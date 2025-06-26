Harvard researcher indicted for alleged smuggling of frog embryos

A Boston grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Harvard researcher for allegedly attempting to smuggle frog embryos. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

June 26 (UPI) -- A Harvard University Medical School researcher was indicted on charges related to allegedly attempting to sneak frozen frog embryos into the United States.

A federal grand jury in Boston charged Kseniia Petrova of Russia with one count of smuggling goods into the United States, one count of false statement and one count of concealment, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts announced on Wednesday.

Petrova, who is currently on pretrial release, could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for smuggling, as many as five years on the concealment of material fact and false statements charges, plus a total of up to eight years of supervised release and as much as $50,000 in fines.

Petrova was first taken into immigration custody on Feb. 16 after Customs and Border Protection agents detained her at Logan International Airport in Boston after her arrival from Paris.

Charging documents state that a law enforcement dog reacted to her checked bag, which was on the baggage carousel, and when an officer examined the bag, he allegedly found a foam box inside.

That box allegedly held both clawed frog embryos in microcentrifuges and embryonic samples, both in paraffin well stages and on mounted dyed slides and was removed for further screening, where an officer allegedly found the undeclared biological items.

At first, Petrova allegedly denied the presence of biological material in her baggage but then admitted to having the embryos when asked again. She was then interviewed under oath, when she purportedly said she wasn't sure she was required to declare the embryos when entering the United States.

However, the U.S. Attorney's Office further alleged that text messages Petrova received from someone identified simply as a "colleague" noted Petrova was supposed to declare the biological samples she had in her possession, while in another text chain she allegedly noted she hadn't yet formed a plan to get through customs.

In that chain, she allegedly said, "I won't be able to swallow them."

Petrova said her supervisor at Harvard asked her to bring the frog embryo samples back from France with her for experimental purposes. However, she was held in ICE custody until nearly the end of May when a federal district in Vermont found Petrova's detention to be unlawful.

Her lawyer has alleged that a case such as this would normally be considered no more than a minor infraction, but that the fact she was held in custody for three months before criminal charges were filed happened as a way to make her seem justifiable for deportation.

Petrova was released from ICE detention in mid-May but was then transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service on criminal charges. She was eventually granted bail on May 28.