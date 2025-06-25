Trending
U.S. News
June 25, 2025 / 3:36 PM

Mississippi to execute man who has been on death row for nearly 50 years

By Mike Heuer
Share with X

June 25 (UPI) -- The longest-serving death row inmate in Mississippi's history, Richard Jordan, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday evening at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.

Jordan, 79, was convicted and sentenced to death for the Jan. 12, 1976, kidnapping and murder of Edwina Marter, who was a stay-at-home mother of two young sons.

Tonight's schedule execution would occur about six months short of Jordan's 50th year in prison, and his attorneys continue seeking a stay of his execution.

Jordan was a veteran of three combat tours in Vietnam, where he at times was a helicopter door gunner, earned several medals and an honorable discharge.

Related

"Like other veterans, Vietnam forever changed Richard," his most recent clemency petition says.

It says Jordan was "traumatized" by his 33 months in combat with the 1st Cavalry Division from 1966 to 1969 after joining the service when he was 18.

The petition says he helped to prevent violent prison escapes and has worked with banks to help prevent the targeting of their employees in a manner similar to that for which he was sentenced to death.

The petition was filed on June 16 and is one of many legal filings that delayed his execution date for several decades.

Jordan is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at the prison facility that commonly is referred to as Parchman Farm.

Jordan kidnapped Edwina Marter from her family home in Mississippi City after he learned her husband, Charles Marter, was a Gulf National Bank executive.

He shot and killed Edwina in a remote area of the DeSoto National Forest some 35 miles from her home.

After murdering her, Jordan called Charles Marter to demand $25,000 for her safe return.

Charles Marter reported the kidnapping, and the FBI and local law enforcement investigated the case.

Local news outlets agreed not to report the story for 24 hours while Charles Marter made the money drop.

Law enforcement watched Jordan retrieve the money and initiated a high-speed chase, but he briefly escaped.

Police discovered Jordan in the back of a taxi at a police roadblock.

After being convicted of murder and sentenced to death in 1976, a change in the death penalty law required a second trial in 1977, which again resulted in the death penalty.

Jordan challenged that ruling, which an appellate court vacated due to improper instructions to jurors, but a 1983 resentencing hearing produced the same outcome.

The U.S. Supreme Court vacated that death penalty, which resulted in a sentence of life imprisonment.

The Mississippi Supreme Court in 1994 overturned that agreement, and Jordan was sentenced to death for the fourth and final time in 1998.

Latest Headlines

N.J. Rep. LaMonica McIver pleads not guilty to ICE-assault charges
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
N.J. Rep. LaMonica McIver pleads not guilty to ICE-assault charges
June 25 (UPI) -- During a Wednesday arraignment hearing, Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., pleaded not guilty to federal charges arising from her alleged assault of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in May.
N.J. lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
N.J. lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella
June 25 (UPI) -- A New Jersey lifeguard was hospitalized Wednesday after being impaled by a beach umbrella in the morning hours.
Shark bites recently reported in South Carolina, Florida
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Shark bites recently reported in South Carolina, Florida
Two beachgoers were bitten by sharks on Hilton Head Island, S.C., within a week, according to local officials.
CDC vaccine committee meets despite bipartisan criticism
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CDC vaccine committee meets despite bipartisan criticism
June 25 (UPI) -- A key vaccine-focused committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met Wednesday despite bipartisan protestations and controversy that surrounds the group's membership.
Stablecoin bill creates protections for crypto users, critics say it's not enough
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Stablecoin bill creates protections for crypto users, critics say it's not enough
June 25 (UPI) -- Proponents of the bill establishing regulations for payments with stablecoins say it is the first step in establishing protections for businesses and consumers while opponents say it lacks important guardrails.
Judge orders Trump to unfreeze EV charging infrastructure funds
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge orders Trump to unfreeze EV charging infrastructure funds
June 25 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ordered President Donald Trump and his administration to release billions of Congress-approved dollars for electric vehicle charging infrastructure that they froze after returning to the White House.
U.S. offers reward to locate abducted Afghan American in Afghanistan
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. offers reward to locate abducted Afghan American in Afghanistan
June 25 (UPI) -- The United States is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information locating Mahmood Shah Habibi, an Afghan American businessman who was abducted in Afghanistan nearly three years ago.
TdA leader hit with sanctions, charges and added to FBI top 10 list
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
TdA leader hit with sanctions, charges and added to FBI top 10 list
June 25 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday sanctioned, charged and added to the FBI's most wanted list a Venezuelan fugitive accused of being a leader of the notorious Tren de Aragua gang.
Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups
June 24 (UPI) -- Meta is blaming a technical error for suspending thousands of Facebook Groups, in the United States and internationally, angering millions of users.
Mamdani leads NYC primary; Cuomo concedes 'tonight was not our night'
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Mamdani leads NYC primary; Cuomo concedes 'tonight was not our night'
June 24 (UPI) -- The polls are closed in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, with early results leaning toward state Rep. Zohran Mamdani over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who conceded "tonight was not our night."

Trending Stories

U.S. border officials warn Michigan's 'Jobbie Nooner' attendees to report boats
U.S. border officials warn Michigan's 'Jobbie Nooner' attendees to report boats
Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups
Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups
U.S. remains committed to North Korea denuclearization: State Dept.
U.S. remains committed to North Korea denuclearization: State Dept.
TdA leader hit with sanctions, charges and added to FBI top 10 list
TdA leader hit with sanctions, charges and added to FBI top 10 list
Florida executes man convicted of raping, murdering woman outside bar
Florida executes man convicted of raping, murdering woman outside bar

Follow Us