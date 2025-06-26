Trending
U.S. News
June 26, 2025 / 6:48 PM

Border Patrol seizes fake Rolex watches and sunglasses in Pittsburgh

By Mark Moran
Share with X

June 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have seized a cache of counterfeit Rolex watches and designer sunglasses with a street value of more than $573,000, the agency announced Thursday.

The items were headed to Pittsburgh and were intercepted by local CBP agents there.

"The international trade in counterfeit consumer goods is illegal," a release from the CBP said. "It steals trademark holders and tax revenues from the government, it funds international criminal organizations, and the unregulated products can threaten the health and safety of American consumers."

The label on the shipment, from the United Arab Emirates, was marked "Empty Poly Bag Ladies Hand Bags," but instead contained a half dozen counterfeit Rolex Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona watches, a pair of counterfeit Rolex Diamond iced-Out watches and counterfeit Burberry, Chanel, Gucci, Miu and Valentino sunglasses.

Related

Agents suspected that the watches and sunglasses were counterfeit and detained them for further inspection when they arrived in Pittsburgh.

CBP sent photos and documentation to the Center of Excellence and Expertise and worked with trademark holders, which determined that the items were counterfeit and subject to immediate seizure by Border Patrol agents.

"Unsuspecting consumers could be victimized twice by counterfeit products," a statement from James Hindes, CBP's acting port director in Pittsburgh, said, "such as these fake Rolex watches, because they may end up paying close to authentic prices for cheaper knockoffs, and they'll learn that the product isn't warrantied should it need repair."

The seizure of the counterfeit Rolex watches and sunglasses in Pittsburgh comes just days after CBP intercepted 5 shipments of fake jewelry over 2 nights in Louisville, Ky. that would have been worth more than $25 million had it been authentic.

Latest Headlines

Legendary PBS journalist Bill Moyers dead at age 91
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Legendary PBS journalist Bill Moyers dead at age 91
June 26 (UPI) -- Former journalist, presidential spokesman and longtime PBS host Bill Moyers died Thursday at a Manhattan, N.Y., cancer center at age 91.
Amid declining EV sales, Tesla fires vice president of manufacturing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amid declining EV sales, Tesla fires vice president of manufacturing
June 26 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired the carmaker's vice president of manufacturing and operations following a falloff in auto sales in the nation's largest markets this year.
NYC incumbent Mayor Adams launches re-election bid
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NYC incumbent Mayor Adams launches re-election bid
June 26 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams kick-started his re-election bid as an independent candidate on Thursday.
Budget-bill setback: Senate parliamentarian rejects GOP Medicaid tax proposal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Budget-bill setback: Senate parliamentarian rejects GOP Medicaid tax proposal
June 26 (UPI) -- Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Thursday rejected limiting states' use of healthcare provider taxes to obtain more funding for Medicaid services, along with other provisions in the 2026 budget bill.
Court: Planned Parenthood in S.C. can't sue over Medicaid exclusion
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Court: Planned Parenthood in S.C. can't sue over Medicaid exclusion
June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, the nonprofit's arm that covers South Carolina, can't sue the state over its closing off of the nonprofit's Medicaid funding because it provid
New CDC vaccine committee OKs Merck RSV shot for infants
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New CDC vaccine committee OKs Merck RSV shot for infants
June 26 (UPI) -- Merck's Enflonsia vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus won approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
GOP's Comer subpoenas Jill Biden aide in panel's probe of Joe Biden's mental health
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
GOP's Comer subpoenas Jill Biden aide in panel's probe of Joe Biden's mental health
June 26 (UPI) -- Republican House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer on Thursday issued a subpoena to a former Jill Biden aide in his panel's probe into Joe Biden's mental health.
U.S. first quarter GDP revised down 0.5% in third estimate
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. first quarter GDP revised down 0.5% in third estimate
June 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy shrank at a faster pace in the beginning of the year than originally reported, as new economic data showed a more significant drop in consumer spending.
Meta gets partial win in AI-teaching copyright case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Meta gets partial win in AI-teaching copyright case
June 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge let Meta off the hook for the use of books to train its artificial intelligence model, but it still might face legal challenges by the authors in other ways.
Big Ten, Big 12 partner with PayPal to facilitate student-athlete payments
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Big Ten, Big 12 partner with PayPal to facilitate student-athlete payments
June 26 (UPI) -- PayPal on Thursday announced a partnership agreement with the Big Ten and Big 12 conferences on Thursday, which will enable payments from universities to student-athletes.

Trending Stories

Orange County, Calif., registrar sued over non-citizen voter records
Orange County, Calif., registrar sued over non-citizen voter records
Senate confirms Dabbar as Commerce Department deputy secretary
Senate confirms Dabbar as Commerce Department deputy secretary
Iranian leader Khamanei hails 'victory' over United States, Israel
Iranian leader Khamanei hails 'victory' over United States, Israel
Trump administration challenges Minnesota Dream Act in court
Trump administration challenges Minnesota Dream Act in court
North Korea set to open 'world-class' beach resort
North Korea set to open 'world-class' beach resort

Follow Us