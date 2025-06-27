Trending
U.S. News
June 27, 2025 / 1:55 PM

Four charged in 'largest ever' COVID-19 tax fraud scheme

A group of people ultimately received at least $93 million in Treasury checks from the IRS.

By Simon Corlett
Share with X
Federal officials have charged four people from California with what they call the largest COVID-19 tax credit fraud scheme ever identified in the United States, amounting to more than $90 million in payouts. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 4 | Federal officials have charged four people from California with what they call the largest COVID-19 tax credit fraud scheme ever identified in the United States, amounting to more than $90 million in payouts. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Federal officials have charged four people from California with what they call the largest COVID-19 tax credit fraud scheme ever identified in the United States, amounting to more than $90 million in payouts.

Two of the defendants are also facing attempted murder charges for shooting one of their co-conspirators, the FBI's Los Angeles field office confirmed in a release.

Kristerpher Turner, Toriano Knox, Kenya Jones and Joyce Johnson are all facing federal conspiracy to commit mail fraud; mail fraud; and conspiracy to submit false claims charges.

Jones and Knox are also facing gun and attempted murder charges for shooting Turner in 2023, in an attempt to prevent him from speaking to authorities.

Related

A federal indictment was unsealed earlier this month against all four.

Officials allege Turner operated the fraud ring that invoiced close to $250 million in COVID-19 relief payments to the federal government.

"In total, from approximately June 2020 and December 2024, the defendants and their co-conspirators submitted and caused the submission of fraudulent forms for at least 148 companies, seeking a total of approximately $247,956,938 in tax refunds to which they were not entitled," the FBI statement reads.

The group ultimately received at least $93 million in Treasury checks from the IRS.

According to authorities, while Turner ran the scheme, Knox, Jones and Johnson served as recruiters, even luring friends and family members aboard and obtaining their personal or business information to submit false benefits claims.

"At some point during the scheme, the now-defendants learned that the IRS and others were making inquiries about their fraudulent activity," the FBI statement reads, alleging Knox and Jones of carrying out a shooting to prevent him from acting as a witness.

Turner was shot in August of 2023 and is now paralyzed.

The FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation section and office of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration were involved in the joint investigation.

All four defendants are facing maximum sentences of 20 years in federal prison for each fraud charge if convicted. Knox and Jones are also facing 30-year sentences if convicted of attempted murder charges, while the gun charges carry maximum penalties of life in prison.

The case is not the first multi-million-dollar fraud committed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, a June Chicago laboratory owner received a seven-year prison sentence after being convicted of falsifying COVID-19 test results. Authorities contend the fraud scheme generated $14 million.

Latest Headlines

Hegseth: USNS Harvey Milk to be renamed USNS Oscar V. Peterson
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Hegseth: USNS Harvey Milk to be renamed USNS Oscar V. Peterson
June 27 (UPI) -- The USNS Harvey Milk is being renamed after Oscar V. Peterson, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced Friday.
July 4th forecast: Along with fireworks, expect showers to erupt across South
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
July 4th forecast: Along with fireworks, expect showers to erupt across South
In general, the West will be best overall for the Fourth of July, with only a few pockets where rain is likely to fall. The beaches from northern Florida and the Alabama and Mississippi panhandles could see rain, though.
May PCE: Fed's preferred inflation gauge rises 0.1% higher than expected
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
May PCE: Fed's preferred inflation gauge rises 0.1% higher than expected
June 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced Friday that core inflation jumped higher than expected last month.
Supreme Court expected to make major rulings before term ends
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court expected to make major rulings before term ends
June 27 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court is slated to hand down its final rulings of its current term Friday, some of which could be landmark decisions.
Michigan lawmakers at odds over anti-trans school budget bills
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Michigan lawmakers at odds over anti-trans school budget bills
June 27 (UPI) -- The Michigan legislature is nearing its July 1 deadline to approve its budget bills but the state House and Senate are at odds over anti-transgender and diversity, equity and inclusion provisions.
Tesla fires VP of manufacturing Omead Afshar amid declining EV sales
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Tesla fires VP of manufacturing Omead Afshar amid declining EV sales
June 26 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired the carmaker's vice president of manufacturing and operations following a falloff in auto sales in the nation's largest markets this year.
NYC incumbent Mayor Eric Adams launches re-election bid
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
NYC incumbent Mayor Eric Adams launches re-election bid
June 26 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams kick-started his re-election bid as an independent candidate on Thursday.
Supreme Court allows states to cut Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Supreme Court allows states to cut Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood
June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Planned Parenthood South Atlantic an't sue the state over its closing off of the nonprofit's Medicaid funding because it provides abortions.
China, U.S. confirm trade deal framework reached
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
China, U.S. confirm trade deal framework reached
June 27 (UPI) -- The United States and China have reached a trade deal, China's Commerce Ministry confirmed in a statement on Friday.
Kenneth Chesebro disbarred in N.Y. over fake electors conviction
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Kenneth Chesebro disbarred in N.Y. over fake electors conviction
June 27 (UPI) -- Kenneth Chesebro, the alleged architect behind the fake electors scheme to keep Donald Trump in the White House following his 2020 election loss, has been disbarred in New York.

Trending Stories

GOP's Comer subpoenas Jill Biden aide in panel's probe of Joe Biden's mental health
GOP's Comer subpoenas Jill Biden aide in panel's probe of Joe Biden's mental health
Analysis of flight recorder data from Air India crash gets underway
Analysis of flight recorder data from Air India crash gets underway
Japan executes 'Twitter Killer' who murdered nine people in 2017
Japan executes 'Twitter Killer' who murdered nine people in 2017
Rubio nominates Rosa Maria Paya for OAS human rights commission
Rubio nominates Rosa Maria Paya for OAS human rights commission
Police arrest Super Bowl halftime dancer who brandished protest flag
Police arrest Super Bowl halftime dancer who brandished protest flag

Follow Us