June 27, 2025 / 12:39 PM / Updated at 12:42 PM

Hegseth: USNS Havey Milk to be renamed USNS Oscar V. Peterson

By Simon Corlett
Secretary Pete Hegseth said Friday, the USNS Harvey Milk will be re-named the USNS Oscar V. Peterson, adding the Defense Department is "taking the politics out of ship naming.” File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | Secretary Pete Hegseth said Friday, the USNS Harvey Milk will be re-named the USNS Oscar V. Peterson, adding the Defense Department is "taking the politics out of ship naming.” File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- The USNS Harvey Milk is being renamed after Oscar V. Peterson, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced Friday.

"I am pleased to announce that the United States Navy is renaming the USNS Harvey Milk to the USNS Oscar V. Peterson," Hegseth said on X, in a post accompanied by a video.

"We are taking the politics out of ship naming. We're not renaming the ship to anything political. This is not about political activists, unlike the previous administration," Hegseth said in the video Friday.

Peterson received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his service in World War II, after the Navy chief petty officer was wounded in battle.

"During the Battle of the Coral Sea in May of 1942, Chief Watertender Peterson led a repair party on the USS Neosho. The ship was severely damaged by Japanese dive bombers, and the entire repair party was either killed or severely wounded," Hegseth said Friday.

"Peterson himself was gravely wounded, yet he managed to single-handedly close the bulkhead stop valves, thereby helping to keep the ship operational."

Hegseth previously confirmed he had ordered the U.S. Navy to rename the replenishment oiler, which bears the name of Milk, a gay rights activist assassinated in 1978. The Defense Secretary at the time said the move was being made to align "with president and SECDEF objectives and SECNAV priorities of re-establishing the warrior culture."

A Defense Department official said at the time the renaming was intentionally done during Pride month.

Milk won a San Francisco supervisor seat in 1977. The U.S. Navy veteran served in the Korean War and became the first openly gay person in the country to be elected to public office. His name has remained synonymous with the LGBTQ movement.

Milk was assassinated the year after taking office and was in 2009 posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.

The decision to remove his name from one of the six John Lewis Class ships was met with protest from Democrats. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at the time called the decision "shameful." Pelosi's Congressional District includes San Francisco.

The ship was first named after Milk in 2016, becoming the first naval vessel named after an openly-gay person. It was launched in 2021.

