U.S. News
June 28, 2025 / 1:04 PM

Families decry conditions inside immigrant detention centers

By Simon Corlett
Share with X
Friends and family members of those detained in raids carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are raising concerns over conditions inside detention centers in California. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Friends and family members of those detained in raids carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are raising concerns over conditions inside detention centers in California. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Friends and family members of people detained in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids are raising concerns over conditions inside detention centers in California.

One family member reported not being able to meet with his father who is being held at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles and instead having to leave blood pressure medication for him, CBS News reported.

CBS also quoted one immigration lawyer who collectively referred to the Los Angeles facility and others in California being used to detain thousands of people as a "ticking time bomb."

Other family members report similar conditions faced by detainees.

Related

"She's saying that she's not being fed, that she's sleeping on a concrete floor and that her and a couple of people have to huddle in order to keep warm," Zulma Zapeta told KTLA in an interview about her mother.

Zapeta's 41-year-old mother Guadalupe Gutierrez, has been detained at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in San Bernardino County, Calif.

Zapeta claims she has not been able to provide necessary medication to Gutierrez, who has been in the United States for over two decades and does not have a criminal record.

Civil rights attorney Sergio Perez called the situation inside several of the state's federal detention centers "cruel and inhumane," in an interview with KABC-TV.

"I saw people waiting for hours, elderly women and men without chairs in a concrete hallway infested with flies, and not receiving any information as to how long it was going to take to view their loved ones," Perez, executive director for the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law, said in the interview.

"This year alone, the number of children held for two weeks or longer, as this child and their family was, has increased sevenfold," the center said on Facebook. "Border Patrol runs some of the harshest and cruelest prisons that will never be safe for children -- making every day spent there dangerous."

Officials are currently holding around 59,000 immigrants in federal detention centers across the country, CBS News reported this week, citing internal government data.

That puts the number of detainees being held at 140% capacity, compared to the 41,500-person figure passed by Congress.

Earlier this month, the city of Glendale, Calif., said it was terminating contracts with the Department of Homeland Security and ICE to house federal detainees at local police stations, calling the issue too "divisive."

Private prison firm CoreCivic confirmed earlier in the month that it reached a deal with DHS and ICE to convert one of its facilities to house federal detainees. The Nashville-based company is converting its existing detention facility located in California City, in Kern County, Calif. The detention center currently has 2,560 beds for inmates.

Latest Headlines

Senate Republicans release updated budget bill, schedule procedural vote
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Senate Republicans release updated budget bill, schedule procedural vote
June 28 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans released their updated version of the massive spending bill late Friday, which still includes an extension of tax cuts mainly for wealthy people, and have scheduled the first vote to move it forward.
Nike forecasts turnaround from dismal Q4 despite tariffs
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Nike forecasts turnaround from dismal Q4 despite tariffs
June 27 (UPI) -- Nike on Friday is forecasting a rebound from slow sales and profits in the last quarter and despite $1 billion added tariff costs on foreign goods of its sneakers and athletic gear.
Ninth prison escapee in Orleans captured; man remains at large
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Ninth prison escapee in Orleans captured; man remains at large
June 27 (UPI) -- The second-to-last of 10 escapees from a New Orleans jailbreak last month has been recaptured after six weeks on the run, authorities said Friday.
S&P 500, Nasdaq set records in dramatic 3-month turnaround
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
S&P 500, Nasdaq set records in dramatic 3-month turnaround
June 27 (UPI) -- The Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq Composite on Friday rose to record highs nearly three months after plunging to bearish stock prices amid tariff wars.
Canadian national awaiting deportation dies in Miami detention center
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Canadian national awaiting deportation dies in Miami detention center
June 27 (UPI) -- Canadian officials are "urgently seeking more information" after one of their citizens died while in a detention center in Miami pending deporation after being convicted of a felony in 2023.
Among many high court rulings Friday, a key one limits power of injunctions
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Among many high court rulings Friday, a key one limits power of injunctions
June 27 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court has limited the ability of lower courts to stop President Donald Trump's executive actions in a landmark ruling Friday.
Poll: Nearly 25% of Americans have deportation fears for friends, family
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Poll: Nearly 25% of Americans have deportation fears for friends, family
June 27 (UPI) -- Just under a quarter of those surveyed worry they or someone they know in the United States could be deported, according to a new poll published Friday.
California Gov. Newsom sues Fox News in $787M defamation suit over Trump call
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom sues Fox News in $787M defamation suit over Trump call
June 27 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday filed a $787 million defamation lawsuit against Fox News, alleging misleading comments about his phone call with President Donald Trump.
Hegseth: USNS Harvey Milk to be renamed USNS Oscar V. Peterson
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hegseth: USNS Harvey Milk to be renamed USNS Oscar V. Peterson
June 27 (UPI) -- The USNS Harvey Milk is being renamed after Oscar V. Peterson, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced Friday.
Four charged in 'largest ever' COVID-19 tax fraud scheme
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Four charged in 'largest ever' COVID-19 tax fraud scheme
June 27 (UPI) -- Federal officials have charged four people from California with what they call the largest COVID-19 tax credit fraud scheme ever identified in the United States, amounting to more than $90 million in payouts.

Trending Stories

Iran's foreign minister: Israel ran to 'Daddy' to avoid missiles
Iran's foreign minister: Israel ran to 'Daddy' to avoid missiles
Hegseth: USNS Harvey Milk to be renamed USNS Oscar V. Peterson
Hegseth: USNS Harvey Milk to be renamed USNS Oscar V. Peterson
California Gov. Newsom sues Fox News in $787M defamation suit over Trump call
California Gov. Newsom sues Fox News in $787M defamation suit over Trump call
Four charged in 'largest ever' COVID-19 tax fraud scheme
Four charged in 'largest ever' COVID-19 tax fraud scheme
Trump heralds 'tremendous breakthrough' in Rwanda, Congo peace accord
Trump heralds 'tremendous breakthrough' in Rwanda, Congo peace accord

Follow Us