June 25, 2025 / 5:25 PM

Sen. Schumer treated for dehydration, goes back to work

By Mike Heuer
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., returned to work on Wednesday afternoon after being treated for dehydration during the morning hours. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., returned to work on Wednesday afternoon after being treated for dehydration during the morning hours. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., became lightheaded while exercising Wednesday morning and went to a hospital, where he was treated for dehydration and released.

Schumer, 74, was exercising on a stationary bike in the U.S. Senate gymnasium when he became lightheaded, the New York Post reported.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was diagnosed and treated for dehydration and released.

Schumer afterward attended an afternoon news conference concerning airline safety.

Like many parts of the Mid-Atlantic and northeastern United States, Washington, D.C., is experiencing a heat wave that has triggered heat advisories from the National Weather Service.

The NWS warns of heat index values of up to 109 degrees east of the Blue Ridge Mountains and 104 west of them until 9 p.m. EDT Wednesday and again from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

People are advised to stay in air-conditioned rooms, avoid sun exposure and take in lots of fluids that don't contain caffeine or alcohol to stay hydrated.

Those who must go outside are advised to wear light, cool and loosely fitting clothing while limiting outdoor activities.

People can watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion, which include lightheadedness, heavy sweating and a rapid pulse, according to the Mayo Clinic.

