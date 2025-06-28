U.S. News
June 28, 2025 / 9:14 PM

Microsoft's 'blue screen of death' has died at 40

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Microsoft announced the end of its infamous "blue screen of death" in favor of a simple black screen and error code that better enable system recovery after a crash. Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/EPA-EFE
Microsoft announced the end of its infamous "blue screen of death" in favor of a simple black screen and error code that better enable system recovery after a crash. Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/EPA-EFE

June 28 (UPI) -- The infamous "blue screen of death," which featured a text frown and terrified those who experienced it, no longer exists after Microsoft killed it in favor of a simple black screen and error code.

The blue screen has been in use since Windows 1.0 was made available in 1985, but it will be replaced by the new black screen without the frown with the Microsoft 11, version 24H2 systems starting this summer, CNET reported.

Microsoft used the blue screen to indicate system failures and the need to restart the computer, which often meant a loss of data and time wasted on work that might not have been saved.

The new black screen is a "simplified UI for unexpected restarts" and part of Microsoft's new resiliency program for the Windows operating system.

The black screen is designed to make it much easier and faster to fix problems by providing a stop code and identifying the relevant system driver.

Microsoft says it could reduce system recovery time to as little as 2 seconds following a computer crash.

The tech giant announced the change on Thursday, which addresses concerns raised following the global CrowdStrike outage that affected more than 8 million computers due an undetected error last year on July 19.

The outage affected 911 services, airline travel, television and public infrastructure.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Proposed federal budget would limit access to student loans
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Proposed federal budget would limit access to student loans
June 28 (UPI) -- The latest version of the Senate's federal budget reconciliation bill would limit the availability of student loans for future borrowers by revising federal student loan programs.
Haitians to lose TPS status in September
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Haitians to lose TPS status in September
June 28 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security is ending Temporary Protected Status for nearly 350,000 Haitians living in the United States as of Sept. 2.
Trump cancels U.S.-Canadian trade talks over tech taxes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump cancels U.S.-Canadian trade talks over tech taxes
June 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump cited potential Canadian taxes on U.S. tech companies as his reason for ending trade talks with Canada on Friday.
Senate debates GOP budget bill ahead of procedural vote
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Senate debates GOP budget bill ahead of procedural vote
June 28 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans released their updated version of the massive spending bill late Friday, which still includes an extension of tax cuts mainly for wealthy people, and have scheduled the first vote to move it forward.
Slain Minnesota state House member, husband mourned at funeral
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Slain Minnesota state House member, husband mourned at funeral
June 28 (UPI) -- About 1,500 people on Saturday attended the funeral of slain former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in Minneapolis.
FBI confirms hacker group behind Hawaiian Airlines attack
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FBI confirms hacker group behind Hawaiian Airlines attack
June 28 (UPI) -- A notorious hacker group could reportedly be responsible for a recent cyberattack on Hawaiian Airlines that affected some of its IT systems.
Bill to limit Trump's use of military against Iran fails in Senate
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Bill to limit Trump's use of military against Iran fails in Senate
June 28 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats have failed in their attempt to curtail President Donald Trump's ability to use the military against Iran without congressional approval.
Families decry conditions inside immigrant detention centers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Families decry conditions inside immigrant detention centers
June 28 (UPI) -- Friends and family members of people detained in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids are raising concerns over conditions inside detention centers in California.
Nike forecasts turnaround from dismal Q4 despite tariffs
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Nike forecasts turnaround from dismal Q4 despite tariffs
June 27 (UPI) -- Nike on Friday is forecasting a rebound from slow sales and profits in the last quarter and despite $1 billion added tariff costs on foreign goods of its sneakers and athletic gear.
Ninth prison escapee in Orleans captured; man remains at large
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ninth prison escapee in Orleans captured; man remains at large
June 27 (UPI) -- The second-to-last of 10 escapees from a New Orleans jailbreak last month has been recaptured after six weeks on the run, authorities said Friday.

Trending Stories

Iran's foreign minister: Israel ran to 'Daddy' to avoid missiles
Iran's foreign minister: Israel ran to 'Daddy' to avoid missiles
Senate debates GOP budget bill ahead of procedural vote
Senate debates GOP budget bill ahead of procedural vote
FBI confirms hacker group behind Hawaiian Airlines attack
FBI confirms hacker group behind Hawaiian Airlines attack
Proposed federal budget would limit access to student loans
Proposed federal budget would limit access to student loans
Haitians to lose TPS status in September
Haitians to lose TPS status in September

Follow Us