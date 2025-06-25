Trending
U.S. News
June 25, 2025 / 9:48 PM

Trump's budget director defends NPR, PBS, foreign aid cuts to senators

By Allen Cone
Share with X
White House budget director Russell Vought testifies at a Senate Committee on Appropriations hearing on Wednesda. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
1 of 3 | White House budget director Russell Vought testifies at a Senate Committee on Appropriations hearing on Wednesda. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- White House budget director Russell Vought on Wednesday urged U.S. senators to approve the Trump administration's proposed cuts of $8.3 billion in foreign assistance and $1.1 billion for public broadcasting.

Vought testified before the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The cuts, which are from the Department of Government Efficiency, are a tiny fraction of the nearly $7 trillion the federal government spends each year

The House last week voted 214-212 to advance the request that reduces funds for the U.S. Agency for International Development, which has largely been dismantled, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which helps to fund NPR and PBS.

Related

Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate. A simple majority is needed for passage.

A group of protesters disrupted the meeting, saying "Vought's Cuts Kill," and "Vought Lies, People Die!"

Capitol Police officers forcibly removed some protesters from the room, with at least one hitting his head on the floor.

During his opening remarks, Vought touted the cuts as part of Trump's "steadfast commitment to cutting wasteful federal spending antithetical to American interests."

"Most Americans would be shocked and appalled to learn that their tax dollars, money they thought was going to medical care, was actually going to far-left activism, population control and sex workers," Vought said. "To be clear, no lifesaving treatment will be impacted by this rescissions package."

If Congress approves the cuts, the AIDS program would lose $400 million, and another $500 million would be stripped from global health programs that support child and maternal health, AIDS care and prevention of infectious diseases.

Lawmakers from both parties have criticized the proposed cuts.

"There's no way that President Trump's administration would allow such wasteful and questionable spending," Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins, R-Maine, told Vought.

"So, I am puzzled why you would be cutting funds that the president signed in March as part of the continuing resolution."

Trump signed legislation in March to keep the government open through September.

Vought responded the costs are "largely multiyear funding," and that "there is some expiring funds with regard to fiscal year '25, but the way that this was structured was to find the waste.

"We are $37 trillion in national debt," Vought said. "Our view is to see, when we look at these programs, can we do it cheaper, as evidenced by what we find, and then to reflect that, with some savings to the taxpayer."

Collins also questioned the administration's proposed cuts targeting the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR.

"These are not only the right thing to do for humanitarian reasons, but they're incredible instruments of soft power," she said. That includes "lifesaving multivitamins for pregnant mothers and the food supplement that's used for malnourished children."

Collins held up a packet of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food used to treat malnutrition in babies and young children.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Republican serving South Carolina, said he was surprised that millions of dollars were being spent to support abortions and gender care under PEPFAR. The AIDS-fighting program has been credited for saving millions of lives since President George W. Bush launched it more than 20 years ago.

Graham said he would approve the measure though he backs the program.

"And to my Democratic colleagues: There is a consequence to this crap," Graham said. "The first thing I thought about: How is PEPFAR fraud, waste and abuse? Well, I had no idea there was one dollar spent like this."

GOP members in the House and Senate have voiced concerns about the potential impact cuts would have on local stations and rural radio.

"We have Native American radio stations in South Dakota. They get their funding through NPR," Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said during the hearing. "Ninety-some percent of what they use."

The director called PBS and NPR "radical far-left networks," and "there is no longer any excuse for tax dollars to subsidize" them.

Latest Headlines

Mississippi executes man on death row for nearly 50 years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mississippi executes man on death row for nearly 50 years
June 25 (UPI) -- The longest-serving death row inmate in Mississippi's history, Richard Jordan, was executed Wednesday evening at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.
HUD to move headquarters from D.C. to Virginia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
HUD to move headquarters from D.C. to Virginia
June 25 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced plans to move 2,7000 employees from its headquarters in the District of Columbia to space in northern Virginia occupied by National Science Foundation.
Senate confirms Dabbar as Commerce Department deputy secretary
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate confirms Dabbar as Commerce Department deputy secretary
June 25 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday voted 56-40 to confirm Paul Dabbar as the deputy secretary of the Commerce Department.
Orange County, Calif., registrar sued over non-citizen voter records
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Orange County, Calif., registrar sued over non-citizen voter records
June 25 (UPI) -- Orange County (Calif.) Registrar of Voters Robert Page has unlawfully refused to provide complete records showing the removal of non-citizens from voter registration lists, the Department of Justice says.
Santa Monica police search for suspect after officer hurt in shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Santa Monica police search for suspect after officer hurt in shooting
June 25 (UPI) -- A suspect remains at large after an officer was hurt in a shooting at an outdoor Santa Monica shopping mall in Southern California, police said Wednesday afternoon.
Rights groups urge Calif. governor to grant clemency to all on death row
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rights groups urge Calif. governor to grant clemency to all on death row
June 25 (UPI) -- More than 200 Civil rights groups urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to use his powers to commute California's more than 500 death sentences over accusations of its constitutionality and racial discrimination.
Colorado terror attack suspect charged with 18 hate crime counts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Colorado terror attack suspect charged with 18 hate crime counts
June 25 (UPI) -- The 45-year-old man accused of using a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to burn people demonstrating in support of Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colo., has been charged with 12 counts of hate crime, according to the Ju
Dating app company Bumble cuts 30% of workforce in turnaround bid
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dating app company Bumble cuts 30% of workforce in turnaround bid
June 25 (UPI) -- Bumble, the company that produces the online dating app designed to empower women, on Wednesday announced it is laying off 30% of its staff in a bid to reverse financial problems.
Sen. Schumer treated for dehydration, goes back to work
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sen. Schumer treated for dehydration, goes back to work
June 25 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., became lightheaded while exercising Wednesday morning and went to a hospital, where he was treated for dehydration and released.
N.J. Rep. LaMonica McIver pleads not guilty to ICE-assault charges
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
N.J. Rep. LaMonica McIver pleads not guilty to ICE-assault charges
June 25 (UPI) -- During a Wednesday arraignment hearing, Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., pleaded not guilty to federal charges arising from her alleged assault of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in May.

Trending Stories

Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups
Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups
N.J. lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella
N.J. lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella
British man found guilty of 2024 samurai sword killing of 14-year-old boy
British man found guilty of 2024 samurai sword killing of 14-year-old boy
At least 20 killed, 300 hurt after Russia bombards Ukrainian heartland
At least 20 killed, 300 hurt after Russia bombards Ukrainian heartland
Sen. Schumer treated for dehydration, goes back to work
Sen. Schumer treated for dehydration, goes back to work

Follow Us