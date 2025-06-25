Santa Monica police search for suspect after officer hurt in shooting

June 25 (UPI) -- A suspect remains at large after an officer was hurt in a shooting at an outdoor Santa Monica shopping mall in Southern California, police said Wednesday afternoon.

CBS's affiliate in Los Angeles confirmed the unidentified officer approached the suspect for an unknown reason, and the suspect fired a gun at the officer.

Police said the unidentified officer was taken to a local hospital for medical care. The victim is in stable condition, police told the CBS TV station.

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and urged anyone who spots him not to approach and call 911 immediately.

Police released photos of the suspect in his 30s, who was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and black pants.

✅ Santa Monica Place has been cleared. The suspect remains at large. See photo below. Description: Male, Black, Approximate age: 30s Wearing a dark-colored jacket and black pants If you recognize this individual or see someone matching this description, do not... pic.twitter.com/0DGFvZukRz— Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) June 25, 2025

The 3rd Street Promenade, which is near the pier, was cleared around 3 p.m. The mall is 16 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

The public is being asked to avoid the area during the ongoing investigation.

The shopping, dining and entertainment complex, which is three blocks in the downtown area, opened in 1965. It includes the upscale Santa Monica Place, which is home to more than 80 retailers, according to the city's visitation website.