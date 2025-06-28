Families decry conditions inside immigrant detention centers

June 28 (UPI) -- Friends and family members of people detained in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids are raising concerns over conditions inside detention centers in California.

One family member reported not being able to meet with his father who is being held at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles and instead having to leave blood pressure medication for him, CBS News reported.

CBS also quoted one immigration lawyer who collectively referred to the Los Angeles facility and others in California being used to detain thousands of people as a "ticking time bomb."

Other family members report similar conditions faced by detainees.

"She's saying that she's not being fed, that she's sleeping on a concrete floor and that her and a couple of people have to huddle in order to keep warm," Zulma Zapeta told KTLA in an interview about her mother.

Zapeta's 41-year-old mother Guadalupe Gutierrez, has been detained at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in San Bernardino County, Calif.

Zapeta claims she has not been able to provide necessary medication to Gutierrez, who has been in the United States for over two decades and does not have a criminal record.

Civil rights attorney Sergio Perez called the situation inside several of the state's federal detention centers "cruel and inhumane," in an interview with KABC-TV.

"I saw people waiting for hours, elderly women and men without chairs in a concrete hallway infested with flies, and not receiving any information as to how long it was going to take to view their loved ones," Perez, executive director for the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law, said in the interview.

"This year alone, the number of children held for two weeks or longer, as this child and their family was, has increased sevenfold," the center said on Facebook. "Border Patrol runs some of the harshest and cruelest prisons that will never be safe for children -- making every day spent there dangerous."

Officials are currently holding around 59,000 immigrants in federal detention centers across the country, CBS News reported this week, citing internal government data.

That puts the number of detainees being held at 140% capacity, compared to the 41,500-person figure passed by Congress.

Earlier this month, the city of Glendale, Calif., said it was terminating contracts with the Department of Homeland Security and ICE to house federal detainees at local police stations, calling the issue too "divisive."

Private prison firm CoreCivic confirmed earlier in the month that it reached a deal with DHS and ICE to convert one of its facilities to house federal detainees. The Nashville-based company is converting its existing detention facility located in California City, in Kern County, Calif. The detention center currently has 2,560 beds for inmates.