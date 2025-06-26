GOP's Comer subpoenas Jill Biden aide in panel's probe of Joe Biden's mental health

June 26 (UPI) -- Republican House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer on Thursday issued a subpoena to a former Jill Biden aide in his panel's probe into Joe Biden's mental health.

The subpoena targeted Anthony Bernal, a former assistant to the president and senior adviser to the former first lady, calling for him to appear for a deposition on July 16 as part of Comer's probe into what his press announcement called "the cover-up of President Joe Biden's mental decline and potentially unauthorized executive actions."

Comer's announcement on the subpoena said Bernal was reportedly so close to the former first lady that he was referred to as her "work husband."

A day earlier, Bernal had notified Comer's panel that he would not take part in its requested interview. Comer on Thursday said that Bernal previously had confirmed that he would appear "for a voluntary transcribed interview" on Thursday. However, Comer said, the White House Counsel's office informed Bernal that it was waiving executive privilege for the committee's investigation. At that, Bernal refused to appear.

In a subpoena cover letter, Comer said, in part, to Bernal that "the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform requested that you -- because of your role as a senior aide to former President Joe Biden -- appear for a transcribed interview on June 11, 2025, broadly regarding 'the extent of your influence over the former President and your knowledge of whether the former President was personally discharging the duties of his office.'

"Given your close connection with both former President Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden, the Committee sought to understand if you contributed to an effort to hide former President Biden's fitness to serve from the American people," the letter continued. "You have refused the Committee's request. However, to advance the Committee's oversight and legislative responsibilities and interests, your testimony is critical. Accordingly, please see the attached subpoena for testimony at a deposition on July 16, 2025."

Bernal was one of the sources cited in Jake Tapper's book Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again. That book also has been referenced by Comer in his panel's investigation into Joe Biden's mental health.

In May, Comer announced his investigation, citing general concerns about Biden's age and mental capacity after the president's troubled performances and missteps on the campaign trail, which eventually resulted in Joe Biden withdrawing from his presidential run.

Comer's investigation also launched as renewed interest in Biden's health erupted after the former president announced he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump ordered an investigation into Joe Biden's cognitive state, alleging that White House aides covered up his mental decline.