June 26, 2025 / 3:41 AM

Hegseth orders 3rd border buffer zone along U.S.-Mexico border

By Darryl Coote
The Pentagon has ordered the creation of a third National Defense Area along the U.S.-Mexico border. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
The Pentagon has ordered the creation of a third National Defense Area along the U.S.-Mexico border. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

June 26 (UPI) -- Amid the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the establishment of another buffer zone along the U.S.-Mexico border where the military can apprehend non-citizens.

The National Defense Area, announced Wednesday, will cover about 250 miles of the Rio Grande River in Texas' Cameron and Hidalgo Counties. According to a statement from the U.S. Air Force, Hegseth issued the directed on June 18.

"This designation marks the latest in a series of NDAs established to strengthen interagency coordination and bolster security operations along the U.S. southern border," the Air Force said.

With the move, three NDAs have been established along the U.S.-Mexico border under President Donald Trump's April 11 memorandum directing the U.S. military to seal the southern border to repel an alleged "invasion" of immigrants trying to enter the country.

Border security was a key focus of Trump's re-election campaign, which included him spouting derogatory rhetoric and misinformation about migrants. Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has led a crackdown on immigration.

In NDAs, U.S. military personnel can temporarily detain alleged trespassers and then transfer them to appropriate law enforcement.

So far, the Trump administration has erected three NDAs including the one announced Wednesday.

The first NDA was established in New Mexico on April 21 and spans some 170 miles along the state's border. The second one was erected on May 1 in West Texas, covering about 63 miles between El Paso and Fort Hancock.

The first trial conviction for trespassing in an NDA occurred earlier this month.

Latest Headlines

Trump sues all federal Maryland judges over deportation order
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump sues all federal Maryland judges over deportation order
June 26 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is suing all 15 federal district court judges in Maryland over a standing order preventing the government from deporting immigrants who are challenging their removal.
Trump, White House hit back following Iran nuclear facilities report
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump, White House hit back following Iran nuclear facilities report
June 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and his administration have come out in force to support his claim that last weekend's bombing completely destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.
Trump administration challenges Minnesota Dream Act in court
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump administration challenges Minnesota Dream Act in court
June 25 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday filed a lawsuit challenging Minnesota laws that provide some undocumented immigrants with higher-education tuition benefits not offered to U.S. citizens.
1,155 pounds of cocaine seized, 3 Dominicans arrested in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
1,155 pounds of cocaine seized, 3 Dominicans arrested in Puerto Rico
June 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 1,155 pounds of cocaine with a street value of about $15 million south of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, two days after a vessel with 18 pounds of cocaine was found nearby in Rincon.
Colorado terror attack suspect charged with 12 hate crime counts
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Colorado terror attack suspect charged with 12 hate crime counts
June 25 (UPI) -- The 45-year-old man accused of using a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to burn people demonstrating in support of Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colo., has been charged with 12 counts of hate crime, according to the Ju
Mississippi executes man on death row for nearly 50 years
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Mississippi executes man on death row for nearly 50 years
June 25 (UPI) -- The longest-serving death row inmate in Mississippi's history, Richard Jordan, was executed Wednesday evening at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.
HUD to move headquarters from D.C. to Virginia
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
HUD to move headquarters from D.C. to Virginia
June 25 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced plans to move 2,700 employees from its headquarters in the District of Columbia to space in northern Virginia occupied by National Science Foundation.
Man arrested after officer pursuing suspect 'ambushed' at Calif. mall
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Man arrested after officer pursuing suspect 'ambushed' at Calif. mall
June 25 (UPI) -- Police in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday captured a suspect wanted in the weekend shooting of two teens in a vehicle, following a pursuit at a Southern California outdoor shopping mall.
Trump's budget director defends NPR, PBS, foreign aid cuts to senators
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump's budget director defends NPR, PBS, foreign aid cuts to senators
June 25 (UPI) -- White House budget director Russell Vought on Wednesday urged U.S. senators to approve the Trump administration's proposed cuts of $8.3 billion in foreign assistance and $1.1 billion for public broadcasting.
Senate confirms Dabbar as Commerce Department deputy secretary
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Senate confirms Dabbar as Commerce Department deputy secretary
June 25 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday voted 56-40 to confirm Paul Dabbar as the deputy secretary of the Commerce Department.

British man found guilty of 2024 samurai sword killing of 14-year-old boy
British man found guilty of 2024 samurai sword killing of 14-year-old boy
Sen. Schumer treated for dehydration, goes back to work
Sen. Schumer treated for dehydration, goes back to work
N.J. lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella
N.J. lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella
Orange County, Calif., registrar sued over non-citizen voter records
Orange County, Calif., registrar sued over non-citizen voter records
At least 20 killed, 300 hurt after Russia bombards Ukrainian heartland
At least 20 killed, 300 hurt after Russia bombards Ukrainian heartland

