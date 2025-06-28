U.S. News
June 28, 2025 / 1:48 PM

FBI confirms hacker group behind Hawaiian Airlines attack

By Simon Corlett
Share with X
A notorious hacker group is likely responsible for a recent cyberattack on Hawaiian Airlines that affected some of its IT systems, the FBI confirmed to CNN. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | A notorious hacker group is likely responsible for a recent cyberattack on Hawaiian Airlines that affected some of its IT systems, the FBI confirmed to CNN. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- A notorious hacker group could reportedly be responsible for a recent cyberattack on Hawaiian Airlines that affected some of its IT systems.

That incident and other cyberattacks "recently observed" by the FBI bear a resemblance to previous ones carried out by the Scattered Spider group, TechCrunch reported, citing a statement from the federal investigative agency.

The airline confirmed the attack earlier this week but said neither its flights or passenger safety were affected.

"As we navigate the ongoing event, we remain in contact with the appropriate experts and federal authorities," the airline said in its latest update.

Related

Scattered Spider is a group of English-speaking young adults and teens believed to be living in the United States and Britain.

The group conducts large-scale phishing and ransomware operations in addition to other cyberattacks, usually against major corporations and their third-party IT contractors.

The FBI confirmed the group's involvement in recent attacks, noting the airline industry remains vulnerable.

"Anyone in the airline ecosystem, including trusted vendors and contractors, could be at risk," the FBI said in a statement to CNN.

"Once inside (a victim's network), Scattered Spider actors steal sensitive data for extortion and often deploy ransomware."

Earlier this month, a cyberattack targeting United Natural Foods Inc., caused a major disruption at Whole Foods. The Rhode-Island-based distributor is a major Whole Foods supplier, with the attack leading to empty grocery store shelves across the country.

A week after the Whole Foods incident, international insurance company Aflac confirmed data and Social Security numbers of its clients were stolen by a hacking group. The company, based in Columbus, Ga., said the techniques used in the cyber intrusion closely resemble those used by Scattered Spider in previous hacks.

Latest Headlines

Bill to limit Trump's use of military against Iran fails in Senate
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Bill to limit Trump's use of military against Iran fails in Senate
June 28 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats have failed in their attempt to curtail President Donald Trump's ability to use the military against Iran without congressional approval.
Families decry conditions inside immigrant detention centers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Families decry conditions inside immigrant detention centers
June 28 (UPI) -- Friends and family members of people detained in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids are raising concerns over conditions inside detention centers in California.
Senate Republicans release updated budget bill, schedule procedural vote
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate Republicans release updated budget bill, schedule procedural vote
June 28 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans released their updated version of the massive spending bill late Friday, which still includes an extension of tax cuts mainly for wealthy people, and have scheduled the first vote to move it forward.
Nike forecasts turnaround from dismal Q4 despite tariffs
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Nike forecasts turnaround from dismal Q4 despite tariffs
June 27 (UPI) -- Nike on Friday is forecasting a rebound from slow sales and profits in the last quarter and despite $1 billion added tariff costs on foreign goods of its sneakers and athletic gear.
Ninth prison escapee in Orleans captured; man remains at large
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Ninth prison escapee in Orleans captured; man remains at large
June 27 (UPI) -- The second-to-last of 10 escapees from a New Orleans jailbreak last month has been recaptured after six weeks on the run, authorities said Friday.
S&P 500, Nasdaq set records in dramatic 3-month turnaround
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
S&P 500, Nasdaq set records in dramatic 3-month turnaround
June 27 (UPI) -- The Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq Composite on Friday rose to record highs nearly three months after plunging to bearish stock prices amid tariff wars.
Canadian national awaiting deportation dies in Miami detention center
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Canadian national awaiting deportation dies in Miami detention center
June 27 (UPI) -- Canadian officials are "urgently seeking more information" after one of their citizens died while in a detention center in Miami pending deporation after being convicted of a felony in 2023.
Among many high court rulings Friday, a key one limits power of injunctions
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Among many high court rulings Friday, a key one limits power of injunctions
June 27 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court has limited the ability of lower courts to stop President Donald Trump's executive actions in a landmark ruling Friday.
Poll: Nearly 25% of Americans have deportation fears for friends, family
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Poll: Nearly 25% of Americans have deportation fears for friends, family
June 27 (UPI) -- Just under a quarter of those surveyed worry they or someone they know in the United States could be deported, according to a new poll published Friday.
California Gov. Newsom sues Fox News in $787M defamation suit over Trump call
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom sues Fox News in $787M defamation suit over Trump call
June 27 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday filed a $787 million defamation lawsuit against Fox News, alleging misleading comments about his phone call with President Donald Trump.

Trending Stories

Iran's foreign minister: Israel ran to 'Daddy' to avoid missiles
Iran's foreign minister: Israel ran to 'Daddy' to avoid missiles
California Gov. Newsom sues Fox News in $787M defamation suit over Trump call
California Gov. Newsom sues Fox News in $787M defamation suit over Trump call
Trump heralds 'tremendous breakthrough' in Rwanda, Congo peace accord
Trump heralds 'tremendous breakthrough' in Rwanda, Congo peace accord
Hegseth: USNS Harvey Milk to be renamed USNS Oscar V. Peterson
Hegseth: USNS Harvey Milk to be renamed USNS Oscar V. Peterson
Four charged in 'largest ever' COVID-19 tax fraud scheme
Four charged in 'largest ever' COVID-19 tax fraud scheme

Follow Us