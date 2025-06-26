Trending
U.S. News
June 26, 2025 / 11:11 PM

U.S. to bar entry to those linked to sanctioned global drug traffickers

By Darryl Coote
Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday unveiled a new policy to bar those affiliated with sanctioned global drug traffickers entry to the United States. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday unveiled a new policy to bar those affiliated with sanctioned global drug traffickers entry to the United States. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday unveiled a new visa restriction policy, targeting family members and close personal and business associates of those sanctioned on accusations of being involved in drug trafficking.

"This will not only prevent them from entering the United States, but it will serve as a deterrent for continued illicit activities," Thomas Pigott, State Department principal deputy spokesperson, said Thursday during a regular press briefing.

"We will continue to use all necessary tools to deter and dismantle the flow of fentanyl and other deadly drugs from entering our country."

Drug trafficking has been central to President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration, as he vowed during his election campaign to increase border security and carry out mass deportations.

Trump, on Feb. 1, issued an executive order related to fentanyl originating as precursor chemicals in China making their way into the United States via Mexico, and imposed a 10% tariff on all imports from the Asian nation to force Beijing to do more to stem the flow of the deadly synthetic opioid.

In March, he doubled the tariffs to 20% . Despite removing most of the punitive economic measures Trump placed on China following his return to the White House in January, those tariffs remain in place.

Last month, Trump also confirmed to reporters aboard Air Force One that he offered to send U.S. military forces into Mexico to fight the drug cartels.

"They are horrible people that have been killing people left and right, that have made a fortune on selling drugs and destroying our people," Trump said in the gaggle. "We lost 300,000 people last year to fentanyl and drugs. They're bad news."

"If Mexico wanted help with the cartels, we would be honored to go in and do it."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 80,391 drug overdose deaths last year, a drop of 27% from 2023. Of those deaths, 48,422 were linked to fentanyl.

The visa restrictions unveiled by Secretary of State Marco Rubio affect those connected to individuals blacklisted under Executive Order 14059, imposing Sanctions on Foreign Persons Involved in the Global Illicit Drug Trade, which then-President Joe Biden issued in December, 2021.

"The U.S. Department of State will use all necessary tools to deter and dismantle the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs from entering the United States and harming U.S. citizens," Rubio said in a statement.

