Slain Minnesota state House member, husband mourned at funeral

Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were killed June 14 in their home in Brooklyn Park. Photo courtesy of Minnesota House of Representatives

June 28 (UPI) -- About 1,500 people on Saturday attended the funeral of slain former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in Minneapolis.

The Catholic service was private but it was livestreamed on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's YouTube page.

KMSP-TV reported an estimated 1,500 people attended the service at Basilica of St. Mary, including former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and Gov. Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen, who sat next to each other in the front row.

Walz was a pallbearer and gave an eulogy.

"Melissa Hortman will be remembered as the most consequential speaker in Minnesota history -- and I'll always remember her as a close friend, a mentor and the most talented legislator I've ever known," Walz said. "For seven years, I've had the privilege of signing her bills into law. And I know that millions of Minnesotans will get to live better lives because she and Mark chose public service."

Walz described their enduring relationship of 30 years.

"There's a part of the story that belongs only to those of us fortunate enough to know the people behind that legacy," Walz said. "It takes place at CR's Billiards, where Mark loved to shoot pool on Monday nights. It takes place in the garden, where Melissa fussed over her lilies like they were wayward members of the caucus. It takes place in the kitchen, where Mark fed his sourdough starter and Melissa mixed margaritas and baked cakes, and Gilbert begged for scraps, and the sound of laughter filled the air."

Robin Ann Williams, a close friend of the couple, also gave an eulogy. She explained how Mark Hortman was supportive of his wife.

"Mark was also happy to stay at home ... He was always proud of Melissa, and vice versa, and they were never jealous of each other," Williams said.

She remembered the families' last dinner together one week before their deaths on June 14.

"We are buried in sorrow right now, but I do believe that we will experience joy again. And Mark and Melissa would not want it any other way," she said.

Father Dan Griffith said the Hortmans' home in Brooklyn Park became known as "Hortman Hotel" where everyone was welcome.

During his homily, Griffifth described Minnesota as "the Ground Zero place, sadly, for racial injustice, the killing of George Floyd just miles from our church today. And now we are the Ground Zero place for political violence and extremism."

They leave behind two children.

The couple and their dog, Gilbert, laid in state in the Minnesota Capitol Rotunda. More than 7,000 paid their respects on Friday, according to the Minnesota Department of Safety.

The funeral included a flyover by a State Patrol helicopter and bells toiled at the Basilica.

Vance Boelter, 57, is accused of killing the Hortmans and their dog. About 90 minutes before the Hortmans died, Boelter allegedly also shot Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. He was arrested near his Sibley County home the next day.