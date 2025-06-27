Trending
U.S. News
June 27, 2025 / 8:20 AM

Supreme Court expected to make major rulings before term ends

By Ian Stark
Share with X
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to deliver rulings on a handful of major cases on Friday as its current term ends. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI.
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to deliver rulings on a handful of major cases on Friday as its current term ends. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI. | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court is slated to hand down its final rulings of its current term Friday, some of which could be landmark decisions.

It's expected the Court will decide on whether President Donald Trump may enforce his executive order that would limit birthright citizenship. Trump had put out the order in January that alleged the 14th Amendment, which says every person born in the United States is a U.S. citizen., doesn't actually apply to babies born to one or more parents who aren't legally in the country.

The Court will also resolve whether or not the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, an Affordable Care Act feature that recommends preventive care services that insurers must cover at no cost to patients, infringes the Constitution's appointments clause as its members are not nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

Another major decision likely to be made Friday would decide if parents in Montgomery County, Md., had their religious rights violated because the Board of Education there hasn't provided an opt-out for their children to avoid reading material that includes gay and transgender characters.

A First Amendment lawsuit that concerns a Texas law that requires people to verify their age before viewing online pornography is also on the docket, as is the fate of a Federal Communications Commission program that covers the cost of telecommunications services in rural and low-income areas.

A lawsuit that accuses Louisiana of gerrymandering congressional districts, in violation of the Voting Rights Act is also expected to be settled Friday.

The Court usually breaks for the summer until the new term starts in October, but they will still have to act on any emergency cases that might arise.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tesla fires VP of manufacturing Omead Afshar amid declining EV sales
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Tesla fires VP of manufacturing Omead Afshar amid declining EV sales
June 26 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired the carmaker's vice president of manufacturing and operations following a falloff in auto sales in the nation's largest markets this year.
NYC incumbent Mayor Eric Adams launches re-election bid
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
NYC incumbent Mayor Eric Adams launches re-election bid
June 26 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams kick-started his re-election bid as an independent candidate on Thursday.
Supreme Court allows states to cut Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Supreme Court allows states to cut Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood
June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Planned Parenthood South Atlantic an't sue the state over its closing off of the nonprofit's Medicaid funding because it provides abortions.
China, U.S. confirm trade deal framework reached
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
China, U.S. confirm trade deal framework reached
June 27 (UPI) -- The United States and China have reached a trade deal, China's Commerce Ministry confirmed in a statement on Friday.
Kenneth Chesebro disbarred in N.Y. over fake electors conviction
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kenneth Chesebro disbarred in N.Y. over fake electors conviction
June 27 (UPI) -- Kenneth Chesebro, the alleged architect behind the fake electors scheme to keep Donald Trump in the White House following his 2020 election loss, has been disbarred in New York.
Police arrest Super Bowl halftime dancer who brandished protest flag
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police arrest Super Bowl halftime dancer who brandished protest flag
June 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana have arrested and charged a 41-year-old man on accusations of creating a disturbance during the Super Bowl halftime show by holding up a protest flag.
HHS investigates trans athlete on Minn. high school softball team
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
HHS investigates trans athlete on Minn. high school softball team
June 27 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services has opened a civil rights investigation into the Minnesota Department of Education over a transgender teenager competing on a girls' softball team.
U.S. to bar entry to those linked to sanctioned global drug traffickers
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. to bar entry to those linked to sanctioned global drug traffickers
June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday unveiled a new visa restriction policy, targeting family members and close personal and business associates of those sanctioned on accusations of being involved in drug trafficking.
No talks between the United States and Iran planned 'as of now'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
No talks between the United States and Iran planned 'as of now'
June 26 (UPI) -- The Trump administration and Iran currently have no plans to formally meet, the White House press secretary said Thursday, despite indications from President Donald Trump that the two countries would talk "next week."
Trump tries to rally support for troubled budget bill
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump tries to rally support for troubled budget bill
June 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump held a rally the White House on Thursday afternoon to garner support for the federal budget bill that he wants passed before Independence Day.

Trending Stories

Iranian leader Khamanei hails 'victory' over United States, Israel
Iranian leader Khamanei hails 'victory' over United States, Israel
GOP's Comer subpoenas Jill Biden aide in panel's probe of Joe Biden's mental health
GOP's Comer subpoenas Jill Biden aide in panel's probe of Joe Biden's mental health
Rubio nominates Rosa Maria Paya for OAS human rights commission
Rubio nominates Rosa Maria Paya for OAS human rights commission
Meta gets partial win in AI-teaching copyright case
Meta gets partial win in AI-teaching copyright case
Budget-bill setback: Senate parliamentarian rejects GOP Medicaid tax proposal
Budget-bill setback: Senate parliamentarian rejects GOP Medicaid tax proposal

Follow Us