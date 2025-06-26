Trending
U.S. News
June 26, 2025 / 1:21 PM

GOP's Comer subpoenas Jill Biden aide in panel's probe of Joe Biden's mental health

By UPI Staff
Share with X
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on Thursday issued a subpoena to a former Jill Biden aide in his panel's probe into Joe Biden's mental health. File Photo (2024) by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on Thursday issued a subpoena to a former Jill Biden aide in his panel's probe into Joe Biden's mental health. File Photo (2024) by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Republican House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer on Thursday issued a subpoena to a former Jill Biden aide in his panel's probe into Joe Biden's mental health.

The subpoena targeted Anthony Bernal, a former assistant to the president and senior adviser to the former first lady, calling for him to appear for a deposition on July 16 as part of Comer's probe into what his press announcement called "the cover-up of President Joe Biden's mental decline and potentially unauthorized executive actions."

Comer's announcement on the subpoena said Bernal was reportedly so close to the former first lady that he was referred to as her "work husband."

A day earlier, Bernal had notified Comer's panel that he would not take part in its requested interview. Comer on Thursday said that Bernal previously had confirmed that he would appear "for a voluntary transcribed interview" on Thursday. However, Comer said, the White House Counsel's office informed Bernal that it was waiving executive privilege for the committee's investigation. At that, Bernal refused to appear.

Related

In a subpoena cover letter, Comer said, in part, to Bernal that "the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform requested that you -- because of your role as a senior aide to former President Joe Biden -- appear for a transcribed interview on June 11, 2025, broadly regarding 'the extent of your influence over the former President and your knowledge of whether the former President was personally discharging the duties of his office.'

"Given your close connection with both former President Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden, the Committee sought to understand if you contributed to an effort to hide former President Biden's fitness to serve from the American people," the letter continued. "You have refused the Committee's request. However, to advance the Committee's oversight and legislative responsibilities and interests, your testimony is critical. Accordingly, please see the attached subpoena for testimony at a deposition on July 16, 2025."

Bernal was one of the sources cited in Jake Tapper's book Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again. That book also has been referenced by Comer in his panel's investigation into Joe Biden's mental health.

In May, Comer announced his investigation, citing general concerns about Biden's age and mental capacity after the president's troubled performances and missteps on the campaign trail, which eventually resulted in Joe Biden withdrawing from his presidential run.

Comer's investigation also launched as renewed interest in Biden's health erupted after the former president announced he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump ordered an investigation into Joe Biden's cognitive state, alleging that White House aides covered up his mental decline.

Latest Headlines

U.S. first quarter GDP revised down 0.5% in third estimate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. first quarter GDP revised down 0.5% in third estimate
June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy shrank at a faster pace in the beginning of the year than originally reported, as new economic data showed a more significant drop in consumer spending.
Meta gets partial win in AI-teaching copyright case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Meta gets partial win in AI-teaching copyright case
June 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge let Meta off the hook for the use of books to train its artificial intelligence model, but it still might face legal challenges by the authors in other ways.
Big Ten, Big 12 partner with PayPal to facilitate student-athlete payments
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Big Ten, Big 12 partner with PayPal to facilitate student-athlete payments
June 26 (UPI) -- PayPal on Thursday announced a partnership agreement with the Big Ten and Big 12 conferences on Thursday, which will enable payments from universities to student-athletes.
Harvard researcher indicted for alleged smuggling of frog embryos
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Harvard researcher indicted for alleged smuggling of frog embryos
June 26 (UPI) -- A Harvard University Medical School researcher could end up in prison for decades after being indicted on charges related to allegedly attempting to sneak frozen frog embryos into the United States.
Hegseth orders 3rd border buffer zone along U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Hegseth orders 3rd border buffer zone along U.S.-Mexico border
June 26 (UPI) -- Amid the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the establishment of another buffer zone along the U.S.-Mexico border where military can apprehend non-citizens.
Trump sues all federal Maryland judges over deportation order
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump sues all federal Maryland judges over deportation order
June 26 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is suing all 15 federal district court judges in Maryland over a standing order preventing the government from deporting immigrants who are challenging their removal.
Trump, White House hit back following Iran nuclear facilities report
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump, White House hit back following Iran nuclear facilities report
June 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and his administration have come out in force to support his claim that last weekend's bombing completely destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.
Trump administration challenges Minnesota Dream Act in court
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump administration challenges Minnesota Dream Act in court
June 25 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday filed a lawsuit challenging Minnesota laws that provide some undocumented immigrants with higher-education tuition benefits not offered to U.S. citizens.
1,155 pounds of cocaine seized, 3 Dominicans arrested in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
1,155 pounds of cocaine seized, 3 Dominicans arrested in Puerto Rico
June 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 1,155 pounds of cocaine with a street value of about $15 million south of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, two days after a vessel with 18 pounds of cocaine was found nearby in Rincon.
Colorado terror attack suspect charged with 12 hate crime counts
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Colorado terror attack suspect charged with 12 hate crime counts
June 25 (UPI) -- The 45-year-old man accused of using a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to burn people demonstrating in support of Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colo., has been charged with 12 counts of hate crime, according to the Ju

Trending Stories

British man found guilty of 2024 samurai sword killing of 14-year-old boy
British man found guilty of 2024 samurai sword killing of 14-year-old boy
N.J. lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella
N.J. lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella
Orange County, Calif., registrar sued over non-citizen voter records
Orange County, Calif., registrar sued over non-citizen voter records
Sen. Schumer treated for dehydration, goes back to work
Sen. Schumer treated for dehydration, goes back to work
Senate confirms Dabbar as Commerce Department deputy secretary
Senate confirms Dabbar as Commerce Department deputy secretary

Follow Us