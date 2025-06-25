Trending
U.S. News
June 25, 2025 / 12:18 AM

TdA leader hit with sanctions, charges and added to FBI top 10 list

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, 37, is accused in the United States of being a high-ranking member of the Tren de Aragua gang. Photo courtesy of State Department/Release
Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, 37, is accused in the United States of being a high-ranking member of the Tren de Aragua gang. Photo courtesy of State Department/Release

June 25 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday sanctioned, charged and added to the FBI's most wanted list a Venezuelan fugitive accused of being a leader of the notorious Tren de Aragua gang, one of several criminal organizations that the Trump administration has targeted in its crackdown on immigration.

The alleged gang leader, 37-year-old Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, is accused of being involved in the TdA's drug trafficking and financial operations.

According to a five-count superseding indictment announced Tuesday by the Justice Department, Mosquera Serrano, who also goes by the name "El Viejo," and 24-year-old Jose Enrique Martinez Flores, aka "Chuqui," are charged with conspiring to provide and providing support to a designated foreign terrorist organization as well as distributing cocaine in Colombia intended for the United States.

The indictment calls Mosquera Serrano a senior TdA leader who oversees its criminal operations in Colombia, Central America and the United States, while Martinez Flores is an alleged high-ranking TdA leader in Bogota.

Related

The Justice Department accuses the pair of being involved in the delivery of some 5 kilos or more of cocaine for international distribution for the benefit of the TdA.

According to the FBI, Mosquera Serrano is the 536th addition to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list and the first alleged TdA member to be included.

"Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano's leadership fuels an organization that thrives on brutal murders, forced prostitution, kidnappings and the destruction of lives across continents," Douglas Williams, special agent in charge of FBI Houston, said Tuesday in a statement.

The State Department has been offering a reward of up to $3 million for information leading to his arrest or conviction since June 2024.

"The United States is committed to keeping the American people safe by using all available means to eliminate TdA's threats of violent crime throughout our hemisphere," the State Department said in a statement.

The U.S. government under President Donald Trump has been cracking down on immigration, focusing on alleged bad actors and international criminal organizations.

On Feb. 20, Trump designated TdA and seven other criminal organizations as foreign terrorist organizations and specially designated global terrorists, exposing them and their members and proxy entities to punitive measures, including sanctions.

Latest Headlines

Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups
June 24 (UPI) -- Meta is blaming a technical error for suspending thousands of Facebook Groups, in the United States and internationally, angering millions of users.
Mamdani leads NYC primary; Cuomo concedes 'tonight was not our night'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mamdani leads NYC primary; Cuomo concedes 'tonight was not our night'
June 24 (UPI) -- The polls are closed in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, with early results leaning toward state Rep. Zohran Mamdani over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who conceded "tonight was not our night."
Tropical Storm Andrea kicks off 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Tropical Storm Andrea kicks off 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
June 24 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service announced Tuesday that the first tropical storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has formed.
Florida executes man convicted of raping, murdering woman outside bar
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida executes man convicted of raping, murdering woman outside bar
June 24 (UPI) -- Thomas Gudinas was executed Tuesday in Florida, for the 1994 rape and murder of a woman, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court denied an appeal from his attorneys who argued he was too mentally ill to be put to death.
Trump wants GOP to cancel holiday recess until passing budget bill
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump wants GOP to cancel holiday recess until passing budget bill
June 24 (UPI) -- Complications with the so-called "one big, beautiful" fiscal year 2026 budget bill might keep lawmakers at the Capitol until passing it instead of recessing for Independence Day.
Alleged accomplice of fertility clinic bomber dies in federal custody
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Alleged accomplice of fertility clinic bomber dies in federal custody
June 24 (UPI) -- Daniel Jongyon Park, the Washington state man charged with providing explosive materials to a suicide bomber who attacked a California fertility clinic last month, died Tuesday while in federal custody.
Heat dome to break down as downpours, thunderstorms erupt
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Heat dome to break down as downpours, thunderstorms erupt
As the heat dome weakens during the second half of this week, thunderstorms will erupt in areas where humidity levels remain high, AccuWeather meteorologists advise.
U.S. border officials warn Michigan's 'Jobbie Nooner' attendees to report boats
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. border officials warn Michigan's 'Jobbie Nooner' attendees to report boats
June 24 (UPI) -- U.S. border officials issued a reminder on Tuesday to foreign arrivals bound for Michigan's upcoming "Jobbie Nooner" boating event that federal law requires vessels to be reported upon entering the country.
Baltimore officers seize 695 pounds of hallucinogenic drug DMT
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Baltimore officers seize 695 pounds of hallucinogenic drug DMT
June 24 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection officers earlier this month seized 695 pounds of the hallucinogenic drug dimethyltryptamine that was bound for an address in Harford County, Md.
Prosecutors rest case in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Prosecutors rest case in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial
June 24 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors rested their case Tuesday against disgraced hip-hop titan Sean "Diddy" Combs after 29 days of testimony by dozens of witnesses from escorts to alleged victims and scores of others.

Trending Stories

Trump joins NATO summit in aftermath of U.S. Iran strikes
Trump joins NATO summit in aftermath of U.S. Iran strikes
Tropical Storm Andrea kicks off 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Tropical Storm Andrea kicks off 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Israel says Iran violated nascent cease-fire, orders new attacks
Israel says Iran violated nascent cease-fire, orders new attacks
Judge rules Anthropic's use of books to train AI model is fair use
Judge rules Anthropic's use of books to train AI model is fair use
U.S. border officials warn Michigan's 'Jobbie Nooner' attendees to report boats
U.S. border officials warn Michigan's 'Jobbie Nooner' attendees to report boats

Follow Us