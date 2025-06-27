U.S. News
June 27, 2025 / 8:09 PM

Ninth prison escapee in Orleans captured; man remains at large

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Antoine Massey, 33, was captured in New Orleans after a jailbreak on May 16.Photo by Louisiana State Police
Antoine Massey, 33, was captured in New Orleans after a jailbreak on May 16.Photo by Louisiana State Police

June 27 (UPI) -- The second-to-last of 10 escapees from a New Orleans jailbreak last month has been recaptured after six weeks on the run, authorities said Friday.

Antoine Massey, 33, was located and arrested in a house in New Orleans on Friday night, according to the Louisiana State Police. The previous two inmates were apprehended on May 26 in Huntsville, Texas.

Officers with the NOPD, State Police, Department of Homeland Security, FBI and U.S. Marshals participated in the arrest of Massey. More than 200 law enforcement personnel participated in the manhunt since the May 16 jailbreak.

Massey was taken to a secure state correctional facility at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Agola, which is 135 miles northwest of New Orleans.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip from a citizen that led law enforcement to the house in the city's Third District, according to New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick.

"He peacefully gave up to law enforcement who had surrounded the house," Kirkpatrick said during a news briefing.

The house was an Airbnb, according to Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Robert Hodges.

Authorities are investigating whether anyone helped him.

"It's pretty obvious over the last six weeks, to remain a fugitive that long, he had assistance -- he had help," Hodges said at the briefing.

Earlier this month, Louisiana authorities found a video online that appeared to show Massey pleading to rappers and President Donald Trump to help him while he was still on the run.

Massey was incarcerated for domestic abuse battery involving strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle and a parole violation, state police said.

Authorities increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of Massey and Derric Groves to $50,000 per inmate last month.

Groves is last remaining escapee.

"Law enforcement personnel from various local, state, and federal agencies will continue to work around the clock to locate the one remaining fugitive," Louisiana State police said in a news release.

Kilpatrick addressed Grove during the briefing: "We are going to capture you. You will be taken into custody. But you still have the option to peacefully turn yourself in, and we will make an appeal to you to do so.

"All of these captures have been able to be done peacefully and that is also the end of the game. We don't want anyone hurt."

Groves was convicted last year of two counts of second-degree murder in a 2018 Mardi Gras Day shooting. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said.

The inmates escaped from the Orleans Justice Center early in the morning after climbing through a hole behind a toilet. Their disappearance was unnoticed for several hours.

"We're installing new razor wire, tightening physical barriers, upgrading locking mechanisms," Kilpatrick said. "These all play an important role in the safety of our residents, staff and the entire community

Three inmates were apprehended in New Orleans within the first 24 hours of the jailbreak.

Alleged accomplices, including Groves' girlfriend Darriana Burton, inmayes and jail workers, have been arrested.

Read More

Latest Headlines

S&P 500, Nasdaq set records in dramatic 3-month turnaround
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
S&P 500, Nasdaq set records in dramatic 3-month turnaround
June 27 (UPI) -- The Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq Composite on Friday rose to record highs nearly three months after plunging to bearish stock prices amid tariff wars.
Canadian national awaiting deportation dies in Miami detention center
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Canadian national awaiting deportation dies in Miami detention center
June 27 (UPI) -- Canadian officials are "urgently seeking more information" after one of their citizens died while in a detention center in Miami pending deporation after being convicted of a felony in 2023.
Among many high court rulings Friday, a key one limits power of injunctions
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Among many high court rulings Friday, a key one limits power of injunctions
June 27 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court has limited the ability of lower courts to stop President Donald Trump's executive actions in a landmark ruling Friday.
Nike forecasts turnaround from dismal Q4 despite tariffs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nike forecasts turnaround from dismal Q4 despite tariffs
June 27 (UPI) -- Nike on Friday is forecasting a rebound from slow sales and profits in the last quarter and despite $1 billion added tariff costs on foreign goods of its sneakers and athletic gear.
Poll: Nearly 25% of Americans have deportation fears for friends, family
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Poll: Nearly 25% of Americans have deportation fears for friends, family
June 27 (UPI) -- Just under a quarter of those surveyed worry they or someone they know in the United States could be deported, according to a new poll published Friday.
California Gov. Newsom sues Fox News in $787M defamation suit over Trump call
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom sues Fox News in $787M defamation suit over Trump call
June 27 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday filed a $787 million defamation lawsuit against Fox News, alleging misleading comments about his phone call with President Donald Trump.
Hegseth: USNS Harvey Milk to be renamed USNS Oscar V. Peterson
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Hegseth: USNS Harvey Milk to be renamed USNS Oscar V. Peterson
June 27 (UPI) -- The USNS Harvey Milk is being renamed after Oscar V. Peterson, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced Friday.
Four charged in 'largest ever' COVID-19 tax fraud scheme
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Four charged in 'largest ever' COVID-19 tax fraud scheme
June 27 (UPI) -- Federal officials have charged four people from California with what they call the largest COVID-19 tax credit fraud scheme ever identified in the United States, amounting to more than $90 million in payouts.
July 4th forecast: Along with fireworks, expect showers to erupt across South
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
July 4th forecast: Along with fireworks, expect showers to erupt across South
In general, the West will be best overall for the Fourth of July, with only a few pockets where rain is likely to fall. The beaches from northern Florida and the Alabama and Mississippi panhandles could see rain, though.
May PCE: Fed's preferred inflation gauge rises 0.1% higher than expected
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
May PCE: Fed's preferred inflation gauge rises 0.1% higher than expected
June 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced Friday that core inflation jumped higher than expected last month.

Trending Stories

Analysis of flight recorder data from Air India crash gets underway
Analysis of flight recorder data from Air India crash gets underway
Iran admits U.S. strikes caused 'significant damage' to nuclear sites
Iran admits U.S. strikes caused 'significant damage' to nuclear sites
Police arrest Super Bowl halftime dancer who brandished protest flag
Police arrest Super Bowl halftime dancer who brandished protest flag
Japan executes 'Twitter Killer' who murdered nine people in 2017
Japan executes 'Twitter Killer' who murdered nine people in 2017
Kenneth Chesebro disbarred in N.Y. over fake electors conviction
Kenneth Chesebro disbarred in N.Y. over fake electors conviction

Follow Us