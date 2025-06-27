Kenneth Chesebro disbarred in N.Y. over fake electors conviction

June 27 (UPI) -- Kenneth Chesebro, the alleged architect behind the fake electors scheme to keep Donald Trump in the White House following his 2020 election loss, has been disbarred in New York.

A New York State appellate court issued its ruling Thursday. In support of its decision to disbar him, the court pointed to Chesebro's guilty plea in Georgia to a single count of conspiracy to file false documents in the bogus Trump elector scheme.

"On that basis alone, respondent's conduct brings into question his integrity and fitness to continue engaging in the practice of law in New York," the court said in its seven-page opinion.

It continued that his conduct "undercuts the very notion of our constitutional democracy that he, as an attorney, swore an oath to uphold. Moreover, his cavalier attitude regarding his actions, particularly in the face of his extensive background in the areas of constitutional and election law, largely aggravates his conduct, notwithstanding his lack of disciplinary history."

Chesebro was charged in an August 2023 multi-count indictment along with Donald Trump and 17 others for their involvement in a scheme to overturn the state's 2020 election results that showed the New York real state mogul had lost to Joe Biden.

The 64-year-old is widely considered the architect of what would become known as the fake electors scheme, which was a strategy to create false slates of pro-Trump electors in seven battleground states that he lost to Biden, including Georgia.

In October 2024, Chesebro struck a plea deal with prosecutors in the case, agreeing to plead guilty to a single conspiracy count and a sentence of five years of probation, 100 hours of community service, restitution of $5,000 and a requirement to write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia.

Chesebro was suspended from practicing law in New York State in October.