Trending
U.S. News
June 26, 2025 / 2:32 PM / Updated at 5:56 AM

Supreme Court allows states to cut Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood

By Ian Stark
Share with X
In April, a pro-choice demonstrator chants outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., ahead of oral arguments in South Carolina's effort to strip Planned Parenthood of Medicaid funding. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
In April, a pro-choice demonstrator chants outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., ahead of oral arguments in South Carolina's effort to strip Planned Parenthood of Medicaid funding. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, the nonprofit's arm that covers South Carolina, can't sue the state over its closing off of the nonprofit's Medicaid funding because it provides abortions.

"The U.S. Supreme Court has affirmed our right to exclude abortion providers from receiving taxpayer dollars," wrote Gov. Henry McMaster, R-S.C., in an X post Thursday.

"Seven years ago, we took a stand to protect the sanctity of life and defend South Carolina's authority and values," he added, "and today, we are finally victorious."

The 6-3 decision followed the court's ideological makeup, with the three liberal judges in dissent while the six conservative judges ruled in support.

Related

The court's syllabus noted 42 U.S. Code Section 1983, which allows private parties to file suit against state officials who violate their Constitutional rights. However, in the opinion of the Court, which was delivered by Justice Neil Gorsuch, he wrote that "federal statutes do not automatically confer [Section 1983]-enforceable 'rights.'"

"This is especially true of spending-power statutes like Medicaid, where 'the typical remedy' for violations is federal funding termination, not private suits," he continued.

"No court has addressed whether that Medicare provision creates [Section 1983] rights," he later wrote.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote the dissent, and she also referred to Section 1983.

"South Carolina asks us to hollow out that provision so that the State can evade liability for violating the rights of its Medicaid recipients to choose their own doctors," Jackson stated. "The Court abides South Carolina's request. I would not."

South Carolina had announced in July of 2018 that Planned Parenthood could no longer participate in the state's Medicaid program, under a state law that prohibits the use of its own public funding for abortions.

The order further affected patients in that it had the effect of also blocking Planned Parenthood patients from receiving services such as breast exams, sexually transmitted diseases and contraception.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic announced on its social media platform Thursday that, "Today, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that people using Medicaid in South Carolina no longer have the freedom to choose Planned Parenthood South Atlantic as their sexual and reproductive health care provider."

"If you are a patient using Medicaid, keep your appointment," the post continued. "We're still here to provide you with the low or no cost care you deserve."

The post concluded with "We're in this with you, and we aren't going anywhere."

Latest Headlines

Tesla fires VP of manufacturing Omead Afshar amid declining EV sales
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Tesla fires VP of manufacturing Omead Afshar amid declining EV sales
June 26 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired the carmaker's vice president of manufacturing and operations following a falloff in auto sales in the nation's largest markets this year.
NYC incumbent Mayor Eric Adams launches re-election bid
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
NYC incumbent Mayor Eric Adams launches re-election bid
June 26 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams kick-started his re-election bid as an independent candidate on Thursday.
China, U.S. confirm trade deal framework reached
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
China, U.S. confirm trade deal framework reached
June 27 (UPI) -- The United States and China have reached a trade deal, China's Commerce Ministry confirmed in a statement on Friday.
Kenneth Chesebro disbarred in N.Y. over fake electors conviction
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kenneth Chesebro disbarred in N.Y. over fake electors conviction
June 27 (UPI) -- Kenneth Chesebro, the alleged architect behind the fake electors scheme to keep Donald Trump in the White House following his 2020 election loss, has been disbarred in New York.
Police arrest Super Bowl halftime dancer who brandished protest flag
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police arrest Super Bowl halftime dancer who brandished protest flag
June 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana have arrested and charged a 41-year-old man on accusations of creating a disturbance during the Super Bowl halftime show by holding up a protest flag.
HHS investigates trans athlete on Minn. high school softball team
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
HHS investigates trans athlete on Minn. high school softball team
June 27 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services has opened a civil rights investigation into the Minnesota Department of Education over a transgender teenager competing on a girls' softball team.
U.S. to bar entry to those linked to sanctioned global drug traffickers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. to bar entry to those linked to sanctioned global drug traffickers
June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday unveiled a new visa restriction policy, targeting family members and close personal and business associates of those sanctioned on accusations of being involved in drug trafficking.
No talks between the United States and Iran planned 'as of now'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
No talks between the United States and Iran planned 'as of now'
June 26 (UPI) -- The Trump administration and Iran currently have no plans to formally meet, the White House press secretary said Thursday, despite indications from President Donald Trump that the two countries would talk "next week."
Trump tries to rally support for troubled budget bill
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump tries to rally support for troubled budget bill
June 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump held a rally the White House on Thursday afternoon to garner support for the federal budget bill that he wants passed before Independence Day.
Border Patrol seizes fake Rolex watches and sunglasses in Pittsburgh
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Border Patrol seizes fake Rolex watches and sunglasses in Pittsburgh
June 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have seized a cache of counterfeit Rolex watches and designer sunglasses with a street value of more than $573,000, the agency announced Thursday.

Trending Stories

Iranian leader Khamanei hails 'victory' over United States, Israel
Iranian leader Khamanei hails 'victory' over United States, Israel
North Korea set to open 'world-class' beach resort
North Korea set to open 'world-class' beach resort
Rubio nominates Rosa Maria Paya for OAS human rights commission
Rubio nominates Rosa Maria Paya for OAS human rights commission
Meta gets partial win in AI-teaching copyright case
Meta gets partial win in AI-teaching copyright case
GOP's Comer subpoenas Jill Biden aide in panel's probe of Joe Biden's mental health
GOP's Comer subpoenas Jill Biden aide in panel's probe of Joe Biden's mental health

Follow Us