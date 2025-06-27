Supreme Court expected to make major rulings before term ends

June 27 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court is slated to hand down its final rulings of its current term Friday, some of which could be landmark decisions.

It's expected the Court will decide on whether President Donald Trump may enforce his executive order that would limit birthright citizenship. Trump had put out the order in January that alleged the 14th Amendment, which says every person born in the United States is a U.S. citizen., doesn't actually apply to babies born to one or more parents who aren't legally in the country.

The Court will also resolve whether or not the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, an Affordable Care Act feature that recommends preventive care services that insurers must cover at no cost to patients, infringes the Constitution's appointments clause as its members are not nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

Another major decision likely to be made Friday would decide if parents in Montgomery County, Md., had their religious rights violated because the Board of Education there hasn't provided an opt-out for their children to avoid reading material that includes gay and transgender characters.

A First Amendment lawsuit that concerns a Texas law that requires people to verify their age before viewing online pornography is also on the docket, as is the fate of a Federal Communications Commission program that covers the cost of telecommunications services in rural and low-income areas.

A lawsuit that accuses Louisiana of gerrymandering congressional districts, in violation of the Voting Rights Act is also expected to be settled Friday.

The Court usually breaks for the summer until the new term starts in October, but they will still have to act on any emergency cases that might arise.