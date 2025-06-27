Poll: Nearly 25% of Americans have deportation fears for friends, family

June 27 (UPI) -- Just under a quarter of those surveyed worry they or someone they know in the United States could be deported, according to a new poll published Friday.

The Pew Research Center poll found 23% of American adults worried about the issue, up from 19% during the firm's last survey in March.

That fear of deportation is stronger among immigrants polled rather than people born in the United States.

The survey found 43% of adult immigrants are worried about deportations, up from 33% in the March poll, while 34% of U.S.-born citizens feel the same way, an increase from 17% three months ago. American citizens polled in that category have at least one parent who is a first-generation immigrant to the United state.

The Washington, D.C.-based non-profit research center conducted the survey between June 2 and 8.

Overall, more people who identified as Democrats (32%), both U.S. citizens and immigrants were worried about someone they know being deported than Republicans (8%), according to the poll.

Fears about deportations have been stoked since President Donald Trump in March gave the green light to large-scale raids and detentions carried out by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it will allow the Trump administration to deport convicted criminals to "third countries," even without a connection to that nation.

Among racial and ethnic groups, more Latino respondents to the survey were worried about being affected by deportation than any other group.

Around half (47%) of those surveyed expressed concerns about themselves, a close friend or a family member being deported. The figure is up from 42% in March.

English-speaking Asian adults (29%) and Black adults (26%) were the next largest groups of people with the same concern.