"We are hereby terminating all discussions on trade with Canada, effective immediately," Trump said.

His administration in the coming week will notify Canadian officials of the tariff that it will have to pay to do business in the United States, Trump added.

Trump last week attended the G7 economic trade summit hosted by Canada and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and sought common ground on trade talks, The Washington Post reported.

Officials at U.S. tech firms oppose the Canadian tax, the amount of which is based on the revenues generated by Canadians' use of e-commerce sites, social media and the sales of data.

All tech companies that generate more than $14.59 million from such services would be subject to the new 3% Digital Services Tax.

The tax is retroactive to 2022 and could cost U.S.-based tech firms up to $3 billion, NBC News reported.

Upon learning of Trump halting trade talks, Canadian officials on Friday limited U.S. steel imports and placed a 50% surcharge on steel imports that surpass the quota.

Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the surcharge will help to protect Canadian steel against what he called "unjust U.S. tariffs."

He said the Canadian government is prepared to take additional actions, if necessary.