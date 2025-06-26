Trump tries to rally support for troubled budget bill

June 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump held a "One Big, Beautiful Event" rally on Thursday afternoon to garner support for the federal budget bill that he wants passed before Independence Day.

Trump was backed by dozens of supporters who represented many occupations while addressing attendees at the event held in the East Room of the White House.

"We're cutting $1.7 trillion in this bill, and you're not going to feel any of it," Trump told media and other event attendees.

"Your Medicaid is left alone. It's the same," Trump said. "Your Medicare and your Social Security are strengthened."

He said Democrats would cut Medicare and Medicaid benefits in half and asked people to contact their senators and representatives to support the budget bill.

"Almost every major promise made in the 2024 campaign already will have become a promise kept," Trump said. "That's very important."

He said the budget bill would eliminate federal income taxes on tips, overtime pay or Social Security.

A reconciliation bill before the Senate would limit the income tax deduction on tips to the first $25,000, though.

The president also said a trade deal has been reached with China and another might be coming with India, but he did not elaborate on them.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and several members of Trump's Cabinet attended the event, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

Trump held the rally after the Senate parliamentarian earlier ruled several provisions in the Senate reconciliation bill violate Senate rules.

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough nixed provisions that would have limited the use of healthcare provider taxes by states that recently expanded Medicaid coverage but did not increase Medicaid under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

Those proposed changes would cost states more to provide Medicaid coverage.

MacDonough is still reviewing the Senate reconciliation bill and might issue more objections to proposed measures.

The House already passed the bill, but the Senate is trying to hammer out a reconciliation package that would pass both chambers and be ready for signing by the Fourth of July.

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., already has said she intends to vote against the reconciliation bill, The Hill reported.

New York Republican Rep. Nick LaLota also is skeptical of the package and a potential limit on state and local tax deductions for taxpayers.

He said changes being made in the Senate reconciliation package make it impossible for a reconciliation bill to win approval in the House.