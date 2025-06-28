FBI confirms hacker group behind Hawaiian Airlines attack

June 28 (UPI) -- A notorious hacker group could reportedly be responsible for a recent cyberattack on Hawaiian Airlines that affected some of its IT systems.

That incident and other cyberattacks "recently observed" by the FBI bear a resemblance to previous ones carried out by the Scattered Spider group, TechCrunch reported, citing a statement from the federal investigative agency.

The airline confirmed the attack earlier this week but said neither its flights or passenger safety were affected.

"As we navigate the ongoing event, we remain in contact with the appropriate experts and federal authorities," the airline said in its latest update.

Scattered Spider is a group of English-speaking young adults and teens believed to be living in the United States and Britain.

The group conducts large-scale phishing and ransomware operations in addition to other cyberattacks, usually against major corporations and their third-party IT contractors.

The FBI confirmed the group's involvement in recent attacks, noting the airline industry remains vulnerable.

"Anyone in the airline ecosystem, including trusted vendors and contractors, could be at risk," the FBI said in a statement to CNN.

"Once inside (a victim's network), Scattered Spider actors steal sensitive data for extortion and often deploy ransomware."

Earlier this month, a cyberattack targeting United Natural Foods Inc., caused a major disruption at Whole Foods. The Rhode-Island-based distributor is a major Whole Foods supplier, with the attack leading to empty grocery store shelves across the country.

A week after the Whole Foods incident, international insurance company Aflac confirmed data and Social Security numbers of its clients were stolen by a hacking group. The company, based in Columbus, Ga., said the techniques used in the cyber intrusion closely resemble those used by Scattered Spider in previous hacks.