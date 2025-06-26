Trending
U.S. News
June 26, 2025 / 8:32 AM

Harvard researcher indicted for alleged smuggling of frog embryos

By Ian Stark
Share with X
A Boston grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Harvard researcher for allegedly attempting to smuggle frog embryos. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE
A Boston grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Harvard researcher for allegedly attempting to smuggle frog embryos. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

June 26 (UPI) -- A Harvard University Medical School researcher was indicted on charges related to allegedly attempting to sneak frozen frog embryos into the United States.

A federal grand jury in Boston charged Kseniia Petrova of Russia with one count of smuggling goods into the United States, one count of false statement and one count of concealment, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts announced on Wednesday.

Petrova, who is currently on pretrial release, could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for smuggling, as many as five years on the concealment of material fact and false statements charges, plus a total of up to eight years of supervised release and as much as $50,000 in fines.

Petrova was first taken into immigration custody on Feb. 16 after Customs and Border Protection agents detained her at Logan International Airport in Boston after her arrival from Paris.

Related

Charging documents state that a law enforcement dog reacted to her checked bag, which was on the baggage carousel, and when an officer examined the bag, he allegedly found a foam box inside.

That box allegedly held both clawed frog embryos in microcentrifuges and embryonic samples, both in paraffin well stages and on mounted dyed slides and was removed for further screening, where an officer allegedly found the undeclared biological items.

At first, Petrova allegedly denied the presence of biological material in her baggage but then admitted to having the embryos when asked again. She was then interviewed under oath, when she purportedly said she wasn't sure she was required to declare the embryos when entering the United States.

However, the U.S. Attorney's Office further alleged that text messages Petrova received from someone identified simply as a "colleague" noted Petrova was supposed to declare the biological samples she had in her possession, while in another text chain she allegedly noted she hadn't yet formed a plan to get through customs.

In that chain, she allegedly said, "I won't be able to swallow them."

Petrova said her supervisor at Harvard asked her to bring the frog embryo samples back from France with her for experimental purposes. However, she was held in ICE custody until nearly the end of May when a federal district in Vermont found Petrova's detention to be unlawful.

Her lawyer has alleged that a case such as this would normally be considered no more than a minor infraction, but that the fact she was held in custody for three months before criminal charges were filed happened as a way to make her seem justifiable for deportation.

Petrova was released from ICE detention in mid-May but was then transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service on criminal charges. She was eventually granted bail on May 28.

Latest Headlines

Hegseth orders 3rd border buffer zone along U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hegseth orders 3rd border buffer zone along U.S.-Mexico border
June 26 (UPI) -- Amid the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the establishment of another buffer zone along the U.S.-Mexico border where military can apprehend non-citizens.
Trump sues all federal Maryland judges over deportation order
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump sues all federal Maryland judges over deportation order
June 26 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is suing all 15 federal district court judges in Maryland over a standing order preventing the government from deporting immigrants who are challenging their removal.
Trump, White House hit back following Iran nuclear facilities report
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump, White House hit back following Iran nuclear facilities report
June 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and his administration have come out in force to support his claim that last weekend's bombing completely destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.
Trump administration challenges Minnesota Dream Act in court
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump administration challenges Minnesota Dream Act in court
June 25 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday filed a lawsuit challenging Minnesota laws that provide some undocumented immigrants with higher-education tuition benefits not offered to U.S. citizens.
1,155 pounds of cocaine seized, 3 Dominicans arrested in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
1,155 pounds of cocaine seized, 3 Dominicans arrested in Puerto Rico
June 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 1,155 pounds of cocaine with a street value of about $15 million south of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, two days after a vessel with 18 pounds of cocaine was found nearby in Rincon.
Colorado terror attack suspect charged with 12 hate crime counts
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Colorado terror attack suspect charged with 12 hate crime counts
June 25 (UPI) -- The 45-year-old man accused of using a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to burn people demonstrating in support of Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colo., has been charged with 12 counts of hate crime, according to the Ju
Mississippi executes man on death row for nearly 50 years
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Mississippi executes man on death row for nearly 50 years
June 25 (UPI) -- The longest-serving death row inmate in Mississippi's history, Richard Jordan, was executed Wednesday evening at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.
HUD to move headquarters from D.C. to Virginia
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
HUD to move headquarters from D.C. to Virginia
June 25 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced plans to move 2,700 employees from its headquarters in the District of Columbia to space in northern Virginia occupied by National Science Foundation.
Man arrested after officer pursuing suspect 'ambushed' at Calif. mall
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Man arrested after officer pursuing suspect 'ambushed' at Calif. mall
June 25 (UPI) -- Police in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday captured a suspect wanted in the weekend shooting of two teens in a vehicle, following a pursuit at a Southern California outdoor shopping mall.
Trump's budget director defends NPR, PBS, foreign aid cuts to senators
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump's budget director defends NPR, PBS, foreign aid cuts to senators
June 25 (UPI) -- White House budget director Russell Vought on Wednesday urged U.S. senators to approve the Trump administration's proposed cuts of $8.3 billion in foreign assistance and $1.1 billion for public broadcasting.

Trending Stories

British man found guilty of 2024 samurai sword killing of 14-year-old boy
British man found guilty of 2024 samurai sword killing of 14-year-old boy
Sen. Schumer treated for dehydration, goes back to work
Sen. Schumer treated for dehydration, goes back to work
N.J. lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella
N.J. lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella
Orange County, Calif., registrar sued over non-citizen voter records
Orange County, Calif., registrar sued over non-citizen voter records
At least 20 killed, 300 hurt after Russia bombards Ukrainian heartland
At least 20 killed, 300 hurt after Russia bombards Ukrainian heartland

Follow Us