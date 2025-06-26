Trending
U.S. News
June 26, 2025 / 12:42 PM

U.S. first quarter GDP revised down 0.5% in third estimate

By Ian Stark
Share with X
U.S. Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter of 2025 was revised down to a decline of 0.5% based on new data released Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
U.S. Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter of 2025 was revised down to a decline of 0.5% based on new data released Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy shrank at a faster pace in the beginning of the year than originally reported, as new economic data released Thursday showed a more significant drop in consumer spending.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that the real Gross Domestic Product was reviesed downward to an annualized rate of -0.5% from January through March on new first-quarter data from the Census Bureau Quarterly Services Survey, among other sources.

The dip was deeper than the 0.2% decline reported in the second estimate.

The first quarter weakening of the GDP was attributed to a trade deficit created when American businesses stocked up on imports as the Trump administration's tariffs loomed. Imports were revised as down in the third estimate, but still higher than exports, which led to GDP shrinkage.

Related

"Finance and insurance; agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting; and wholesale trade were the leading contributors to the 0.5% decrease in GDP at an annualized rate in Q1," the BEA posted to X Thursday.

Final sales to private domestic purchasers, added to the total of consumer spending and gross private fixed investment, did increase by 1.9% in the first quarter, but that was also revised and found to be down 0.6% from the earlier estimate.

Gross output did rise 0.6% in the first quarter, which showed an increase of 1.1% for private service-producing industries, but that was partially offset by decreases of 0.6% for both private goods-producing industries and for government.

On the other hand, gross domestic purchases price index rose 3.4% in the first quarter after being revised up 0.1% from the previous assessment, and the personal consumption expenditures, or PCE, price index grew 3.7%. However, the BEA noted in the release that from "an industry perspective, the decrease in real GDP reflected decreases of 2.8% in real value added for private goods-producing industries and 0.3% for private services-producing industries that were partly offset by an increase of 2.0 percent in real value added for government."

Latest Headlines

GOP's Comer subpoenas Jill Biden aide in panel's probe of Joe Biden's mental health
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
GOP's Comer subpoenas Jill Biden aide in panel's probe of Joe Biden's mental health
June 26 (UPI) -- Republican House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer on Thursday issued a subpoena to a former Jill Biden aide in his panel's probe into Joe Biden's mental health.
Meta gets partial win in AI-teaching copyright case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Meta gets partial win in AI-teaching copyright case
June 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge let Meta off the hook for the use of books to train its artificial intelligence model, but it still might face legal challenges by the authors in other ways.
Big Ten, Big 12 partner with PayPal to facilitate student-athlete payments
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Big Ten, Big 12 partner with PayPal to facilitate student-athlete payments
June 26 (UPI) -- PayPal on Thursday announced a partnership agreement with the Big Ten and Big 12 conferences on Thursday, which will enable payments from universities to student-athletes.
Harvard researcher indicted for alleged smuggling of frog embryos
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Harvard researcher indicted for alleged smuggling of frog embryos
June 26 (UPI) -- A Harvard University Medical School researcher could end up in prison for decades after being indicted on charges related to allegedly attempting to sneak frozen frog embryos into the United States.
Hegseth orders 3rd border buffer zone along U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Hegseth orders 3rd border buffer zone along U.S.-Mexico border
June 26 (UPI) -- Amid the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the establishment of another buffer zone along the U.S.-Mexico border where military can apprehend non-citizens.
Trump sues all federal Maryland judges over deportation order
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump sues all federal Maryland judges over deportation order
June 26 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is suing all 15 federal district court judges in Maryland over a standing order preventing the government from deporting immigrants who are challenging their removal.
Trump, White House hit back following Iran nuclear facilities report
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump, White House hit back following Iran nuclear facilities report
June 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and his administration have come out in force to support his claim that last weekend's bombing completely destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.
Trump administration challenges Minnesota Dream Act in court
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump administration challenges Minnesota Dream Act in court
June 25 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday filed a lawsuit challenging Minnesota laws that provide some undocumented immigrants with higher-education tuition benefits not offered to U.S. citizens.
1,155 pounds of cocaine seized, 3 Dominicans arrested in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
1,155 pounds of cocaine seized, 3 Dominicans arrested in Puerto Rico
June 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 1,155 pounds of cocaine with a street value of about $15 million south of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, two days after a vessel with 18 pounds of cocaine was found nearby in Rincon.
Colorado terror attack suspect charged with 12 hate crime counts
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Colorado terror attack suspect charged with 12 hate crime counts
June 25 (UPI) -- The 45-year-old man accused of using a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to burn people demonstrating in support of Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colo., has been charged with 12 counts of hate crime, according to the Ju

Trending Stories

British man found guilty of 2024 samurai sword killing of 14-year-old boy
British man found guilty of 2024 samurai sword killing of 14-year-old boy
N.J. lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella
N.J. lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella
Orange County, Calif., registrar sued over non-citizen voter records
Orange County, Calif., registrar sued over non-citizen voter records
Sen. Schumer treated for dehydration, goes back to work
Sen. Schumer treated for dehydration, goes back to work
Senate confirms Dabbar as Commerce Department deputy secretary
Senate confirms Dabbar as Commerce Department deputy secretary

Follow Us