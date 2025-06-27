Trending
U.S. News
June 27, 2025 / 2:36 AM

Kenneth Chesebro disbarred in N.Y. over fake electors conviction

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
A New York State court on Thursday disbarred Kenneth Chesebro over his effort to overturn the 2020 general election. File Photo via Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI
A New York State court on Thursday disbarred Kenneth Chesebro over his effort to overturn the 2020 general election. File Photo via Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Kenneth Chesebro, the alleged architect behind the fake electors scheme to keep Donald Trump in the White House following his 2020 election loss, has been disbarred in New York.

A New York State appellate court issued its ruling Thursday. In support of its decision to disbar him, the court pointed to Chesebro's guilty plea in Georgia to a single count of conspiracy to file false documents in the bogus Trump elector scheme.

"On that basis alone, respondent's conduct brings into question his integrity and fitness to continue engaging in the practice of law in New York," the court said in its seven-page opinion.

It continued that his conduct "undercuts the very notion of our constitutional democracy that he, as an attorney, swore an oath to uphold. Moreover, his cavalier attitude regarding his actions, particularly in the face of his extensive background in the areas of constitutional and election law, largely aggravates his conduct, notwithstanding his lack of disciplinary history."

Related

Chesebro was charged in an August 2023 multi-count indictment along with Donald Trump and 17 others for their involvement in a scheme to overturn the state's 2020 election results that showed the New York real state mogul had lost to Joe Biden.

The 64-year-old is widely considered the architect of what would become known as the fake electors scheme, which was a strategy to create false slates of pro-Trump electors in seven battleground states that he lost to Biden, including Georgia.

In October 2024, Chesebro struck a plea deal with prosecutors in the case, agreeing to plead guilty to a single conspiracy count and a sentence of five years of probation, 100 hours of community service, restitution of $5,000 and a requirement to write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia.

Chesebro was suspended from practicing law in New York State in October.

Latest Headlines

Police arrest Super Bowl halftime dancer who brandished protest flag
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police arrest Super Bowl halftime dancer who brandished protest flag
June 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana have arrested and charged a 41-year-old man on accusations of creating a disturbance during the Super Bowl halftime show by holding up a protest flag.
HHS investigates trans athlete on Minn. high school softball team
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
HHS investigates trans athlete on Minn. high school softball team
June 27 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services has opened a civil rights investigation into the Minnesota Department of Education over a transgender teenager competing on a girls' softball team.
U.S. to bar entry to those linked to sanctioned global drug traffickers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. to bar entry to those linked to sanctioned global drug traffickers
June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday unveiled a new visa restriction policy, targeting family members and close personal and business associates of those sanctioned on accusations of being involved in drug trafficking.
No talks between the United States and Iran planned 'as of now'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
No talks between the United States and Iran planned 'as of now'
June 26 (UPI) -- The Trump administration and Iran currently have no plans to formally meet, the White House press secretary said Thursday, despite indications from President Donald Trump that the two countries would talk "next week."
Trump tries to rally support for troubled budget bill
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump tries to rally support for troubled budget bill
June 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump held a rally the White House on Thursday afternoon to garner support for the federal budget bill that he wants passed before Independence Day.
Border Patrol seizes fake Rolex watches and sunglasses in Pittsburgh
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Border Patrol seizes fake Rolex watches and sunglasses in Pittsburgh
June 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have seized a cache of counterfeit Rolex watches and designer sunglasses with a street value of more than $573,000, the agency announced Thursday.
Legendary PBS journalist Bill Moyers dead at age 91
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Legendary PBS journalist Bill Moyers dead at age 91
June 26 (UPI) -- Former journalist, presidential spokesman and longtime PBS host Bill Moyers died Thursday at a Manhattan, N.Y., cancer center at age 91.
Amid declining EV sales, Tesla fires vice president of manufacturing
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Amid declining EV sales, Tesla fires vice president of manufacturing
June 26 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired the carmaker's vice president of manufacturing and operations following a falloff in auto sales in the nation's largest markets this year.
NYC incumbent Mayor Adams launches re-election bid
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
NYC incumbent Mayor Adams launches re-election bid
June 26 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams kick-started his re-election bid as an independent candidate on Thursday.
Budget-bill setback: Senate parliamentarian rejects GOP Medicaid tax proposal
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Budget-bill setback: Senate parliamentarian rejects GOP Medicaid tax proposal
June 26 (UPI) -- Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Thursday rejected limiting states' use of healthcare provider taxes to obtain more funding for Medicaid services, along with other provisions in the 2026 budget bill.

Trending Stories

Iranian leader Khamanei hails 'victory' over United States, Israel
Iranian leader Khamanei hails 'victory' over United States, Israel
North Korea set to open 'world-class' beach resort
North Korea set to open 'world-class' beach resort
Hegseth orders 3rd border buffer zone along U.S.-Mexico border
Hegseth orders 3rd border buffer zone along U.S.-Mexico border
Rubio nominates Rosa Maria Paya for OAS human rights commission
Rubio nominates Rosa Maria Paya for OAS human rights commission
Meta gets partial win in AI-teaching copyright case
Meta gets partial win in AI-teaching copyright case

Follow Us