June 27, 2025 / 2:57 PM

Poll: Nearly 25% of Americans have deportation fears for friends, family

By Simon Corlett
Just under a quarter of those surveyed worry they or someone they know in the United States could be deported, according to a new poll published Friday. File Photo by Derek French/UPI
June 27 (UPI) -- Just under a quarter of those surveyed worry they or someone they know in the United States could be deported, according to a new poll published Friday.

The Pew Research Center poll found 23% of American adults worried about the issue, up from 19% during the firm's last survey in March.

That fear of deportation is stronger among immigrants polled rather than people born in the United States.

The survey found 43% of adult immigrants are worried about deportations, up from 33% in the March poll, while 34% of U.S.-born citizens feel the same way, an increase from 17% three months ago. American citizens polled in that category have at least one parent who is a first-generation immigrant to the United state.

The Washington, D.C.-based non-profit research center conducted the survey between June 2 and 8.

Overall, more people who identified as Democrats (32%), both U.S. citizens and immigrants were worried about someone they know being deported than Republicans (8%), according to the poll.

Fears about deportations have been stoked since President Donald Trump in March gave the green light to large-scale raids and detentions carried out by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it will allow the Trump administration to deport convicted criminals to "third countries," even without a connection to that nation.

Among racial and ethnic groups, more Latino respondents to the survey were worried about being affected by deportation than any other group.

Around half (47%) of those surveyed expressed concerns about themselves, a close friend or a family member being deported. The figure is up from 42% in March.

English-speaking Asian adults (29%) and Black adults (26%) were the next largest groups of people with the same concern.

California Gov. Newsom sues Fox News in $787M defamation suit over Trump call
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California Gov. Newsom sues Fox News in $787M defamation suit over Trump call
June 27 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday filed a $787 million defamation lawsuit against Fox News, alleging misleading comments about his phone call with President Donald Trump.
Hegseth: USNS Harvey Milk to be renamed USNS Oscar V. Peterson
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hegseth: USNS Harvey Milk to be renamed USNS Oscar V. Peterson
June 27 (UPI) -- The USNS Harvey Milk is being renamed after Oscar V. Peterson, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced Friday.
Four charged in 'largest ever' COVID-19 tax fraud scheme
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Four charged in 'largest ever' COVID-19 tax fraud scheme
June 27 (UPI) -- Federal officials have charged four people from California with what they call the largest COVID-19 tax credit fraud scheme ever identified in the United States, amounting to more than $90 million in payouts.
July 4th forecast: Along with fireworks, expect showers to erupt across South
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
July 4th forecast: Along with fireworks, expect showers to erupt across South
In general, the West will be best overall for the Fourth of July, with only a few pockets where rain is likely to fall. The beaches from northern Florida and the Alabama and Mississippi panhandles could see rain, though.
May PCE: Fed's preferred inflation gauge rises 0.1% higher than expected
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
May PCE: Fed's preferred inflation gauge rises 0.1% higher than expected
June 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced Friday that core inflation jumped higher than expected last month.
Supreme Court expected to make major rulings before term ends
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court expected to make major rulings before term ends
June 27 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court is slated to hand down its final rulings of its current term Friday, some of which could be landmark decisions.
Michigan lawmakers at odds over anti-trans school budget bills
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Michigan lawmakers at odds over anti-trans school budget bills
June 27 (UPI) -- The Michigan legislature is nearing its July 1 deadline to approve its budget bills but the state House and Senate are at odds over anti-transgender and diversity, equity and inclusion provisions.
Tesla fires VP of manufacturing Omead Afshar amid declining EV sales
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Tesla fires VP of manufacturing Omead Afshar amid declining EV sales
June 26 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired the carmaker's vice president of manufacturing and operations following a falloff in auto sales in the nation's largest markets this year.
NYC incumbent Mayor Eric Adams launches re-election bid
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
NYC incumbent Mayor Eric Adams launches re-election bid
June 26 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams kick-started his re-election bid as an independent candidate on Thursday.
Supreme Court allows states to cut Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Supreme Court allows states to cut Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood
June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Planned Parenthood South Atlantic an't sue the state over its closing off of the nonprofit's Medicaid funding because it provides abortions.

