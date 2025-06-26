Trending
U.S. News
June 26, 2025 / 8:24 PM

Trump tries to rally support for troubled budget bill

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
President Donald Trump rallies budget bill support during the "One, Big, Beautiful Event" in the East Room of the White House on Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 10 | President Donald Trump rallies budget bill support during the "One, Big, Beautiful Event" in the East Room of the White House on Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump held a "One Big, Beautiful Event" rally on Thursday afternoon to garner support for the federal budget bill that he wants passed before Independence Day.

Trump was backed by dozens of supporters who represented many occupations while addressing attendees at the event held in the East Room of the White House.

"We're cutting $1.7 trillion in this bill, and you're not going to feel any of it," Trump told media and other event attendees.

"Your Medicaid is left alone. It's the same," Trump said. "Your Medicare and your Social Security are strengthened."

Related

He said Democrats would cut Medicare and Medicaid benefits in half and asked people to contact their senators and representatives to support the budget bill.

"Almost every major promise made in the 2024 campaign already will have become a promise kept," Trump said. "That's very important."

He said the budget bill would eliminate federal income taxes on tips, overtime pay or Social Security.

A reconciliation bill before the Senate would limit the income tax deduction on tips to the first $25,000, though.

The president also said a trade deal has been reached with China and another might be coming with India, but he did not elaborate on them.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and several members of Trump's Cabinet attended the event, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

Trump held the rally after the Senate parliamentarian earlier ruled several provisions in the Senate reconciliation bill violate Senate rules.

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough nixed provisions that would have limited the use of healthcare provider taxes by states that recently expanded Medicaid coverage but did not increase Medicaid under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

Those proposed changes would cost states more to provide Medicaid coverage.

MacDonough is still reviewing the Senate reconciliation bill and might issue more objections to proposed measures.

The House already passed the bill, but the Senate is trying to hammer out a reconciliation package that would pass both chambers and be ready for signing by the Fourth of July.

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., already has said she intends to vote against the reconciliation bill, The Hill reported.

New York Republican Rep. Nick LaLota also is skeptical of the package and a potential limit on state and local tax deductions for taxpayers.

He said changes being made in the Senate reconciliation package make it impossible for a reconciliation bill to win approval in the House.

Latest Headlines

Border Patrol seizes fake Rolex watches and sunglasses in Pittsburgh
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Border Patrol seizes fake Rolex watches and sunglasses in Pittsburgh
June 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have seized a cache of counterfeit Rolex watches and designer sunglasses with a street value of more than $573,000, the agency announced Thursday.
Legendary PBS journalist Bill Moyers dead at age 91
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Legendary PBS journalist Bill Moyers dead at age 91
June 26 (UPI) -- Former journalist, presidential spokesman and longtime PBS host Bill Moyers died Thursday at a Manhattan, N.Y., cancer center at age 91.
Amid declining EV sales, Tesla fires vice president of manufacturing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amid declining EV sales, Tesla fires vice president of manufacturing
June 26 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired the carmaker's vice president of manufacturing and operations following a falloff in auto sales in the nation's largest markets this year.
NYC incumbent Mayor Adams launches re-election bid
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC incumbent Mayor Adams launches re-election bid
June 26 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams kick-started his re-election bid as an independent candidate on Thursday.
Budget-bill setback: Senate parliamentarian rejects GOP Medicaid tax proposal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Budget-bill setback: Senate parliamentarian rejects GOP Medicaid tax proposal
June 26 (UPI) -- Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Thursday rejected limiting states' use of healthcare provider taxes to obtain more funding for Medicaid services, along with other provisions in the 2026 budget bill.
Court: Planned Parenthood in S.C. can't sue over Medicaid exclusion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Court: Planned Parenthood in S.C. can't sue over Medicaid exclusion
June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, the nonprofit's arm that covers South Carolina, can't sue the state over its closing off of the nonprofit's Medicaid funding because it provid
New CDC vaccine committee OKs Merck RSV shot for infants
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New CDC vaccine committee OKs Merck RSV shot for infants
June 26 (UPI) -- Merck's Enflonsia vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus won approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
GOP's Comer subpoenas Jill Biden aide in panel's probe of Joe Biden's mental health
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
GOP's Comer subpoenas Jill Biden aide in panel's probe of Joe Biden's mental health
June 26 (UPI) -- Republican House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer on Thursday issued a subpoena to a former Jill Biden aide in his panel's probe into Joe Biden's mental health.
U.S. first quarter GDP revised down 0.5% in third estimate
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. first quarter GDP revised down 0.5% in third estimate
June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy shrank at a faster pace in the beginning of the year than originally reported, as new economic data showed a more significant drop in consumer spending.
Meta gets partial win in AI-teaching copyright case
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Meta gets partial win in AI-teaching copyright case
June 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge let Meta off the hook for the use of books to train its artificial intelligence model, but it still might face legal challenges by the authors in other ways.

Trending Stories

Iranian leader Khamanei hails 'victory' over United States, Israel
Iranian leader Khamanei hails 'victory' over United States, Israel
Senate confirms Dabbar as Commerce Department deputy secretary
Senate confirms Dabbar as Commerce Department deputy secretary
Trump administration challenges Minnesota Dream Act in court
Trump administration challenges Minnesota Dream Act in court
North Korea set to open 'world-class' beach resort
North Korea set to open 'world-class' beach resort
Hegseth orders 3rd border buffer zone along U.S.-Mexico border
Hegseth orders 3rd border buffer zone along U.S.-Mexico border

Follow Us